State College, PA

PennLive.com

Pitt leads Penn State in battle for PA dominance; PSU quarterback Drew Allar generates buzz, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an updated comparison between the Lions and Pitt, plus reports of progress for prized freshman quarterback Drew Allar. Ron Cook from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette saw Monday’s Associated Press poll, which had Pitt at No. 17 and Penn State unranked, and took a look at where both programs stand. The Panthers, Cook said, have “clearly passed Penn State since it went 1-3 against the school out east from 2016-’19, and the past two seasons could back up that assertion. The Lions are 11-11 over that stretch, while Pitt comes off the best season of coach Pat Narduzzi’s tenure, going 11-3 and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference behind quarterback Kenny Pickett.
WGAL

Penn State Football suffers blow to roster

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State is now in its third week of preseason football practice, but faces a hit to its current roster. Freshman defender, Ken Talley, a four-star linebacker recruit, is headed to the transfer portal without ever playing a game for the Nittany Lions. Talley was...
butlerradio.com

LLWS underway in Williamsport/Hollidaysburg team plays tonight

The Little League World Series began yesterday in Williamsport. In the United States bracket -Tennessee defeated Massachusetts 5-3. Hawaii defeated Washington 11-1. The opening game of the day saw Curacao defeat Nicaragua 2-0 in the International Bracket. Canada defeated Australia 7-0. Among the games today will be the team from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania facing the team from Texas at 7pm. The games are being televised on ESPN.
WTAJ

Bull Power: How Hollidaysburg got its rallying cry

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — As the Hollidaysburg Little League team is set to represent Pennsylvania in the Little League World Series, you may have noticed their rallying cry, “Bull Power.” So, where did it come from? In both nationally televised games, you see many Hollidaysburg players making bullhorns after scoring or getting a hit, followed […]
WTAJ

4 time state champions head to Junior League World Series

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Keystone Little League team from Clinton County is currently representing the East in the Junior Division little league World Series in Taylor MI. In 2018, this Keystone team won the Pennsylvania state championship as 10-year-olds. They represented PA at the regional tournament in...
theplaidhorse.com

Grier School: A True Equestrian Dynasty

When we think about dynastic teams dominating sport for extended periods of time, we almost never think about equestrians. There are a couple—four-time US Olympian McLain Ward in the Grand Prix of The Devon Horse Show, which he won for the 12th time in 2022; Margie Engle has ten American Grand Prix Rider of the Year titles; and Captain Canada Ian Miller holds the record of most Olympic Games appearance by any athlete in any sport at 10 Olympics (1972-2012), as well as being a 12-time winner of the Canadian Show Jumping Championship.
WTAJ

Firehouse Subs coming to Altoona this fall

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready Altoona, Firehouse Subs is coming soon to the Logan Plank Cross. That’s right sandwich lovers, the successful chain is making its way to Altoona to share its subs with the 814 community. Owners and operators of the Johnstown Firehouse Subs, Melissa (Missy) Kreutzberger and Joanne Lysinger, will be running […]
therecord-online.com

Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield as Commonwealth University signs agreement with Central Columbia School District

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield, together as Commonwealth University and the Central Columbia School District (Columbia County), have signed an agreement guaranteeing admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. The agreement guarantees admission for Central graduates who enroll in...
abc27 News

Destination PA: A trip to the World Famous Horseshoe Curve

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The World Famous Horseshoe Curve is a must see attraction for anyone, especially if you’re a train lover. The National Historic Landmark is located in Altoona and was considered revolutionary for the time. “They basically made it so you could travel from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh in a day,” Andrew Brumbaugh, the […]
Sports
WTAJ

Centre County Commission discusses Bellefonte warehouse plans

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Centre County Planning Commission took a look at the recently resubmitted warehouse plan Tuesday, but some boxes still need to be checked before moving forward. During the meeting on Aug. 17, The Fulfillment Center Warehouse plans were reviewed, over four months after being withdrawn. Multiple things still need to […]
WTAJ

Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage. Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road […]
State College

Smokey Axe Grille Brings ‘Craft Food for Craft Beer’ to Axemann Brewery

Axemann Brewery has found a new in-house food partner in The Smokey Axe Grille, and according to brewery owner Rod Stahl, it makes for the “perfect pairing.”. “The new slogan for the partnership is ‘Craft food for craft beer,’ and it really fits because the food he (chef Justin Leiter) makes are things you would see at a regular bar or restaurant, but he seems to put a little craft flair on whatever that is,” said Stahl.
WTAJ

Clearfield Area School District struggling to fill positions

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Area School District is struggling to fill paraprofessional and food service jobs. The school district is looking to fill five cafeteria positions and roughly 11 full and part-time paraprofessional positions. These positions focus on personal care and classroom assistance. An application can be found here. Applicants can address […]
