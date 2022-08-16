ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Stanly News & Press

2022 STANLY FOOTBALL: North Stanly Comets

The COVID-19 pandemic has wrecked havoc with high school football with cancelled practices, missed games and other setbacks. North Stanly’s program suffered its own pandemic-related setback last season after qualifying for the state playoffs but then having to forfeit due to COVID restrictions. The Comets were also denied the...
NEW LONDON, NC
Stanly News & Press

North Stanly football game with Ledford rescheduled

Per an email received by The Stanly News and Press today from North Stanly athletic director George Walker, Friday’s home season opener for the Comets’ varsity football team with Ledford has been moved to Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. Heavy rains are expected for Friday night, according to...
NEW LONDON, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

2 varsity football games moved to today

Several Iredell County high school varsity football teams have moved their season openers up to tonight in an effort to dodge Friday’s forecasted inclement weather. South Iredell hosts North Iredell at 7:30 p.m. Lake Norman hosts West Iredell at 7:30 p.m. There are no changes at Statesville and Mooresville....
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

2022 STANLY FOOTBALL: South Stanly Rebel Bulls

South Stanly’s football team has had its struggles in terms of wins and losses for several seasons. The Rebel Bulls have not won a county title since 1989 and not had a winning season since 2018. South has also not won a playoff game in a decade, the last coming in 2012.
NORWOOD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albemarle, NC
Albemarle, NC
Education
City
Thomasville, NC
Elkin Tribune

Blackburn signs with Carolina University in Winston-Salem

Austin Blackburn with parents Sonya and Scotty Blackburn and his sister, Kallie Blackburn. On the back row are Brent Cowles, former East Wilkes head boys basketball coach Wes Rousseau, Principal Dustin Webb, Carolina University head men’s basketball coach Jacob Heck, Carolina University assistant men’s basketball coach Daymond Lindell, Ian Adams and East Wilkes athletic director Justin Call. (Photo courtesy of Scotty Blackburn)
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

Freshman basketball player at Wingate dies, university announces

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wingate basketball player Kyle Honore died after being hit by a train Tuesday night, the school announced Wednesday. Honore was hit by a train near the university entrance just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. He was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries, Wingate said.
WINGATE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Miller
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County bowler named to state Hall of Fame

Barry Slater could be found years ago knocking bowling pins down 10 at a time at the former Dogwood Lanes in Albemarle, and he can still be found competing on the lanes. Recently, his efforts on the lanes throughout his career earned him a state honor. Slater, who lives in...
ALBEMARLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Home Games#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Albemarle Bulldogs
thestokesnews.com

Myers Still Hot; Brown Turns Luck Around at Bowman Gray

WINSTON-SALEM – Burt Myers continued his hot streak Saturday night, and Jonathan Brown picked up his fifth win of the season as both drivers split the twin 50-lap races in the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series. In the first 50-lap race, Lee Jeffreys won the pole – and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Stanly News & Press

West Stanly softball coaching staff receives national award

West Stanly’s softball program received a national honor for its efforts in winning a third straight state championship. Ten high school programs were selected by their peers as a 2022 NFCA Regional Coaching Staff of the Year, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced recently. To be eligible, the program’s...
OAKBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte FC announces permanent 52,000-square-foot HQ, training facility

The Charlotte Football Club is getting a permanent home and training facility, the team said Wednesday. The site is where the club already has its practice fields. The Charlotte FC announced a deal for a 52,000-square-foot training facility and headquarters. The facility in southeast Charlotte will have four fields and space for the club's business operations.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Stout Heating and Air announces Salisbury expansion

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Stout Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. will be expanding within Rowan County. Stout Heating and Air plans to create 14 new jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $2.9 million to acquire and expand an existing facility at 205 Cedar Springs Road in Salisbury.
SALISBURY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy