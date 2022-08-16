Read full article on original website
Enrique Goldbaum Identified as Stabbing Victim Last Week in Santa Rosa
A stabbing victim in southwest Santa Rosa is being identified. Authorities say the victim of an August 11th stabbing was 34-year-old Enrique Goldbaum of Santa Rosa. Goldbaum was severely wounded that night at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue. He was pronounced dead a short while later at a local hospital. 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia was arrested for his death. Investigators are still trying to determine their relationship. A GoFundMe page has been set up for funeral costs, describing Goldbaum as a “loving, funny, hard working happy person.” He leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter.
ksro.com
Petaluma Firefighters Threatened by Man with Knife
A man is behind bars on suspicion of threatening Petaluma firefighters with a knife. The 61-year-old is accused of making “threatening gestures” with the buck knife. The gestures were allegedly directed toward firefighters who were in the middle of a training exercise on Monday. Police say the same man was arrested back in February, on suspicion of brandishing a knife at a man and his eight-year-old daughter at McDowell Elementary School. Police records show he has been arrested 21 times since 2020.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Find Drug Trafficking Items During Burglar Search of a Home
An investigation into a home alarm in Santa Rosa leads to the resident being arrested for drug trafficking. On Tuesday morning, police received a call from an alarm company about a residential burglary alarm located in the 1900-block of Fountainview Circle. They arrived to find the garage door wide open and the garage door to the residence unlocked. During a search for a potential burglar, officers found a large quantity of suspected narcotics inside the residence in plain view. After the area was clear, police got a search warrant for the residence and found over 5 pounds of suspected cocaine, $320,000 in cash, 2 handguns, an AR style rifle, and ammunition. Officers arrested the resident of the home, 39-year-old Ray Williams, for drug trafficking as well as 3 firearm charges.
crimevoice.com
Santa Rosa Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department:. “On 08/10/22 at 4:52 pm, SRPD Dispatch received a call that the Chase Bank, located at 760 Stony Point Road had just been robbed. The employees advised that a female with blond hair, wearing a black mesh coat, pink top and pink shorts passed a note demanding money. Cash was given to the suspect. Prior to leaving the bank, the suspect took two Chase Bank water bottles.
Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
Bag with $5,000 cash stolen from El Cerrito Wells Fargo customer
A group of armed suspects robbed a person of $5,000 in cash while in line at a bank on August 8, according to a Nixle report from the El Cerrito Police Department.
mendofever.com
Vegetation Fire Ignites Near Healdsburg
A vegetation fire has flared up near Healdsburg this afternoon. The fire is burning on the east side of Highway 101 north of Healdsburg proper. The Incident Commander is reporting the Alexander Fire, as of 2:01 p.m., is 1.5 acres in size and growing at a slow to medium rate of spread. A helicopter and dozer are being requested to assist in extinguishing the flames.
mendofever.com
Security Guard Is Victim, Theft Of Fanny Pack – Ukiah Police Logs 08.15.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Petaluma Gun Buyback Collects 150 Firearms
A gun buyback event in Petaluma collected 150 firearms during a four-hour span. The buyback program held last Friday at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds brought in 59 handguns, 89 rifles and shotguns, and two assault weapons. Of those, 2 were polymer handguns without affixed DOJ approved unique serial numbers and 1 was a ghost gun containing no serial number, brand, or model. All of the firearms from the event will be destroyed unless they are found to be stolen and can be returned to owners. This was the first gun buyback program by the Petaluma Police Department. In total, cops handed out $15,100 in cash. They offered up to $100 per handgun or rifle and $200 per assault weapon.
ksro.com
Two Small Vegetation Fires Contained by Santa Rosa Firefighters
Santa Rosa firefighters responded to two small vegetation fires yesterday afternoon. A small vegetation fire near Southwest Community Park was contained to a 1/4 of an acre. It was started by a vehicle fire in a field and closed Hearn Avenue in the area for a time. Fortunately no injuries or structure damage was reported. A short while later, a second vegetation fire occurred in the area of Stony Point Road and eastbound Highway 12. It burned a roughly 50 by 50 square foot area including part of a homeless encampment. The fire was quickly contained and burned up against the sound wall adjacent to the on-ramp to Highway 12 east from Stony Point Road.
