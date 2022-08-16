ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhymes with heinous: 'Bewitched' star Kristin Chenoweth causes a stir with very suggestive answer during recent Celebrity Family Feud episode

Actress Kristin Chenoweth gave a mischievous answer on Celebrity Family Feud that caused host Steve Harvey to turn away in disbelief and the producers to scramble for the beep button.

Sunday's episode featured the 'Bewitched' actress' family facing off against Hocus Pocus star Kathy Najimy and her team.

Heads dropped and faces were covered as Chenoweth, 54, answered the question, 'After the lips, what is your favorite part of a man to kiss?'

The cheeky Oklahoma native, who starred in Bewitched and The West Wing, beat her opponent to the buzzer before blurting out: 'It rhymes with heinous.'

The ABC game show beeped out the notionally inoffensive word as audience members gasped.

Chenoweth turned around and walked several steps away from the podium as opponent Najimy buried her face in one hand and the beloved Family Feud host turned away speechless.

Kristin Chenoweth the cheeky Oklahoma native who starred in Bewitched and The West Wing, beat her opponent to the buzzer before blurting out: 'It rhymes with heinous' to gasps from the audience
Beloved game show host Steve Harvey had asked Kristin Chenoweth the question: ''After the lips, what is your favorite part of a man to kiss?'
Chenoweth's opponent on Celebrity Family Fued, Kathy Najimy, put her hand to her face in embarrassment
Chenoweth buried her face in her hands once she registered the reaction of everyone in the studio
As Harvey looked at the display to see if the answer was correct, Chenoweth turned to her family to apologize

'Wow!' exclaimed Dan Finnerty, the husband of Najimy. 'Right out the gate!'

'I'm sorry,' Chenoweth said to Harvey. 'I'm a good Christian girl, forgive me.'

The controversial answer proved to be incorrect, and Chenoweth could be seen mouthing 'I'm sorry' to her family members standing in their XXXX

'You go stand right over there, young lady!' Harvey scolded her once her turn was over.

'Nicest women I've ever met!' he exclaimed in disbelief, before getting laughs from the audience with further mock outrage. 'Welcome to Sunday night TV, folks!'

A few other wrong answers given by the Najimy team included 'bicep' and 'bottom', which also raised a few eyebrows when Kathy suggested it.

When the turn was passed back to Chenoweth, she guessed 'hands', which seemed a sensible guess but was also incorrect.

Harvey, who has hosted Family Feuds since 2010 and Celebrity Family Feuds since 2015, previously explained that 'pure, high-level, unintentional ignorance' is what usually causes answers to go viral.

'You're going to go viral if you give me that high-level unintentional shot of ignorance,' Harvey explained.

'But every viral moment that's ever happened on the show – I knew it, I recognized it. I tell people all the time: 'You're going to be on YouTube.' I know the moments.'

