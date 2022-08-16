Read full article on original website
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, deputies responded to a call on North Frontage Road in Iowa, Louisiana, in response to a complaint of vandalism to a residence. When the complainant returned home, she discovered that someone had broken into her camper, rummaged through her things, and taken numerous items.
One wounded, one arrested in New Iberia shooting
A bystander transported the wounded person to an area hospital, where police say they are listed in stable condition.
KPLC TV
Cameron SO: Bank break-in suspects identified
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspects in an overnight break-in at a Cameron Parish bank have been identified, authorities said. Around midday, the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos, asking for help identifying the two. Lead Detective Jake McCain said the release of the photos led to...
Lafayette man arrested on simple kidnapping charges involving a child
A Lafayette man was arrested after kidnapping a child and running from police.
Shooting on Perry Ln. injures one
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Aug 17.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman claims she was pulled over by person impersonating law enforcement
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What do you do when you see flashing blue lights behind you? Most people pull over just like one Lake Charles woman did. While on her way to work late Saturday night, Diondra Evans said she noticed what appeared to be an unmarked black Chevy Impala following her for several minutes.
Unrestrained passenger in Acadia Parish crash has died
Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seat belts; the driver died at the scene and the passenger has died at a local hospital.
theadvocate.com
Man jumped into Vermilion River to evade police after kidnapping 8-year-old: Lafayette Police
A Lafayette man jumped into the Vermilion River Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to evade police after he hit his girlfriend, kidnapped her child and fled from authorities, Lafayette Police say. Nathaniel Zeno, 31, was eventually located and arrested in the river, and the 8-year-old boy was located safe in...
Lafayette Police: Female Sent to Hospital With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
An overnight shooting sends a female to the hospital and Lafayette Police are working a lead to catch the alleged shooter.
Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers are looking for suspect(s) in school bus catalytic converters theft
Crime Stoppers and the Vermillion Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for suspect(s) in catalytic converters theft.
Acadia Crime Stoppers searching for a suspect in a Crowley vehicle burglary
According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Hunter Rd., south of Crowley, some time between 4 p.m. on July 8 and 9 a.m. July 9.
wbrz.com
Months after deputies raided police department, missing money suddenly found in evidence room
ST. GABRIEL- Missing money tied to a murder case that became the center of an investigation into St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau has been found in the same evidence room that deputies from Iberville Parish searched months ago. The money was found recently according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett...
Lafayette man accused of kidnapping child he knows
Nathaniel Zeno, 31, was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges of Aggravated Flight, Child Desertion, Simple Kidnapping and Domestic Abuse Battery.
Lafayette Police officer recovering after being dragged by vehicle
According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), an Officer was hit and dragged by a vehicle early Sunday morning.
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
Opelousas police respond to late-night shooting
Police responded to a late-night call around 10 p.m. on the 900 block of Perry Lane in relation to shots being fired.
Victim Identified in Deadly Crash on Crowley Eunice Highway (UPDATED)
(UPDATED STORY): 9:25 AM: 40-year-old Latashi Eddy of Crowley has been identified as the woman who died in the two-vehicle crash earlier this morning on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Investigators say Eddy was driving a car north on LA 13 when her vehicle crossed the...
VPSO Lieutenant booked with DWI after crash
State Police say the crash was minor and there were no injuries reported, but the deputy was impaired.
KPLC TV
VIDEO: Lafayette officers lift vehicle off of fellow officer after being hit by Lake Charles man
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - KPLC has obtained new video showing Lafayette officers lifting a vehicle after one of their officers was hit and dragged approximately 100 feet. The officer, identified as Brian Rozas, was hospitalized in serious condition after police say 24-year-old Jaylin Terrel Chavis of Lake Charles hit him when trying to avoid a traffic stop.
