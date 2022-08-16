ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'It's madness!': Rio Ferdinand shuts downs comparisons with Arsenal star William Saliba as he urges pundits to 'give him time' after Gary Neville likened the 21-year-old to the Man United icon

By Dominic Hogan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Rio Ferdinand has responded to recent comparisons with Arsenal's William Saliba, describing the links as 'madness'.

After a solid start to the season, the young French centre-back has been compared to the former Leeds and Manchester United defender - who is widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever play in the Premier League.

And the now retired Ferdinand has responded to the connections with the 21-year-old on his Vibe With Five podcast, but dismissed any similarities, claiming that Saliba has not been giving long enough to show his true capabilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDWqY_0hJ9ku2Z00
Rio Ferdinand has dismissed comparisons with William Saliba, describing them as 'madness'

Ferdinand said: 'How many Premier League games has he played. How many Premier League games had I played at that point?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQHIP_0hJ9ku2Z00
Ferdinand joined Manchester United from Leeds for a then record £41million

'I broke the British transfer record at that time and people are drawing comparisons? It’s a madness! Give the boy some time!

'He’s doing well. But you don’t judge players when it’s all going well you say brilliant I like to see the next phase.'

Ferdinand's game was under-pinned by his pace and physicality, a pairing that has become a must for any young centre-back in modern football, and he was comfortable playing the ball out of defence.

In Saliba's first two games for Arsenal this season, fans have been thrilled with the player they have seen, exhibiting composure, power and pace at the back for the Gunners.

Having initially signed in summer 2019 for £27million, Saliba has this season been handed his first starts for the club after three successive loan spells in Ligue 1 at St Etienne, Nice and Marseille.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYKkI_0hJ9ku2Z00
The 21-year-old centre-back has impressed Arsenal fans with his displays so far this season

Last season he won Young Player of the Year as a result of his performances at Marseille, and Arsenal fans had begun to grow impatient with manager Mikel Arteta, questioning why such a player was not a regular in the side.

But after insistence he would not get the same amount of game time in north London, Arteta's decision looks to have been a wise one, and fans are now seeing a young defender capable of dealing with the Premier League's physical demands.

Ferdinand added of the 21-year-old, following an own goal in an otherwise strong outing against Leicester on Saturday: 'When it all goes against you and it’s a little bit of distress I still want to see the chest popping out, I still want to see shoulders back and I still want to see you wanting the ball and see you on the front foot with that determination and desire… a lot of what we’re not getting at Man Utd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FK3XL_0hJ9ku2Z00
Saliba was voted Player of the Match after his performance on debut against Crystal Palace

'But Saliba he is showing great potential. Young player of the year in France last year but he’s got a lot to do to make sure he stay in the team but he started off very, very well.'

Arteta added after the 4-2 win over Leicester: 'It’s much easier to learn when that happens.

'I’m happier today than I was last week with [Crystal] Palace because of the way he played after that, I think it was incredible.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rj9bD_0hJ9ku2Z00
Mikel Arteta was pleased with Saliba's performance against the Foxes despite the own goal

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
William Saliba
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Gary Neville
Daily Mail

Elon Musk tweets 'he's BUYING Manchester United' after the world's richest man was urged to ditch his $41bn bid to take over Twitter and rescue the Premier League club this year

Elon Musk has sent shockwaves through social media after tweeting Tuesday night 'he's buying Manchester United'. The world's richest man was urged to buy the Premier League club by desperate fans earlier this year. Musk, 51, who is the owner of Tesla and Space X and has a net worth...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#French#British
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at ‘lies’ regarding Manchester United future

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at the “lies” surrounding reports about his future at Manchester United.The Portugal forward missed United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons amid speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford.Ronaldo wants to play Champions League football, but United maintain the 37-year-old is not for sale and remains an integral part of the plans of new boss Erik ten Hag.Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes of United’s 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday, which left them bottom of the Premier League.In a reply to a fan account on Instagram which referred...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo gives a thumbs up as he leads glum-faced Man United arrivals at Carrington for the first time since running more than eight miles in 30C heat on Sunday... with Erik ten Hag's men looking to dig club out of crisis after Brentford thrashing

Manchester United's players cut glum figures as they turned up at Carrington to start another week of scrutiny amid the crisis at the club. The Red Devils sit bottom of the Premier League table following chastening defeats by Brighton at Old Trafford and Brentford in west London, making Erik ten Hag the first United manager in 101 years to have lost his first two league games in charge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Neville wants Ronaldo to 'stand up and speak'

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has questioned why forward Cristiano Ronaldo is choosing to wait to reveal news about his future. Although the Portuguese forward wants to leave United, new manager Erik ten Hag has said he is "not for sale". "They [will] know the truth when they interview in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League schedule: Draw, group stage, knockout phase, final dates and more

The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.
UEFA
The Independent

Darwin Nunez: Virgil van Dijk says new Liverpool striker faces ‘learning curve’ in Premier League

Virgil van Dijk has told Darwin Nunez he needs to learn to control himself after Liverpool’s new striker was sent off on his home debut for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen.The Reds had to come from behind for the second time in the opening two games of the 2022/23 Premier League season, eventually drawing 1-1 at Anfield.It was Liverpool’s first red card for violent conduct in Jurgen Klopp’s long reign and Van Dijk described his moment of madness as something that “should not happen.”Van Dijk feels Nunez will be provoked in future games and has to make sure there...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Man Utd now willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could finally get his move out of Manchester United, with the club reportedly ready to listen to offers for the wantaway striker. Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave at the beginning of the summer but they have so far been unwilling to let him leave, a year before his contract is due to expire.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

547K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy