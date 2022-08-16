Recall alert: More than 480,000 General Motors SUVs may have faulty seat belts

DETROIT — One of the world’s largest auto manufacturers is recalling nearly half a million vehicles because of a problem that could make seat belts in the third row of the SUVs malfunction in a crash.

In documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, General Motors said 12 models were impacted, with a total of 484,155 vehicles covered by the recall. The 2021-2022 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, 2021-2022 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, and 2021-2022 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL are all included in the recall.

General Motors said that the seat belts for the third-row seats in the SUVs may not work correctly because the rivets that hold the buckle to the mounting bracket may have been formed improperly, The Associated Press reported.

In documents filed with NHTSA, General Motors said dealers will inspect the rivets and replace the seat belt buckle assemblies, if necessary, for free. GM said it expects to send letters to vehicle owners in September.

GM told government safety regulators that inspectors can easily identify whether vehicles included in the recall have the defect or not. If a car is inspected and does not have the defect, no action is necessary. However, if the rivets need to be replaced, customers will be warned to not use the seating position until the seat belts are fixed. GM said in the documents that the company does not currently have the needed parts to repair all the vehicles, and will send letters to owners when parts are available.

