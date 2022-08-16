Read full article on original website
Gov. Cox addresses mental health and drought in August press conference
Gov. Cox began this month’s press conference by thanking teachers for the important work that they do. Cox said that he planned to spend more time on the importance of teachers, but due to the recent death of a friend, he felt the need to speak on suicide prevention.
Utah's 3rd-largest school district among 10 holding first day of classes Thursday
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Ten more districts are holding their first day of classes Thursday, and all but about a dozen of the districts will be back to educating Utah students when the week is through. Among those are the approximately 60,000 students in the Granite School District --...
Utah Lake restoration called “unconstitutional” by state agency
PROVO, Utah — The Utah Department of Natural Resources’ state lands director, Jamie Barnes, has told lawmakers that a private project to restore Utah Lake is unconstitutional. Barnes’ said that her assessment mirrors a decision by the Utah Attorney General’s office regarding the dredging project. The decision was...
Utah lawmakers hear concerns about canyon wildfires, outdated plans
SALT LAKE CITY — State officials say the risk of a wildfire destroying homes and cabins in Utah’s canyons and foothills is very real and needs to be addressed. The topic was discussed yesterday on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in a legislative committee. Two members of the Salt Lake...
How the Inflation Reduction Act affects Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – With President Biden signing the inflation reduction act into law, you might ask how does this affects me? Mountain America Credit Union said it aims to cater to people on fixed incomes and those on Medicare. But relief won’t be seen for a while. “For Utahns, we’re likely not going to feel immediate impact […]
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
Gov. Cox says legislation targeting nightly rentals could come soon
According to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, there are nearly 4,000 nightly rentals in Park City proper. That’s more than anywhere else in Utah. In second place is the Snyderville Basin, where more than a third of housing units are short-term rentals. The...
Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion
Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
Utah's LGBTQ conversion therapy ban may get revisited
Utah's ban on LGBTQ conversion therapy may be revisited. Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, has requested a hearing before the Utah State Legislature's interim
Revisiting 'Waiting for an Echo' on Thursday's Access Utah
Christine Montross has spent her career treating the most severely ill psychiatric patients. Several years ago, she set out to investigate why so many of her patients became caught up in the legal system when discharged from her care—and what happened to them in that legal system. Drawing on extensive research as well as Dr. Montross’s own experience working in our nation’s jails and prisons, her new book, WAITING FOR AN ECHO: The Madness of American Incarceration, is a rarely-seen glimpse into the American prison system. It is also a damning account of policies that disproportionately and egregiously punish people who are mentally ill, people of color, people who are poor and people who struggle with addiction.
Utah Lake dredging proposal was 'unconstitutional' and not 'legally sound'
A decision has come down from Utah’s Capitol Hill on the Utah Lake project to dredge and create islands and highways.
Weather changes on the horizon
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, or Happy Friday eve, Utah! The first half of today will look and feel a lot like the last couple of days, but we do have some changes that are about to be underway! In southern Utah, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms with the best chance […]
Utah GOP seeking to block transgender surgeries, hormone therapy for minors
The Utah Republican Party passed a resolution encouraging the banning of surgeries and hormone therapy for transitioning transgender minors.
Salt Lake City Schools associate superintendent resigns amid boss's administrative leave
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The second in command at the Salt Lake City School District has resigned after the man who hired her was placed on paid administrative leave more than a month ago. Sources told the 2News Crisis In the Classroom team that Associate Superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn...
Direct selling and the big impact it has on the Utah economy
Big businesses like DoTERRA and Nu Skin share more in common with a door-to-door salesman than you may think. They both follow a direct selling business model, and they are popular. These companies made up more than 71% of Utah’s exports in 2020. Over the decades, Utah has developed...
Davis School District installs district-wide surveillance system
CLEARFIELD, Utah — The Davis School District now has an around-the-clock monitoring center, where it can keep eyes on cameras and conditions across 120 buildings. It’s part of a major upgrade to security ahead of the new school year. The building controls monitoring center was as about the...
9-plus essential facts you must know to pass Utah's official residency test
This story is sponsored by Brad Debry Law Firm. With tens of thousands of new move-ins settling in Utah each year, there are plenty who aren't familiar with the things that make Utah unique. There are 28 questions on the Utah residency test and you'll need to get at least 19 correct to pass.
Investigating Homelessness Death and Public Safety in Utah
Housing costs have risen sky-high in Utah. Many are priced out of the market. Just what is the city doing to help those who have become recently homeless? They are “abating” them. Eric Peterson from the Utah Investigative Journalism Project recently wrote an article for the Salt Lake...
Provo university hopes to reduce shortage of mental health practitioners
PROVO, Utah — A little-known university in Provo held its graduation ceremony this weekend. And it could be that, one day, you’ll visit one of the graduates at your doctor’s office. It wasn’t BYU or UVU, but the Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions. “We were...
