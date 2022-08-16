ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Pios enter season with new faces in key leadership roles

We’re ten days away from the jamborees and the start of the high school football season. In Crowley, The Notre Dame Pios will scrimmage STM, and then play Lafayette High in the Kiwanis Jamboree at Cajun Field. There are new faces in key leadership roles for the Pios and Hall of Fame coach Lewis Cook. […]
CROWLEY, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment

The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
VACHERIE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Bridge Ministry of Acadiana names new executive director

Claudy St. Louis has been named executive director of Bridge Ministry of Acadiana. St. Louis was previously athletic director at Westminster Christian Academy and has been head men’s soccer coach at then-named Louisiana College. He is a graduate of Louisiana College and earned a master’s degree from Arkansas State.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpo#Jack Of All Trades#American Football#Sports
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: La Poussiere Cajun dance hall

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (WVUE) - There are very few of the old Louisiana Cajun dance halls still standing. But in the town of Breaux Bridge, you can still kick up a little dust on the dance floor to the sound of live Cajun and Zydeco music. The venue has had...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Judy Lynn Choate

ABBEVILLE — Judy Lynn Choate, after a courageous battle with cancer, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home in Perry, Louisiana. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (300 Pere Megret St.) in Abbeville. She will be laid to rest at Hebert Cemetery.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Louisiane-Acadie Announces Dates of Great Acadian Awakening (GRA) Oct. 1-Oct. 9, 2022

Louisiane-Acadie the sponsor of the Great Acadian Awakening (GRA) is a non-profit organization domiciled in Lafayette, Louisiana whose mission is to celebrate our native French language, Cajun culture and Acadian heritage. Louisiane-Acadie’s premier event, the GRA is held every five years but was postponed to 2022 due to COVID. GRA is patterned after the World Congress of Acadians’ (CMA) festivities that are held in the Canadian Maritimes. GRA is a multi-day event with activities set to take place all around the Acadiana region. This year’s ceremonies will open in Abbeville on Saturday, Oct. 1st with events set to take place each day in St. Martinville, New Iberia, Arnaudville, Rayne, Church Point, Houma, Thibodeaux, Lafayette, Broussard and Port Allen. Closing ceremonies, set for Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, will include a 9:00 a.m. French mass at St. John’s Cathedral in Lafayette, followed by a Tintamarre to Warehouse 535 and concluding activities at St. Luc’s Immersion School in Arnaudville.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Candidates for Lafayette police chief will be put to the test Thursday. Here’s what the exam is like

The five remaining candidates vying to become Lafayette’s next police chief will have their knowledge of the role tested Thursday as they take a required state exam. Micky Broussard, chairman of the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, said testing will begin at 9 a.m. in the Lafayette Police Department’s third-floor training room.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

85 uncertified teachers in the classrooms in Vermilion Parish

There was a person in the classroom teaching Vermilion Parish public school children when school began on Thursday. Is that person a certified teacher or a non-certified teacher?. Nine years ago, that answer would probably have been certified because only one percent of Vermilion Parish’s public school teachers were uncertified....
VERMILION PARISH, LA
The Current Media

Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income

Side Hustle: This is the second in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. Read Part 1 here. While he wrapped up rehab, Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy