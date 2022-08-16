ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read Ezra Miller's Apology, And Their Plan To Seek Treatment For 'Complex Mental Health Issues'

By Sean O&#039;Connell
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
Ezra Miller has been the focus of numerous legal circumstances that have them making headlines for both personal and professional reasons. Those who cover the entertainment industry question the impact of Miller’s actions with regards to the future of The Flash , the comic-book blockbuster of which they are reportedly in every scene. Fans of Miller’s, meanwhile, look for signs that they are OK. Now, representatives for the Flash star have released a statement that addresses their behavior these past few months, and appears to put Miller on a track toward recovery.

In a statement that was obtained by Variety , Ezra Miller’s reps have shared the following:

Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.

The most recent charges filed against Ezra Miller were for felony burglary in the state of Vermont . But those are stacked on top of a litany of legal complications that date back to a time when Miller allegedly choked a woman outside of facility in Iceland, and continue through confrontations in Hawaii that led to Miller being arrested in a confrontation that was filmed and uploaded to social media.

Naturally, fans of Ezra Miller are tracking these updates and hoping that the 29-year-old New Jersey native is receiving the help that they need. But it’s difficult not to step back and also wonder how Miller’s actions, and their repercussions, will cast a shadow over the production and release schedule for The Flash . We were under the impression that filming on The Flash had concluded, but new reports suggested that Miller was filming reshoots on the blockbuster in between the brushes with the law , which had us questioning how seriously the studio was taking the charges leveled at Miller.

In a story recently filed in the Hollywood Reporter, WB reportedly was looking at three options when it came to Ezra Miller and the future of The Flash . One involved replacing Miller as Barry Allen in the movie, which was deemed impossible because they are present in every scene (and in some cases, play two different Barrys). Two was to shelve the $200 million production, a terrible look after pulling the plug on the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace.

But the third suggested route forward for The Flash involved Ezra Miller getting professional help, and issuing an apology for the recent string of criminal behaviors. And that’s the step that Miller (and possibly the studio) has decided to engage in. We will continue to track the progress of Miller and The Flash, and how they both affect the slate of Upcoming DC Films .

Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

