ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Owners Behind Celebrity-Backed Pebble Bar Expand With a Cozy Upstate Inn

NYC restaurateurs Noah Bernamoff and Matt Kliegman — whose joint resume includes Pebble Bar and Black Seed Bagels, among others — have gone upstate. The pair just opened Little Cat Lodge, a 14-room hotel and restaurant in Hillsdale, in the Hudson Valley. The mountainside getaway includes a 45-seat bar called the Tavern, and the Dining Room, a 70-seat restaurant and terrace run by Jason Bond, formerly the executive chef of Boston’s fast-casual spot Clover Food Lab.
HILLSDALE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Madison, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
therealdeal.com

L&L’s 425 Park Ave cooking up Jean-Georges restaurant

UPDATED, Aug. 16, 2022, 9 a.m.: One of the most talked-about men in Manhattan real estate these days isn’t a developer or star broker — it’s a celebrity chef. Jean-Georges Vongerichten is making another major move, agreeing to open a 14,000-square-foot restaurant at L&L Holding Company’s new trophy officer tower at 425 Park Avenue, the New York Post reported. The restaurant is expected to open next year.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
Thrillist

Where to Order Show-Stopping Seafood Towers in NYC

In the summer, diving hands-first into a feast of fresh seafood just feels right. And there’s no better (or more Instagrammable) vessel for such decadent meals than via a seafood tower. One or two (or three, if you’re really flexing) tiers loaded up with everything from oysters and clams...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Manhattan, NYC

The Hollywood Theatre, residing on the East Village‘s Avenue A between 6th and 7th Streets, first opened on March 11, 1926. The theater had several different owners during its years of operation. First, it was owned by the Mayer & Schneider Circuit, then RKO, and finally Loew’s before it was eventually closed in 1959.
MANHATTAN, NY
fb101.com

WOLFNIGHTS JUST OPENED ITS FIFTH LOCATION IN NEW YORK CITY

Wolfnights® opened in Murray Hill at 489 3rd Avenue on Thursday, August 11th in a move that will bring this fast-growing, independently owned chain to five locations in NYC since its inception in 2011. Founder Itai Afek started Wolfnights® with a single vision: to create the ideal bite®. By offering a refreshing take on the traditional wrap sandwich, Wolfnights has become the ultimate destination for foodies in New York City and continues to perfect its menu of crave-worthy wraps by using the highest quality ingredients to achieve new, unique flavor experiences. Other locations include 99 Rivington Street on the Lower East Side, at 121 West 3rd St. in Greenwich Village, on the Upper West Side at 2675 Broadway and in the heart of Midtown at 40 W. 55th Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

8 Must-Visit Gems in NYC's Chinatown

Amidst the guiding aroma of freshly-roasted duck, the simplicity of sidewalk negotiations at fruit vendor carts and the cacophony of booked-and-busy passersby, New York City’s Chinatown is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in all of Manhattan. Among the myriad of storefronts — some freshly minted and others decades-old — the lively downtown spot is home to not only some of the best Asian cuisine, but also some of the oldest businesses and the most unique store concepts in the city. (Not to mention, it also houses the first U.S. brick-and-mortar flagship store for Hypebeast’s e-commerce and retail platform HBX.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Midtown#Vegan#Booting#New York Botanical Garden#Food Drink#The New York Post#Chinese
newyorkled.com

Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival, The Atlantic Antic Returns!

The Atlantic Antic™, Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival. Celebrating its 47th year, the veritable New York institution to offer unique selection of entertainment, food and fun while highlighting local and small businesses. Taking place within the neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS New York

New Yorkers fear rent is becoming unattainable

NEW YORK -- From the price of gas to the cost of groceries, we're all feeling the squeeze. And that goes for rent, too. On Thursday, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with New Yorkers who echoed the concerns of millions in the city who think rent is too expensive and will soon be unattainable. A rise in rent seems to be the norm in New York City. In July, the median rent in Manhattan climbed to $4,150, according to a Douglas Elliman Real Estate report. The city's median rent price hit $4,000 for the first time ever in May. With Manhattan's staggering numbers, you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
seniorresource.com

Assisted Living Communities Near New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated

Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly. Looking for assisted living can be a daunting task for seniors, but it doesn’t have to be, especially when you’ve got experts on your side. If you’re interested in finding assisted living in New York, you’re in the right place! We’ve done our homework and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near New York City. So, sit back, relax, and grab some snacks, because the hard part is over. Scroll down to discover why so many seniors have decided to settle down in the Big Apple!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York

The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
STONE RIDGE, NY
TheDailyBeast

NYC Office Assistant Accused of Stealing $4M for Wedding, Plastic Surgery, Jimmy Choos

An office assistant working for a New York City business management firm handling clients in the entertainment industry is accused of pilfering more than $4 million then spending it on cosmetic surgery, travel, amusement park tickets, parties, “luxury items from Jimmy Choo,” and her own wedding, according to a complaint unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Carmen “Millie” Miranda, 50, was hired as an account manager at the unnamed firm in 2013, the complaint states. She soon added herself as an authorized user on two credit cards belonging to a client, used two cards issued to another client’s employees, and passed checks improperly drawn on clients’ accounts, the feds say. The alleged scam came to an end in January, when the firm’s owner was told by a bank that one of his clients’ accounts was overdrawn. When he reviewed a pending check, he realized it had been written from another client’s account and that his signature had been forged. Miranda faces one count each of wire fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.Read it at Department of Justice
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy