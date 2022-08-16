ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Guardian

A moment that changed me: a play taught me I was not undesirable – just a black woman in a white world

I was not a particularly pretty or popular teenager. I was not a “hot girl”. Yes, I went to the occasional party and kissed the occasional boy, but mostly I kept to my books and my self-righteousness. I would laugh that I was too busy with exams and library lunchtimes. I had no time for boys or trivial, silly things. I was serious, an academic, a scholarship kid; I must not be distracted. But inside I was filled with the kind of low self-esteem that erodes your identity like bile.
Elle Silver

Opinion: The Rise of the "Dirtbag Look" for Men Is Disrespectful to Women

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. When I hugged Shane my nose prickled. He smelled unwashed. He had mentioned when he arrived to our date that he’d just come from the gym. He looked it, what with the thin sheen of grease covering his face and the way his hair was messily clumped. But now I realized he smelled like it, too.
NJ.com

NJ.com

