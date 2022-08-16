ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Lake restoration called “unconstitutional” by state agency

PROVO, Utah — The Utah Department of Natural Resources’ state lands director, Jamie Barnes, has told lawmakers that a private project to restore Utah Lake is unconstitutional. Barnes’ said that her assessment mirrors a decision by the Utah Attorney General’s office regarding the dredging project. The decision was...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah lawmakers hear concerns about canyon wildfires, outdated plans

SALT LAKE CITY — State officials say the risk of a wildfire destroying homes and cabins in Utah’s canyons and foothills is very real and needs to be addressed. The topic was discussed yesterday on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in a legislative committee. Two members of the Salt Lake...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Davis County, UT
Health
Davis County, UT
Government
County
Davis County, UT
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
Davis County, UT
Education
ABC4

How the Inflation Reduction Act affects Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – With President Biden signing the inflation reduction act into law, you might ask how does this affects me?  Mountain America Credit Union said it aims to cater to people on fixed incomes and those on Medicare.  But relief won’t be seen for a while.  “For Utahns, we’re likely not going to feel immediate impact […]
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Five Things in Utah That Need To Go

A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters

Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Policies#Cdc#Covid
gastronomicslc.com

Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion

Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Revisiting 'Waiting for an Echo' on Thursday's Access Utah

Christine Montross has spent her career treating the most severely ill psychiatric patients. Several years ago, she set out to investigate why so many of her patients became caught up in the legal system when discharged from her care—and what happened to them in that legal system. Drawing on extensive research as well as Dr. Montross’s own experience working in our nation’s jails and prisons, her new book, WAITING FOR AN ECHO: The Madness of American Incarceration, is a rarely-seen glimpse into the American prison system. It is also a damning account of policies that disproportionately and egregiously punish people who are mentally ill, people of color, people who are poor and people who struggle with addiction.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC4

Weather changes on the horizon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, or Happy Friday eve, Utah! The first half of today will look and feel a lot like the last couple of days, but we do have some changes that are about to be underway!  In southern Utah, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms with the best chance […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Direct selling and the big impact it has on the Utah economy

Big businesses like DoTERRA and Nu Skin share more in common with a door-to-door salesman than you may think. They both follow a direct selling business model, and they are popular. These companies made up more than 71% of Utah’s exports in 2020. Over the decades, Utah has developed...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Davis School District installs district-wide surveillance system

CLEARFIELD, Utah — The Davis School District now has an around-the-clock monitoring center, where it can keep eyes on cameras and conditions across 120 buildings. It’s part of a major upgrade to security ahead of the new school year. The building controls monitoring center was as about the...
CLEARFIELD, UT
utahstories.com

Investigating Homelessness Death and Public Safety in Utah

Housing costs have risen sky-high in Utah. Many are priced out of the market. Just what is the city doing to help those who have become recently homeless? They are “abating” them. Eric Peterson from the Utah Investigative Journalism Project recently wrote an article for the Salt Lake...
kslnewsradio.com

Provo university hopes to reduce shortage of mental health practitioners

PROVO, Utah — A little-known university in Provo held its graduation ceremony this weekend. And it could be that, one day, you’ll visit one of the graduates at your doctor’s office. It wasn’t BYU or UVU, but the Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions. “We were...
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy