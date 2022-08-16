Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Jon Rahm offers blunt opinion on LIV Golf
Among the many PGA Tour golfers who have expressed their strong opinions about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm has made it pretty clear where he stands. “I do see the appeal that everybody sees towards LIV Golf,” said Rahm in June. “I see some of the points and arguments that you can make on why they are preferred. To be honest, part of the format is not appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament- no cut. It’s just that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on FedEx Cup Playoffs system: "It's absolutely ludicrous"
Jon Rahm has voiced his concern over the staggered start in the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship, a tournament that crowns the FedEx Cup champion who receives a whopping $18 million first prize. As it stands, the leader of the FedEx Cup after this week's second Playoffs event at the...
Tiger Woods' crunch '3.5 hour' PGA tour meeting with fellow golfers who turned down LIV's mega-bucks was 'good' - with 'suggestions to go to chief Jay Monahan' as part of fightback against Saudi-backed rebel event
Tiger Woods' crunch meeting with fellow anti-LIV PGA Tour pros Tuesday reportedly went well. The star landed at Philadelphia International Airport in his private jet en route to Delaware for the discussion at the BMW Championship. Woods took off from Stuart, Florida on Tuesday lunchtime with Rickie Fowler and two...
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas tells Will Zalatoris' mentor to "show some class"
If you didn't know, PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas is an avid social media user. Just like Max Homa, he's usually there in the comments to post a dry and witty remark, never taking himself too seriously. One thing with social media is that although posts can be deleted, they...
Reports say Tiger Woods to meet with PGA Tour players at BMW Championship in effort to fend off LIV Golf
Tiger Woods is headed to the BMW Championship this week but not to play golf. He’s going instead to meet with a group of PGA Tour players to discuss the continued encroachment of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. According to reports by the Fire Pit Collective and ESPN’s Mark...
Golf World Reacts To Racy Brooks Koepka Wife Photos
While her husband pushes on with the LIV Golf Tour, Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, continues to build up her brand on social media. Jena Sims, a model and actress, is helping launch a new swimwear line. The wife of the longtime golf star shared some racy beach photos on...
How Much Does It Cost to Play Wilmington Country Club, Site of the 2022 PGA Tour BMW Championship?
A look at membership costs for Wilmington Country Club, site of the 2022 PGA Tour BMW Championship. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play Wilmington Country Club, Site of the 2022 PGA Tour BMW Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
'There's an alpha in there, and it's not me': Rory McIlroy says Tiger Woods' presence at players meeting is impactful
Tiger Woods has been the face of the PGA Tour for more than two decades. He commands attention. He’s one of the most popular and recognizable athletes in the world. That’s why his presence Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, ahead of the 2022 BMW Championship, the penultimate event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, is so impactful.
GolfWRX
‘I don’t think that makes any sense’ – Patrick Cantlay calls out golf course architects
In the past seven years, the BMW Championship has been played at seven different golf courses. This year’s BMW Championship will be hosted by Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, which is a course that’s never been utilized in a professional event prior to this week. Despite the novelty...
Rory McIlroy, PGA pros applaud Tiger Woods for stance on LIV Golf
Tiger Woods has long been praised by his peers for what he has accomplished on the links. Now, he is also being commended for his leadership against a rival league. The 15-time major winner is being applauded for joining some of the top golfers at this week's BMW Championship for a private meeting regarding the rogue LIV Golf Invitational Series and keeping a strong front against it.
ESPN
Tiger Woods, top PGA Tour players meet amid LIV Golf strife; expected to take suggestions to commissioner Jay Monahan
Tiger Woods arrived in Wilmington, Delaware, the site of this week's BMW Championship, on Tuesday to meet with a select number of players to discuss the future of the PGA Tour and how it might be strengthened in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf for the best players in the world.
Patrick Reed sues Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee for defamation
Patrick Reed is the latest member of LIV Golf to turn from the course to the courts, as the former
GolfWRX
Report: Draft copy of LIV contract reveals fascinating key details
Amongst the many controversies and stories surrounding the LIV Golf Series, the contract details have been a constant subject of scrutiny. Two months ago, renowned analyst Brandel Chamblee claimed that LIV prize money was counted against the signing bonus. This claim was then refuted by the winner of the opening event of the breakaway tour, Charl Schwartzel.
Lydia Ko: Marriage won’t impact golf schedule
Golf star Lydia Ko said she doesn’t expect her life to change very much when she adds another title to
FedEx Cup Playoffs: A closer look at PGA Tour players on the top-30 bubble ahead of the 2022 BMW Championship
The second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs begins Thursday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware, at the BMW Championship. That means only the top-70 players from the PGA Tour FedEx Cup standings qualified and are shooting for the season-long prize, the FedEx Cup. Only 68 players will tee...
2022 BMW Championship: 10 critical players to watch before the TOUR Championship
The second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs continues this week with the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in
Keegan Bradley uses fast start to take lead at BMW Championship
Keegan Bradley set the early pace at the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, shooting a 7-under-par 64 to
PGA Tour announces future, familiar host sites for BMW Championship in 2025 and 2026
The penultimate event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs is returning to familiar grounds in a few years. Ahead of the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, on Tuesday the PGA Tour announced the event will be held at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, in 2025 and Bellerive Country Club, in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2026. Dates have yet to be finalized, but both events are scheduled for August.
BMW Championship offers peek inside Delaware's most exclusive golf course, Wilmington Country Club
When Wilmington’s Paul Ruggiero teed up with PGA Tour golfers on Wednesday as part of the Gardner Heidrick Pro-Am at the BMW Championship, it was a thrill of a lifetime. Not only was he playing side by side with Matt Kuchar and Maverick McNealy, it was a rare opportunity to play one of Delaware’s most exclusive courses – Wilmington Country Club.
CBS Sports
2022 BMW Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio
The PGA Tour moves onto the second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs with players making the trip from Memphis, Tennessee, to Wilmington, Delaware, for this week's BMW Championship. The penultimate tournament since the very beginning of the FedEx Cup existence, the BMW Championship continues to rotate among golf courses in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
