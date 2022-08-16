Read full article on original website
Stanly News & Press
2022 STANLY FOOTBALL: North Stanly Comets
The COVID-19 pandemic has wrecked havoc with high school football with cancelled practices, missed games and other setbacks. North Stanly’s program suffered its own pandemic-related setback last season after qualifying for the state playoffs but then having to forfeit due to COVID restrictions. The Comets were also denied the...
Stanly News & Press
North Stanly football game with Ledford rescheduled
Per an email received by The Stanly News and Press today from North Stanly athletic director George Walker, Friday’s home season opener for the Comets’ varsity football team with Ledford has been moved to Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. Heavy rains are expected for Friday night, according to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
2 varsity football games moved to today
Several Iredell County high school varsity football teams have moved their season openers up to tonight in an effort to dodge Friday’s forecasted inclement weather. South Iredell hosts North Iredell at 7:30 p.m. Lake Norman hosts West Iredell at 7:30 p.m. There are no changes at Statesville and Mooresville....
Stanly News & Press
2022 STANLY FOOTBALL: South Stanly Rebel Bulls
South Stanly’s football team has had its struggles in terms of wins and losses for several seasons. The Rebel Bulls have not won a county title since 1989 and not had a winning season since 2018. South has also not won a playoff game in a decade, the last coming in 2012.
NC A&T parts ways with men’s basketball coach Will Jones
North Carolina A&T has abruptly parted ways with men's basketball coach Will Jones after two-and-a-half seasons. The post NC A&T parts ways with men’s basketball coach Will Jones appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Elkin Tribune
Blackburn signs with Carolina University in Winston-Salem
Austin Blackburn with parents Sonya and Scotty Blackburn and his sister, Kallie Blackburn. On the back row are Brent Cowles, former East Wilkes head boys basketball coach Wes Rousseau, Principal Dustin Webb, Carolina University head men’s basketball coach Jacob Heck, Carolina University assistant men’s basketball coach Daymond Lindell, Ian Adams and East Wilkes athletic director Justin Call. (Photo courtesy of Scotty Blackburn)
Freshman basketball player at Wingate dies, university announces
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wingate basketball player Kyle Honore died after being hit by a train Tuesday night, the school announced Wednesday. Honore was hit by a train near the university entrance just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. He was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries, Wingate said.
One 'Juke' move worth considering on recruiting trail
Salisbury High School (N.C.) standout Jayden Harris earned his "Juke" nickname at birth. After interviewing the admitted Duke basketball enthusiast this week, Jason Jordan of SI.com noted that "his mother, Ebony Harris, gave him the name because of the ease of his birthing process." "She ...
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County bowler named to state Hall of Fame
Barry Slater could be found years ago knocking bowling pins down 10 at a time at the former Dogwood Lanes in Albemarle, and he can still be found competing on the lanes. Recently, his efforts on the lanes throughout his career earned him a state honor. Slater, who lives in...
Greensboro, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Greensboro. The East Forsyth High School football team will have a game with Northwest Guilford High School on August 18, 2022, 15:30:00. East Forsyth High SchoolNorthwest Guilford High School.
NC Central tightening up ahead of Duke’s Mayo Classic
NC Central, a contender in the MEAC, is prepping for a matchup with rival NC A&T in the Duke's Mayo Classic on Labor Day Weekend. The post NC Central tightening up ahead of Duke’s Mayo Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Salisbury, August 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Mount Pleasant High School soccer team will have a game with East Rowan High School on August 17, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Rainy forecast moves Raiders’ opener to Thursday
ROCKINGHAM — Local fans will get to see high school football start a day earlier than expected. Both the Richmond Raider football Twitter account and Richmond County Schools confirmed that the Raider varsity game is being moved to Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Kylie McDonald, RCS’ public information officer, cited...
thestokesnews.com
Myers Still Hot; Brown Turns Luck Around at Bowman Gray
WINSTON-SALEM – Burt Myers continued his hot streak Saturday night, and Jonathan Brown picked up his fifth win of the season as both drivers split the twin 50-lap races in the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series. In the first 50-lap race, Lee Jeffreys won the pole – and...
Stanly News & Press
West Stanly softball coaching staff receives national award
West Stanly’s softball program received a national honor for its efforts in winning a third straight state championship. Ten high school programs were selected by their peers as a 2022 NFCA Regional Coaching Staff of the Year, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced recently. To be eligible, the program’s...
fox5dc.com
Potomac High School graduate hit and killed by train in North Carolina
Kyle Honore was just starting his freshman year of college at Wingate University near Charlotte, North Carolina and his loved ones say his life was taken too soon. The schools tells FOX 5 DC at 10:45 pm Tuesday night, Honore was hit by a train near campus and later died at the hospital.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte FC announces permanent 52,000-square-foot HQ, training facility
The Charlotte Football Club is getting a permanent home and training facility, the team said Wednesday. The site is where the club already has its practice fields. The Charlotte FC announced a deal for a 52,000-square-foot training facility and headquarters. The facility in southeast Charlotte will have four fields and space for the club's business operations.
Two North Carolina Powerball Players Score Big Prizes: See If You Won
Two lottery players won massive prizes in a recent Powerball drawing.
WBTV
Stout Heating and Air announces Salisbury expansion
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Stout Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. will be expanding within Rowan County. Stout Heating and Air plans to create 14 new jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $2.9 million to acquire and expand an existing facility at 205 Cedar Springs Road in Salisbury.
What are North Carolina’s best community colleges and how do they fair nationally?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Technical and community colleges in North Carolina, deemed incredibly important to meeting the evolving needs of the future workforce, don’t fare very well in a new national ranking of those schools. WalletHub, the financial advice company that crunches numbers and churns out a variety of evaluations, took on this task with […]
