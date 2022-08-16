Delaware High School Champion, Max Moen, will remain in-state, announcing his commitment to the University of Delaware for the 2023-2024 season. Current photo via Max Moen. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

NEWARK, DE ・ 7 HOURS AGO