Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an updated comparison between the Lions and Pitt, plus reports of progress for prized freshman quarterback Drew Allar. Ron Cook from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette saw Monday’s Associated Press poll, which had Pitt at No. 17 and Penn State unranked, and took a look at where both programs stand. The Panthers, Cook said, have “clearly passed Penn State since it went 1-3 against the school out east from 2016-’19, and the past two seasons could back up that assertion. The Lions are 11-11 over that stretch, while Pitt comes off the best season of coach Pat Narduzzi’s tenure, going 11-3 and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference behind quarterback Kenny Pickett.
WGAL
Penn State Football suffers blow to roster
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State is now in its third week of preseason football practice, but faces a hit to its current roster. Freshman defender, Ken Talley, a four-star linebacker recruit, is headed to the transfer portal without ever playing a game for the Nittany Lions. Talley was...
Here’s where Penn State Football’s opponents rank in the AP Poll
Penn State football will face multiple teams in 2022 that are expected to do big things this season. Penn State football was not ranked in the preseason AP Poll, but some of the team’s opponents were. The Big Ten East is arguably the toughest division in college football and...
State College
Penn State Football: Minnesota and Ohio State Games Pace Secondary Market Prices
Penn State football secondary market ticket prices are fairly modest inside of a month away from the Nittany Lions’ season opener against Purdue in West Lafayette and home opener against Ohio just a week later at Beaver Stadium. So far StubHub lists tickets as low as $30 to see...
butlerradio.com
LLWS underway in Williamsport/Hollidaysburg team plays tonight
The Little League World Series began yesterday in Williamsport. In the United States bracket -Tennessee defeated Massachusetts 5-3. Hawaii defeated Washington 11-1. The opening game of the day saw Curacao defeat Nicaragua 2-0 in the International Bracket. Canada defeated Australia 7-0. Among the games today will be the team from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania facing the team from Texas at 7pm. The games are being televised on ESPN.
Bull Power: How Hollidaysburg got its rallying cry
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — As the Hollidaysburg Little League team is set to represent Pennsylvania in the Little League World Series, you may have noticed their rallying cry, “Bull Power.” So, where did it come from? In both nationally televised games, you see many Hollidaysburg players making bullhorns after scoring or getting a hit, followed […]
WTAJ
4 time state champions head to Junior League World Series
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Keystone Little League team from Clinton County is currently representing the East in the Junior Division little league World Series in Taylor MI. In 2018, this Keystone team won the Pennsylvania state championship as 10-year-olds. They represented PA at the regional tournament in...
Tired of cooking? Here’s where you can find a meal for $10 or less in State College
Eating on a budget is harder than it used to be. The State College area is home to several restaurants serving meals for $10 or less, before tax and tip. Here’s where to go.
theplaidhorse.com
Grier School: A True Equestrian Dynasty
When we think about dynastic teams dominating sport for extended periods of time, we almost never think about equestrians. There are a couple—four-time US Olympian McLain Ward in the Grand Prix of The Devon Horse Show, which he won for the 12th time in 2022; Margie Engle has ten American Grand Prix Rider of the Year titles; and Captain Canada Ian Miller holds the record of most Olympic Games appearance by any athlete in any sport at 10 Olympics (1972-2012), as well as being a 12-time winner of the Canadian Show Jumping Championship.
Firehouse Subs coming to Altoona this fall
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready Altoona, Firehouse Subs is coming soon to the Logan Plank Cross. That’s right sandwich lovers, the successful chain is making its way to Altoona to share its subs with the 814 community. Owners and operators of the Johnstown Firehouse Subs, Melissa (Missy) Kreutzberger and Joanne Lysinger, will be running […]
therecord-online.com
Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield as Commonwealth University signs agreement with Central Columbia School District
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield, together as Commonwealth University and the Central Columbia School District (Columbia County), have signed an agreement guaranteeing admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. The agreement guarantees admission for Central graduates who enroll in...
Destination PA: A trip to the World Famous Horseshoe Curve
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The World Famous Horseshoe Curve is a must see attraction for anyone, especially if you’re a train lover. The National Historic Landmark is located in Altoona and was considered revolutionary for the time. “They basically made it so you could travel from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh in a day,” Andrew Brumbaugh, the […]
littleleague.org
Meet the 20 Teams Competing in the 75 Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series
As the world turns its eyes to Williamsport to celebrate the historic 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball® World Series, a total of 20 teams from around the globe are set to compete with more Little Leaguers® taking the field than ever before on August 17-28. Meet...
Centre County Commission discusses Bellefonte warehouse plans
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Centre County Planning Commission took a look at the recently resubmitted warehouse plan Tuesday, but some boxes still need to be checked before moving forward. During the meeting on Aug. 17, The Fulfillment Center Warehouse plans were reviewed, over four months after being withdrawn. Multiple things still need to […]
‘Excited that I get to represent my community.’ Centre Hall teen crowned Grange Fair Queen
Five contestants took part in Wednesday’s competition.
Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage. Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road […]
Grange Fair is back again. Here’s your guide to parking, admission, entertainment and more
The 148th annual festival starts Friday in Centre Hall.
State College
Smokey Axe Grille Brings ‘Craft Food for Craft Beer’ to Axemann Brewery
Axemann Brewery has found a new in-house food partner in The Smokey Axe Grille, and according to brewery owner Rod Stahl, it makes for the “perfect pairing.”. “The new slogan for the partnership is ‘Craft food for craft beer,’ and it really fits because the food he (chef Justin Leiter) makes are things you would see at a regular bar or restaurant, but he seems to put a little craft flair on whatever that is,” said Stahl.
Part of Atherton Street will close both ways next week as part of roadway project
You’ll need to take a detour ... and you should prepare for extra traffic.
Clearfield Area School District struggling to fill positions
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Area School District is struggling to fill paraprofessional and food service jobs. The school district is looking to fill five cafeteria positions and roughly 11 full and part-time paraprofessional positions. These positions focus on personal care and classroom assistance. An application can be found here. Applicants can address […]
