Kansas City, MO

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Recently Acquired Infield Prospect Claimed off Waivers by Braves

File this under mostly less than important news, but the Dodgers lost infield prospect Rylan Bannon to the Braves after Atlanta claimed the prospect off the waiver wire. The Dodgers recently had claimed Bannon off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles and assigned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. However, less than a week after claiming him, LA designated him for assignment needing a spot on the 40-man roster for catcher Tony Wolters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Blaming the Cleveland Guardians for baseballs failings is a sad tactic

The Cleveland Guardians obviously won the Francisco Lindor trade. The Cleveland Guardians made the right call trading Francisco Lindor when they did. He’s over-paid, under-performing and the team got two fantastic players for him that are contributing to their current success. Yet, you can always tell someone who’s new to the conversation when they start talking about Lindor like he wasn’t actively taking games off and being lazy.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Kansas City's Nate Eaton receives Tuesday off

Kansas City Royals utility-man Nate Eaton is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Eaton will take a break after Kyle Isbel was shifted to left field and Michael Taylor was aligned in center. According to Baseball Savant on 26 batted balls this season, Eaton has accounted for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

MJ Melendez moving to Royals' bench Thursday

Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Luis Patino and the Tampa Bay Rays. Melendez will take a seat after going 0-for-18 over his last six games. He started 23 of the Royals' previous 24 games, but this is his second absence in the past five. Salvador Perez will start behind the plate and Michael Massey will handle the leadoff job. Vinnie Pasquantino will serve as the designated hitter and Nick Pratto.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 8/18/2022

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants will end their four-game series with an afternoon matinee Thursday in San Francisco. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Diamondbacks-Giants prediction and pick we have laid out below. Arizona is on the outside looking in on the playoff […] The post MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 8/18/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Hunter Dozier (paternity) back Thursday for Royals

Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier (paternity) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Luis Patino and the Tampa Bay Rays. What It Means:. The Royals activated Dozier from the paternity list following a three-day absence. He will start in right field and hit fifth on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Rockies head into matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (51-67, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (5-3, 3.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -203, Rockies +169; over/under is 7...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Rockies face the Cardinals looking to stop road skid

Colorado Rockies (51-68, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-6, 4.67 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.27 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -236, Rockies +194; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

5 breakout candidates for the Packers in 2022 season

Which five Green Bay Packers players could have breakout seasons in 2022?. With the second week of preseason here, we’re just weeks away from the return of meaningful games. For the Green Bay Packers, they enter the season with a number of potential breakout candidates. That could be a...
GREEN BAY, WI
