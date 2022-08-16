ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar seeks to end the 'mud-slinging' over his 'Bazball' comments - before promising England 'we're not here to play soft-natured cricket' on the eve of Lord's Test

By Pa Sport Staff
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

South Africa captain Dean Elgar attempted to end the 'mud-slinging' over England's recent thrilling approach to Test cricket before he backtracked when pondering how 'Bazball' would look when it goes wrong.

The three-match series gets under way at Lord's tomorrow with further Tests to come at Emirates Old Trafford and Kia Oval.

England will aim to continue their momentum over the next month having won all four home Tests against New Zealand and India earlier this summer thanks to remarkable chases with 378 reeled in at Edgbaston last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XuLwz_0hJ9kbW000
South Africa captain Dean Elgar has said he will stop talking about England's new approach
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPoXG_0hJ9kbW000
England captain Ben Stokes admitted to taking satisfaction from Elgar's pre-match words

A bold brand of cricket with a positive approach at the forefront of everything has been quickly implemented by new red-ball captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, which saw the term 'Bazball' coined, but Elgar has repeatedly poked fun at the philosophy in recent weeks, claiming he wasn't interested in England's new approach.

He initially looked to cool tensions on the eve of the first Test before the 35-year-old promised the tourists were not here to play soft-natured cricket.

'With all due respect I am really not going to entertain that (Bazball) anymore. We have chatted about it long and hard. I just want to crack on with the cricket,' Elgar said.

'I think the game deserves that respect and mud-slinging is now a thing of the past for me. We are not going to go back and forth any more around that.

'What they (England) did, the conditions were pretty nice to bat in during those specific Tests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44B1yg_0hJ9kbW000
Brendon McCullum has helped England find form since taking over as head coach this summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431GLc_0hJ9kbW000
Jonny Bairstow has been one of England's star players since Stokes and McCullum took over

'They did really unique things around that time, those months ago, chasing the scores they did and it was something I was also blown away with. It was pretty impressive.

'But I would like to think the bowlers we have, even if the wickets are pretty flat, I think we have covered our bases with regards to our bowling unit and we can bowl them out even if they are chasing.

'I am pretty confident because we have done it in the past. It might be hard work for us but this is what we are here to do. We are not here to play soft-natured cricket, we want it hard and really tough and hopefully the results go our way.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9eVP_0hJ9kbW000
Elgar had previously said he 'has absolutely no interest' in England's new way of playing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JB5Fc_0hJ9kbW000
Elgar also dismissed his side's innings loss to England Lions in a warm-up match last week

South Africa will check on Kagiso Rabada before naming their XI with the fast bowler recently absent with an ankle injury.

Rabada sat out last week's warm-up match with England Lions where the tourists suffered a chastening defeat by an innings and 56 runs in Canterbury after conceding 672 in the first innings, but Elgar played down its significance.

He added: 'I read absolutely nothing into that warm-up game purely out of what we wanted to achieve as a side.

'Yeah, it was a good exercise and if they come out playing like that in an official Test match and it goes pear shaped, that will not look very good for England.

'I would have liked to have seen what it was like if it was an official four-day game. I think you play a little bit different if you are playing for stats.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wyjlz_0hJ9kbW000
South African bowler Kagiso Rabada is facing a race against time to be fit for the first Test

Elgar has won seven Tests out of nine since his appointment as skipper in 2021 and tipped Rabada to be fit to feature at the home of cricket while he reflected on what the Proteas had learned from England's exploits since the new era started.

'I think Kagi is very close to being fully fit for this Test. He has had a really good few days so it is looking pretty good for us,' the 35-year-old insisted.

'I think there has been a lot of learnings since watching those series unfold and the way they did, I do think we are a smarter side and adaptability is extremely big for me.

'I would like to think from a bowling point of view, our bowlers are big, tall, fast and strong and I think we come in with a lot more resources as well.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sir Andrew Strauss hopes review will make English game ‘cleaner and more simple’

Sir Andrew Strauss hopes his performance review of English cricket can help make the domestic game “a little bit cleaner and more simple” and called for the buy-in of the 18 first-class counties.The former England captain is currently leading a wide-ranging investigation into the domestic structure and whether the county system prepares players properly for the rigours of international cricket with the long-term ambition of England being the best team in the world across all three formats.Strauss is nearing the conclusion of the review and will put forward proposals to the first-class counties shortly, with 12 required to vote in...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Elgar
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Kagiso Rabada
Person
Brendon Mccullum
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Paul Green's brain has been donated to science to discover if deadly concussion disease had anything to do with footy legend's tragic death aged 49

The heartbroken family of Paul Green have donated his brain to science in a bid to discover if he was suffering from a deadly concussion-related disease. The Australian Sports Brain Bank acknowledged the donation, as research continues into further understanding of the the condition chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Green was found...
NFL
Daily Mail

Elon Musk tweets 'he's BUYING Manchester United' after the world's richest man was urged to ditch his $41bn bid to take over Twitter and rescue the Premier League club this year

Elon Musk has sent shockwaves through social media after tweeting Tuesday night 'he's buying Manchester United'. The world's richest man was urged to buy the Premier League club by desperate fans earlier this year. Musk, 51, who is the owner of Tesla and Space X and has a net worth...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#England#Emirates Old Trafford
The Associated Press

India gives Zimbabwe reality check with 10-wicket win

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — India gave Zimbabwe a reality check to win the first one-day international by 10 wickets on Thursday as seam bowler Deepak Chahar returned from a long injury layoff with a fine performance. Chahar took 3-27 after six months out to help bowl Zimbabwe out for...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'We've got a genuine feeling we're still in this game': Stuart Broad insists England remain in contention against South Africa despite trailing by 124 runs... as he plays down fitness concerns over captain Ben Stokes

Stuart Broad played down concerns about the fitness of Ben Stokes after the England captain repeatedly felt his left knee during a typically wholehearted bowling spell on the second day of the first LV=Insurance Test against South Africa. 'He's doing OK,' said Broad, after Stokes finished with three for 53...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

West Indies vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from New Zealand in West Indies 2022

Follow live coverage of West Indies vs New Zealand from the New Zealand in West Indies 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Harry Kane takes aim at Arsenal in Twitter Q&A as Tottenham forward celebrates 10-year anniversary of his Premier League debut... also discussing England, Fantasy Football, and cheese!

Harry Kane took part in an entertaining Twitter Q&A this evening to mark the 10th anniversary of his Premier League debut for Spurs, answering questions ranging from his favourite Premier League goal, to fantasy football, to cheese. Exactly a decade on from his debut, Kane boasts a reputation as one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

From one England captain to another! Harry Kane reveals John Terry as one of the toughest defenders he's played against in Instagram Q&A to celebrate ten-years since his Premier League debut

England captain Harry Kane revealed John Terry as one of his toughest ever opponents in an Instagram Q&A last night. The Tottenham forward took to social media yesterday evening to answer questions from fans to celebrate 10 years since he made his Premier League debut and, when asked the toughest defenders he has faced, Kane answered with Terry and England nemesis Giorgio Chiellini.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

New Zealand Rugby stick with Foster as All Blacks coach

Ian Foster will coach the All Blacks through to next year's World Cup, New Zealand Rugby said on Wednesday, giving him a vote of confidence despite recent poor performances. The 57-year-old stays in charge for the All Blacks' next home Test, against Argentina in Christchurch on August 27, and will coach New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup in France in September 2023.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

547K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy