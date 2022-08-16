Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Eater
Owners Behind Celebrity-Backed Pebble Bar Expand With a Cozy Upstate Inn
NYC restaurateurs Noah Bernamoff and Matt Kliegman — whose joint resume includes Pebble Bar and Black Seed Bagels, among others — have gone upstate. The pair just opened Little Cat Lodge, a 14-room hotel and restaurant in Hillsdale, in the Hudson Valley. The mountainside getaway includes a 45-seat bar called the Tavern, and the Dining Room, a 70-seat restaurant and terrace run by Jason Bond, formerly the executive chef of Boston’s fast-casual spot Clover Food Lab.
NYC demolishing dozens of outdoor dining sheds as city leaders fashion permanent program
The outdoor dining shed at Greenwich Village restaurant Bar Six after it was dragged by a sanitation truck. The rise of the outdoor dining shed has drawn praise and a new set of problems. [ more › ]
foodieflashpacker.com
Where To Find The Best Pizza In New York City | 7 Must-Try NYC Pizza Restaurants
If you’re in New York City or are planning to visit the city, you need to prioritize having at least one New York slice (but preferably multiple). I’ve tried my fair share of pizza in New York City, and there are so many great places with even greater slices.
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
Fire hits vacant Grossinger's hotel, once a Catskills jewel that became 'Dirty Dancing' inspiration
Firefighters who responded to the scene had to cut through a gate and were hampered by overgrowth and concrete barriers.
People
Craig Conover and Austen Kroll Dish on Their New Restaurant, Say They Won't Allow Photos Inside
Castmates Craig Conover and Austen Kroll are opening up a restaurant in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan called Carriage House, set to open in the fall. Both stars spoke with PEOPLE about it exclusively at Mohegan Sun's final Toast with the Host event at their Ultra-Luxe Lounge and dished on why they decided to branch out of Charleston.
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting New York City
Locals share the faux pas they often see visitors committing in the Big Apple.
therealdeal.com
L&L’s 425 Park Ave cooking up Jean-Georges restaurant
UPDATED, Aug. 16, 2022, 9 a.m.: One of the most talked-about men in Manhattan real estate these days isn’t a developer or star broker — it’s a celebrity chef. Jean-Georges Vongerichten is making another major move, agreeing to open a 14,000-square-foot restaurant at L&L Holding Company’s new trophy officer tower at 425 Park Avenue, the New York Post reported. The restaurant is expected to open next year.
Thrillist
Where to Order Show-Stopping Seafood Towers in NYC
In the summer, diving hands-first into a feast of fresh seafood just feels right. And there’s no better (or more Instagrammable) vessel for such decadent meals than via a seafood tower. One or two (or three, if you’re really flexing) tiers loaded up with everything from oysters and clams...
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Manhattan, NYC
The Hollywood Theatre, residing on the East Village‘s Avenue A between 6th and 7th Streets, first opened on March 11, 1926. The theater had several different owners during its years of operation. First, it was owned by the Mayer & Schneider Circuit, then RKO, and finally Loew’s before it was eventually closed in 1959.
fb101.com
WOLFNIGHTS JUST OPENED ITS FIFTH LOCATION IN NEW YORK CITY
Wolfnights® opened in Murray Hill at 489 3rd Avenue on Thursday, August 11th in a move that will bring this fast-growing, independently owned chain to five locations in NYC since its inception in 2011. Founder Itai Afek started Wolfnights® with a single vision: to create the ideal bite®. By offering a refreshing take on the traditional wrap sandwich, Wolfnights has become the ultimate destination for foodies in New York City and continues to perfect its menu of crave-worthy wraps by using the highest quality ingredients to achieve new, unique flavor experiences. Other locations include 99 Rivington Street on the Lower East Side, at 121 West 3rd St. in Greenwich Village, on the Upper West Side at 2675 Broadway and in the heart of Midtown at 40 W. 55th Street.
hypebeast.com
8 Must-Visit Gems in NYC's Chinatown
Amidst the guiding aroma of freshly-roasted duck, the simplicity of sidewalk negotiations at fruit vendor carts and the cacophony of booked-and-busy passersby, New York City’s Chinatown is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in all of Manhattan. Among the myriad of storefronts — some freshly minted and others decades-old — the lively downtown spot is home to not only some of the best Asian cuisine, but also some of the oldest businesses and the most unique store concepts in the city. (Not to mention, it also houses the first U.S. brick-and-mortar flagship store for Hypebeast’s e-commerce and retail platform HBX.)
AdWeek
Pioneering Black Journalist Bill McCreary Gets New York Street Named After Him
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary had a street in Queens named after him on Saturday. McCreary was one of the first...
Eater
Chef Kwame Onwuachi Returns to NYC With an Afro-Caribbean Lincoln Center Restaurant
Chef Kwame Onwuachi is returning to New York to open a restaurant at Lincoln Center, the New York Times reports. The star chef is opening a restaurant on the ground floor of performance venue David Geffen Hall, the headquarters of New York Philharmonic. According to the publication, Onwuachi’s, unnamed restaurant,...
9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close.
newyorkled.com
Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival, The Atlantic Antic Returns!
The Atlantic Antic™, Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival. Celebrating its 47th year, the veritable New York institution to offer unique selection of entertainment, food and fun while highlighting local and small businesses. Taking place within the neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.
New Yorkers fear rent is becoming unattainable
NEW YORK -- From the price of gas to the cost of groceries, we're all feeling the squeeze. And that goes for rent, too. On Thursday, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with New Yorkers who echoed the concerns of millions in the city who think rent is too expensive and will soon be unattainable. A rise in rent seems to be the norm in New York City. In July, the median rent in Manhattan climbed to $4,150, according to a Douglas Elliman Real Estate report. The city's median rent price hit $4,000 for the first time ever in May. With Manhattan's staggering numbers, you...
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Communities Near New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly. Looking for assisted living can be a daunting task for seniors, but it doesn’t have to be, especially when you’ve got experts on your side. If you’re interested in finding assisted living in New York, you’re in the right place! We’ve done our homework and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near New York City. So, sit back, relax, and grab some snacks, because the hard part is over. Scroll down to discover why so many seniors have decided to settle down in the Big Apple!
You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York
The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
NYC Office Assistant Accused of Stealing $4M for Wedding, Plastic Surgery, Jimmy Choos
An office assistant working for a New York City business management firm handling clients in the entertainment industry is accused of pilfering more than $4 million then spending it on cosmetic surgery, travel, amusement park tickets, parties, “luxury items from Jimmy Choo,” and her own wedding, according to a complaint unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Carmen “Millie” Miranda, 50, was hired as an account manager at the unnamed firm in 2013, the complaint states. She soon added herself as an authorized user on two credit cards belonging to a client, used two cards issued to another client’s employees, and passed checks improperly drawn on clients’ accounts, the feds say. The alleged scam came to an end in January, when the firm’s owner was told by a bank that one of his clients’ accounts was overdrawn. When he reviewed a pending check, he realized it had been written from another client’s account and that his signature had been forged. Miranda faces one count each of wire fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.Read it at Department of Justice