mendofever.com
Two Days Before Allegedly Causing the Death of an Infant, Edward Steele was Released Early from a Jail Stint to Attend Rehab
32-year-old Edward “Two Feathers” Steele sits in the Mendocino County Jail accused of abandoning two children alongside a Ukiah railroad, simply setting them down on the ground radiating heat from the blazing sun. The one-year-old would die that day, August 3, 2022. The two-year-old would be hospitalized. Court...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Robbery in Separate Incidents
A man already wanted in connection with a robbery has been arrested for attempted murder. Early Monday morning, an adult male was reportedly shot in his car as he arrived at a residence on the 1200-block of Clover Drive. He was able to drive away and get to a local hospital where police contacted him. Based on the evidence, the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Jerome Grayson, Jr. who was wanted for armed robbery of a local business last month. Detectives later learned that Grayson had returned to the Clover Drive residence, after sunrise. Police served search and arrest warrants, and were able to apprehend Grayson. Cops found a handgun in a small bag as well as other evidence. The 29-year-old victim, who was shot twice in the torso, is expected to survive his injuries. At this point, it doesn’t appear that the victim and Grayson knew each other.
Santa Rosa drug house operator sentenced for 2 overdose deaths
Toby Rosa was recorded on cellphone video attempting to revive one overdose victim by injecting methamphetamine.
ksro.com
California DOJ Passes on Reviewing Geyserville Shooting
The California Department of Justice won’t say if it reviewed body camera footage of a deadly deputy-involved shooting near Geyserville. A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed David Pelaez-Chavez, an immigrant farmworker who was allegedly armed with a hammer, a gardening tool and a rock on July 29th. Officials with the Department of Justice chose not to investigate the shooting, but won’t say if they reached that decision after reviewing body-worn camera footage from the involved deputies first. A state law that went into effect last year says the California Attorney General and Department of Justice must investigate law enforcement officers who use deadly force against unarmed civilians. The DOJ says Pelaez-Chavez did not appear to be unarmed.
ksro.com
Petaluma Commercial Building Suffers Small Damage from Fire
A sprinkler system inside a Petaluma commercial building limited the damage of a fire. It happened late Monday night inside a building at 1380 Redwood Way. The sprinklers went off which notified the building’s monitoring system and contacted firefighters. They arrived within five minutes and managed to put out the fire. Damage to the single-story building was minimal and no injuries were reported. The cause is still being investigated.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Man Gets 16 years in Prison for Overdose Deaths
A man from Santa Rosa has been sentenced to 16 years behind bars for his role in the overdose deaths of two men. 50-year-old Toby Rosa was convicted on two counts of involuntary manslaughter in late April, more than four years after refusing to call for help as two men overdosed in his home. The judge who issued the sentence Tuesday said the man should have taken responsibility for the two deaths in March of 2018.
Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa
ksro.com
Drunk Driver with Ghost Gun Stopped in Santa Rosa
A man is behind bars on suspicion of driving drunk in Santa Rosa with a ghost gun in the car. Police tried to stop 23-year-old Keven Luna-Miramontes for running a stop light late Friday night, but he kept going at a slow speed for two minutes. He then stopped and gave up. Police pulled Luna-Miramontes over, arrested him, and conducted field sobriety tests, which allegedly showed he was driving at more than two times the legal limit. Officers then searched his car and say they found a loaded nine-millimeter ghost gun underneath the driver’s seat.
L.A. Weekly
Douglas Prado Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Highway 101 [Ukiah, CA]
70-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Motorcycle Accident near Talmage Road. Police responded to the scene just before 6:30 p.m., near Talmage Road on August 14th. Investigators say Prado was riding blue 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on the freeway. Meanwhile, a white 2013 Toyota Venza was merging onto the southbound on-ramp, from Talmage Road.
