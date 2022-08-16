NBA schedule: Warriors vs. Lakers, Celtics vs. 76ers to face off on 2022-23 opening night, per report

Read full article on original website
Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player
When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
NBA Vet Carmelo Anthony Explains Why Now Is The Time For Him To Tell His Story Through New Docuseries
Carmelo Anthony addresses why he's prepared to tell his story in an upcoming docuseries.
Heat Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, trade rumors can drive actual trade scenarios in the NBA. The line between rumor and reality can be as thin as the line between fact and fiction in a biopic. In some cases, a player finding his name in a trade rumor offends him to the extent that he ends up actually wanting to be dealt. If that player just led a team in a charge to the NBA Finals, they may be justified in feeling that way.
Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality
There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James makes clarifying statement on college recruitment of son Bronny
The past few days in the world of college basketball recruiting have been a whirlwind for the Oregon Ducks. Dana Altman landed five-star small forward Mookie Cook, the No. 4 player in the 2023 class on Friday. Then news came out that four-star shooting guard Bronny James, the son of legendary NBA player LeBron James, was being recruited by the Ducks. On top of that, an expert prediction came out on Tuesday that suggested that Oregon is the team to beat to get a commitment from James, who ranks as the No. 47 player in the 2023 class. On Tuesday night, LeBron James...
Boston Celtics alum Nate Robinson torches fellow Big3 players in Yeezy slides
Former Boston Celtics point guard Nate Robinson might not be a natural when it comes to boxing, but in the sport he made a name for himself in as a floor general to be respected, he put on a bit of a show at the Big3 3-on-3 league, going to town on some other former NBA players.
Draymond Green Had Blunt Bar at Wedding
Draymond spared no expenses on the greener things in life as he tied the knot this weekend
NBA world reacts to unbelievable Bronny James dunk viral video
It looks like Bronny James, the son of NBA megastar LeBron James, is turning heads in high school just like his father did. Bronny is one of the top players in the 2023 high school recruiting class, and he put his skills and athleticism on display this week. In a...
LOOK: Kevin Durant Posted Something To His Instagram Story
On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted something to his Instagram story. This past season, Durant and the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
Kevin Durant responds after getting called out on ‘Hard Knocks’
Kevin Durant was the victim of an unexpected callout on Tuesday’s episode of “Hard Knocks,” and it did not go unnoticed. Tuesday’s episode put the spotlight on John Brown, a bodybuilder and two-time Mr. Universe. Two of his sons, Equanimeous and Amon-Ra, play wide receiver in the NFL, with Amon-Ra emerging as a key player for the featured Detroit Lions.
Chicago Bulls Rookie Suffers ACL Injury
Undrafted rookie Justin Lewis, who signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls in July, has suffered a torn right ACL and is out indefinitely.
Ty Lue has concerning quote about Kawhi Leonard return
Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season after suffering an ACL injury during the 2021 playoffs. The Los Angeles Clippers forward appeared to be making solid progress in his recovery toward the tail end of last year, but a new quote from his coach is at least a little bit worrisome.
'They still ain't the best team in LA': Stephen A. Smith takes aim at the Lakers... amid reports LeBron James is 'privately adamant' the team needs to trade for Nets guard Kyrie Irving
Notorious ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith tried to lower expectations surrounding the Lakers Thursday, saying they're not even the best team in Los Angeles and that 'we need to pump our brakes' regarding the franchise. Smith's critique comes as LeBron James is reportedly putting pressure on the Lakers to improve...
NBA schedule: LeBron vs. Steph on opening night, Ben Simmons' Philly return among 10 early matchups to circle
The 2022-23 NBA schedule was released on Wednesday (what portion of it wasn't previously leaked, anyway), and naturally, we're all running through it circling the matchups that stick out. Here are 10 to mark on your calendar through the first six weeks. 1. Lakers at Warriors (October 18) Opening night....
Ten must-see Warriors games for 2022-23 NBA title defense
The NBA schedule is out, which means it’s time to grab your calendar, along with a pen and pencil to circle the dates most significant as the Warriors defend their latest championship. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green – all considered “aging” at the start of last season...
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade with Jaylen Brown Seen as 'Unofficial Front-Runner'
The Boston Celtics are reportedly the "unofficial front-runner" to land Kevin Durant. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported league executives view the Celtics' plan to use Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of talks as the best offer on the table. According to Amick, Boston's offer sets a baseline expectation of opposing teams offering the Brooklyn Nets at least their second-best player in return for Durant.
Past, present Warriors combine for great photo at Draymond Green’s wedding
The Golden State Avengers came together at Draymond Green’s wedding. The Warriors star Green married his longtime girlfriend Hazel Renee in a ceremony over the weekend. Among the guests were a whole lot of Golden State players, both past and present. One awesome group shot in particular went viral. In a very remarkable who’s who of Warriors from over the years, Dorell Wright, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Klay Thompson, Shaun Livingston, Leandro Barbosa, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Matt Barnes, and Gary Payton II all posed for a picture.
On This Day In NBA History: August 16 - Nuggets and Sixers Swap Hall-of-Famers
On this day in 1978, the Denver Nuggets traded Hall-of-Famer Bobby Jones to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Hall-of-Famer George McGinnis.
2022 NBA Christmas Day schedule: Lakers vs. Mavericks, Warriors vs. Grizzlies headline five-game holiday slate
The NBA released its 2022-23 regular-season schedule Wednesday afternoon, including all the details for this year's Christmas Day schedule. Although the five matchups were previously leaked, we now know when each game will be played. As one of the most important days on the NBA's calendar, these games are once...
