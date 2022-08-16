ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

A PERFECT STORM: SAN ANTONIO’S HEMISFAIR ’68 GRAND OPENING

Protests Changed San Antonio: The Story of Half-Truths and Erasures. Protest and the threat of direct action integrated San Antonio. There was a completely peaceful end to segregation as the business community wanted to believe. The power structure allowed desegregation to take place in San Antonio to prevent further protests and the threat of violence. It all happened in 1968, years after the 1964 Civil Rights Act. In 1968, the business community of San Antonio was worried about losing millions of dollars in tourist spending during the opening of HemisFair ’68. Black activists and civil rights leaders had protested for years to end school segregation and lunch counter racism. Protests were led by Re. Clause Black, Harry Burns, G.J. Sutton, Homer Rodgers, Colonel Roy Burley, the local NAACP, SNCC, the Ghetto Improvement Association (GIA), and many others. The perfect storm came together to desegregate San Antonio which at the time was as racist as any other southern city, only more shrewdly accomplished. In the San Antonio area, desegregation was accomplished by calling Mexican Americans “White” and leaving the schools in the “Sundown Suburbs” white only. Alamo Heights, Terrel Hills, Olmos Park, Los Angeles Heights, and other apartheid racist cities remained white only for years.
HGTV home renovation show looking to cast San Antonio residents

San Antonio homeowners with abodes needing a facelift are in luck, as HGTV is looking for homes to renovate in the Alamo City, as first reported by MySA. Hosted by San Antonio resident and Survivor champion Kim Wolfe, the hit TV show Why the Heck Did I Buy This House is looking for homes and people in San Antonio to cast for the show's second season, according to an Instagram post by Wolfe on Wednesday.
24 AMAZING FREE THINGS TO DO IN SAN ANTONIO, TX

San Antonio, Texas is an eclectic southern city known for its rich history, Hispanic culture, and fun atmosphere. It’s the perfect vacation destination for any budget due to its abundance of free activities. Its main attraction is the San Antonio River Walk, which entices more than 10 million visitors each year and is completely free to explore.
Innovative piercing studio needles into San Antonio with new La Cantera store

A modern ear piercing company focused on the health and safety of clients has come to Texas via San Antonio: Rowan is opening at La Cantera. Located at 15900 La Cantera Pkwy, Unit 1625, the studio approaches piercing more like a minor medical procedure than a rite of passage performed at a shopping mall kiosk. Piercings at Rowan are performed only by licensed nurses who pierce with both hollow needles and single use piercing devices, they say.
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts

National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50’S PARTY

Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
The Most Annoying Pests in San Antonio

If you live in Texas, warm and famous for its landscape, then you have to deal with all sorts of pests. San Antonio is home to many species of beetles, spiders, ants, and rodents. Most of them consider your home and garden to be the best place to live. In this article, we will talk about the most common species that are characteristic of the beautiful San Antonio.
Smash World Tour 2022 Championships Heads to San Antonio

The Smash World Tour Championship will be staged at the Tech Port Center & Arena in San Antonio, Texas, in December to culminate the year’s Tour schedule of events. The esports event will be held December 9–11, 2022. It will begin with a Last Chance Qualifier event during which players will compete for remaining slots in the championship. The tournament will go from 30 players down to the final eight on the last day of competition with an overall prize pool of $250,000.
