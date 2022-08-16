ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud

Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
WEST MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, deputies responded to a call on North Frontage Road in Iowa, Louisiana, in response to a complaint of vandalism to a residence. When the complainant returned home, she discovered that someone had broken into her camper, rummaged through her things, and taken numerous items.
IOWA, LA
KPLC TV

Cameron SO: Bank break-in suspects identified

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspects in an overnight break-in at a Cameron Parish bank have been identified, authorities said. Around midday, the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos, asking for help identifying the two. Lead Detective Jake McCain said the release of the photos led to...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Vermilion Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Abbeville, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Abbeville, LA
City
Branch, LA
City
Erath, LA
County
Vermilion Parish, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narcotics#Methamphetamine#Diazepam#Alprazolam#Hydrocodone#Guidr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13

Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
CROWLEY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy