A moment that changed me: a play taught me I was not undesirable – just a black woman in a white world
I was not a particularly pretty or popular teenager. I was not a “hot girl”. Yes, I went to the occasional party and kissed the occasional boy, but mostly I kept to my books and my self-righteousness. I would laugh that I was too busy with exams and library lunchtimes. I had no time for boys or trivial, silly things. I was serious, an academic, a scholarship kid; I must not be distracted. But inside I was filled with the kind of low self-esteem that erodes your identity like bile.
Opinion: The Rise of the "Dirtbag Look" for Men Is Disrespectful to Women
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. When I hugged Shane my nose prickled. He smelled unwashed. He had mentioned when he arrived to our date that he’d just come from the gym. He looked it, what with the thin sheen of grease covering his face and the way his hair was messily clumped. But now I realized he smelled like it, too.
It took 20 years for this author to reunite with the teacher who changed his life
The writer searched for more than a decade for Susan Lung, who taught him to read and write English when he was a 7-year-old in 1999. On Saturday, she surprised him at one of his book readings.
