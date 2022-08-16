Read full article on original website
San Antonio's highly anticipated Kerbey Lane Cafe is now open
Kerbey Lane Cafe's new San Antonio spot is a first for the business.
8 things to know in San Antonio food right now: Sultry new bar opens downtown
Editor's note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio's restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings and closings. Sojourn, a sultry new concept from hospitality veterans Derik Cortez and Andrew...
saobserver.com
A PERFECT STORM: SAN ANTONIO’S HEMISFAIR ’68 GRAND OPENING
Protests Changed San Antonio: The Story of Half-Truths and Erasures. Protest and the threat of direct action integrated San Antonio. There was a completely peaceful end to segregation as the business community wanted to believe. The power structure allowed desegregation to take place in San Antonio to prevent further protests and the threat of violence. It all happened in 1968, years after the 1964 Civil Rights Act. In 1968, the business community of San Antonio was worried about losing millions of dollars in tourist spending during the opening of HemisFair ’68. Black activists and civil rights leaders had protested for years to end school segregation and lunch counter racism. Protests were led by Re. Clause Black, Harry Burns, G.J. Sutton, Homer Rodgers, Colonel Roy Burley, the local NAACP, SNCC, the Ghetto Improvement Association (GIA), and many others. The perfect storm came together to desegregate San Antonio which at the time was as racist as any other southern city, only more shrewdly accomplished. In the San Antonio area, desegregation was accomplished by calling Mexican Americans “White” and leaving the schools in the “Sundown Suburbs” white only. Alamo Heights, Terrel Hills, Olmos Park, Los Angeles Heights, and other apartheid racist cities remained white only for years.
Here's Where To Get The Best Fajita In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the city's highest-rated fajitas.
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
San Antonio Current
HGTV home renovation show looking to cast San Antonio residents
San Antonio homeowners with abodes needing a facelift are in luck, as HGTV is looking for homes to renovate in the Alamo City, as first reported by MySA. Hosted by San Antonio resident and Survivor champion Kim Wolfe, the hit TV show Why the Heck Did I Buy This House is looking for homes and people in San Antonio to cast for the show's second season, according to an Instagram post by Wolfe on Wednesday.
365traveler.com
24 AMAZING FREE THINGS TO DO IN SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, Texas is an eclectic southern city known for its rich history, Hispanic culture, and fun atmosphere. It’s the perfect vacation destination for any budget due to its abundance of free activities. Its main attraction is the San Antonio River Walk, which entices more than 10 million visitors each year and is completely free to explore.
Rock legends unite and an Alamo folk hero is celebrated this weekend in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Celebrate an Alamo hero. It’ll be a party for Tennessean Davy Crockett in the heart of south Texas this weekend. Visitors to Alamo Plaza can observe historical re-enactments, get hands-on with crafts and learn about the legend of a folk hero said to have died in the battle of the Alamo.
Innovative piercing studio needles into San Antonio with new La Cantera store
A modern ear piercing company focused on the health and safety of clients has come to Texas via San Antonio: Rowan is opening at La Cantera. Located at 15900 La Cantera Pkwy, Unit 1625, the studio approaches piercing more like a minor medical procedure than a rite of passage performed at a shopping mall kiosk. Piercings at Rowan are performed only by licensed nurses who pierce with both hollow needles and single use piercing devices, they say.
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
Immerse yourself in these Alamo City activities in the coming days. Feel the flow during a morning yoga class inside Immersive Van Gogh, or experience the sounds of bands like My Chemical Romance, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett live in concert. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts
National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
Beloved East Side bar courts 'too many cooks' for new breakfast, lunch, and dinner
From gas station to burger stand to beloved neighborhood bar, Tucker’s Kozy Korner has gone through its fair share of changes during its nearly 80-year run. Now the East Side institution is gearing up for another transformation — introducing new culinary offerings that combine three concepts into one.
San Antonio Current
These San Antonio restaurants are throwing parties for National Dog Day this Friday
San Antonio dog moms and dads likely don’t need a reason to celebrate their pups, but a few local spots are pulling out all the stops anyway for National Dog Day celebrations this Friday, Aug. 26. From paw-some swag to special dog-friendly menu items, these Alamo City eateries are...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50’S PARTY
Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
Find Ultra-Accessible fun for all at Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio
Truly one-of-a-kind, Morgan’s Wonderland in San Antonio is the only Ultra-Accessible theme park in the world, designed with individuals with special needs in mind but created for people of all abilities to enjoy together. Who is Morgan, you might be thinking? She is the catalyst, spark, and inspiration behind...
tastefulspace.com
The Most Annoying Pests in San Antonio
If you live in Texas, warm and famous for its landscape, then you have to deal with all sorts of pests. San Antonio is home to many species of beetles, spiders, ants, and rodents. Most of them consider your home and garden to be the best place to live. In this article, we will talk about the most common species that are characteristic of the beautiful San Antonio.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio-area restaurant Jacked Potato closes suddenly, citing COVID, escalating food costs
Loaded-spud eatery Jacked Potato has served its last tuber to the community of Converse, the Express-News reports. The restaurant's owner cited the COVID-19 pandemic, escalating food costs, limited roadside traffic and a lack of staffing as reasons for the closure. “We were making money, but only enough to pay the...
KENS 5
Rain and 'cooler' weather returns to San Antonio. Here's what you need to know.
SAN ANTONIO — A weak front pushing through Texas and a disturbance in the Atlantic leaves potential for rain's return to the Alamo City beginning Thursday. Rain chances will bring average and even below-average temperatures for the next 7 days. Here's what San Antonians can expect:. Thursday (High 99...
San Antonio Airport adds alcohol to-go service, new exotic animal exhibit
There has been a shift.
sportstravelmagazine.com
Smash World Tour 2022 Championships Heads to San Antonio
The Smash World Tour Championship will be staged at the Tech Port Center & Arena in San Antonio, Texas, in December to culminate the year’s Tour schedule of events. The esports event will be held December 9–11, 2022. It will begin with a Last Chance Qualifier event during which players will compete for remaining slots in the championship. The tournament will go from 30 players down to the final eight on the last day of competition with an overall prize pool of $250,000.
CultureMap San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
600K+
Views
