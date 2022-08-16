ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, NY

PHOTOS: An Argyle treehouse Airbnb stay

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

ARGYLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — If you’re looking for a place to stay among the trees, check out the “Whispering Wind Treehouse” located in Argyle. The treehouse has room for two adults and sits on 5.25 acres of land.

The Airbnb has a full-size mattress, a kitchen, and a roof. The treehouse is totally off the grid. There is no electricity and wifi. During the colder months, there is a propane gas heater for warmth. The owner, Victoria Cantwell, lives on the property, so you can use the wifi or charge your phone at her yurt if you need to.

There is also no indoor plumbing, but there is an outdoor outhouse and shower. Toilet paper and hand sanitizer are provided in the outhouse. The outdoor shower includes natural shampoos and soaps, but it is not in use during late fall throughout winter. The treehouse itself has fresh well water in crocks for drinking and washing.

PHOTOS: A treehouse stay in Washington County

Cantwell would like to keep her property as natural as possible, so guests are asked to not bring DEET bug sprays, only natural ones. Guests are also asked to bring natural or no sunscreen and take all trash with them at the end of their stay.

Features

  • Bed linens
  • Kitchen with propane camp stove, pots, pans, dishes, silverware, stove, and coffee maker
  • Organic coffee, teas, sugar, honey, spices, and cooking oil
  • Balcony
  • Charcoal grill
  • Outdoor fire pit
    The Whispering Wind Treehouse (photo credit: Victoria Cantwell)
    The Whispering Wind Treehouse (photo credit: Victoria Cantwell)
    The Whispering Wind Treehouse (photo credit: Victoria Cantwell)
    The Whispering Wind Treehouse (photo credit: Victoria Cantwell)
    The Whispering Wind Treehouse (photo credit: Victoria Cantwell)
    The Whispering Wind Treehouse (photo credit: Victoria Cantwell)
    The Whispering Wind Treehouse (photo credit: Victoria Cantwell)
    The Whispering Wind Treehouse (photo credit: Victoria Cantwell)

According to Airbnb, the treehouse has a two-night minimum. The treehouse has about six nights available in August, and then it’s not available again until January 2023. You can book a stay on the Airbnb website .

