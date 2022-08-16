Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Bears Coach Announces Decision On Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith and the Chicago Bears remain at an impasse a week after he requested a trade. The Bears have yet to show any indication of honoring that request, and it's unclear if Smith would end a "hold-in" and play out the final year of his contract. According to NFL...
Matt Eberflus drops key Roquan Smith update amid trade rumors, stalled contract talks with Bears
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith previously requested a trade. He was seeking a new contract which ultimately led to the request. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus reportedly said that Smith will travel with Chicago to Seattle for their upcoming preseason game, per Ian Rapoport. Eberflus also referred to Smith as “engaged.” However, Rapoport also reported that the 25-year old linebacker will not play in the game.
Pittsburgh Steelers announce the signing of former Falcons linebacker James Vaughters
On Tuesday, ahead of the NFL’s deadline to limit the roster to 85 players, the Pittsburgh Steelers made some moves to switch things up at linebacker. The Steelers announced the signing of former Falcons linebacker James Vaughters. In a corresponding move, the team waived Tuzar Skipper with an injury designation.
Bears WR Tajae Sharpe got this shocking grade in Week One of Preseason
Chicago Bears wide receiver Tajae Sharpe got some praise from the national media for his performance Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week One of the preseason. Sharpe caught all of his targets–two passes for a total of 44 yards. One of which was an incredible grab. Pro...
NFL analyst claims the Bears should trade Roquan Smith
The Roquan Smith fiasco has quickly tumbled into a nightmare for the Chicago Bears front office. All seemed fine and well at Halas Hall. Smith was conducting a casual, nothing-to-worry-about "hold in" while the negotiations between him and the new regime continued. In a heartbeat, Smith delivered a two-page note...
Did Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
After being dealt to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for David Robertson, young right-hander Ben Brown chases continued success on the Northside.
Chicago Bulls Rookie Suffers ACL Injury
Undrafted rookie Justin Lewis, who signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls in July, has suffered a torn right ACL and is out indefinitely.
Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander
The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday. Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander. Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.
Cubs Have a New Top Prospect
Pete Crow-Armstrong's continued minor league success signals a quick rise through the organization's ranks and beyond.
NFL odds: Bettors fade Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL
Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business. While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.
Jeremy Allen White From FX’s The Bear Just Visited Chicago’s Famous Mr. Beef On Orleans
The star of The Bear recently made a visit to the iconic Italian sandwich shop on Orleans St. If you’ve seen the show on Hulu, you’ll probably recognize the restaurant setting as it is based on Chicago’s authentic Italian beef sandwich joint, Mr. Beef. In real life, Mr. Beef on Orleans is located at 666 N Orleans St. and serves up original Italian beef sandwiches for hungry customers. The restaurant itself got a surprise visit from The Bear star yesterday as he stopped by for a sandwich as part of his segment for a local news network. The Bear follows Carmen (Jeremy Allen White) a brilliant young chef who leaves the fine dining world to run his family’s sandwich shop in Chicago. The fictitious restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, is said to be located in River North.
5 things to watch in Bears' second preseason game vs. Seahawks
The Chicago Bears are battling the Seattle Seahawks in their second preseason game, where they’re coming off a short week following Saturday’s preseason opener. There are no shortage of storylines to monitor heading into this contest, whether we’re talking about some rookie debuts, roster implications or who’s going to step up in Week 2.
Matt Forte on Roquan situation: 'The Bears are definitely cheap'
To Matt Forte, players have to hold strong in contract negotiations because they're fighting for their "body and with your future and with your career." When it comes to Roquan Smith's ongoing contract fiasco with the Chicago Bears, Forte believes Smith is doing the right thing. "I respect him standing...
Bears shift former second-round pick Teven Jenkins to guard
With a path to a first-string tackle gig not opening, Jenkins is now working as a guard. The Bears have shifted the Oklahoma State product inside, Matt Eberflus said, via The Athletic’s Adam Jahns. This comes after the team used Jenkins exclusively at right tackle in their preseason opener...
Chicago Bears look back: Wendell Davis 1988-1993
Wendell Davis was a more than capable receiver in the days of Mike Ditka’s “smashmouth” offense. For those that remember the Mike Ditka years of the Chicago Bears, there was always a dominant defense and an offense predicated on the “smashmouth” fundamental of establishing a strong running identity. Passing was not the focal point and this was nothing new for a franchise that went nearly 30 years between 3,000 yard passers (1962 to 1991) and 25 years between 1,000 yard receivers (1970 to 1995). Wide receivers seldom approached 1,000 yards during Ditka’s tenure and it wasn’t for a lack of talent, with Willie Gault and Dennis McKinnon just a couple of the talented pass catchers on the roster. One receiver nearly eclipsed the mark in 1991: Wendell Davis.
Derek Wolfe Slams Ex-Broncos HC Vic Fangio: 'He was Trying to Kill Us'
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has not only brought a new offensive system to the Mile High City, but a new practice regiment, too. Some fans and analysts are concerned that the lighter walkthrough practices will cause the Broncos to be underprepared for the intensity and physicality of the regular season.
Bet Slippin' podcast: 2022 NFC North betting breakdown
Host and Sportsbook Wire handicapper Nathan Beighle welcomes OutKick sports betting analyst Geoff Clark to preview the NFC North, including breakdowns of the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. Listen as they offer up their picks, predictions and best bets. Visit SportsbookWire.com for more sports betting...
