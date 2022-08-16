ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vitalik Buterin
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Says One Ethereum Rival Is Preparing for Liftoff, With Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Likely In

A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for a popular Ethereum (ETH) challenger while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have already printed this cycle’s low. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 142,300 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a move that could trigger a strong rally from current prices.
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge

Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
Fortune

Bitcoin custody service BitGo says Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital owes it $100 million for pulling the plug on crypto’s first ‘billion dollar’ acquisition

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said the crypto-focused financial services company remains poised for success after scrapping the acquisition of Bitcoin custody service BitGo. Bitcoin custody service BitGo said it would sue crypto-focused financial services company Galaxy Digital for $100 million in damages after Galaxy said on Monday it was...
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
blockchain.news

Brazil’s Bank BTG Pactual Launches Crypto Trading Platform

BTG Pactual, Brazil's sixth largest investment bank, has launched its cryptocurrency trading platform. André Portilho, head of digital assets at BTG Pactual, confirmed that the crypto trading platform, called Mynt, is now officially available to the public. "Cryptocurrencies are a new technology with great potential for transformation, bringing with...
The Verge

$150 million ‘Much Wow’ yacht left behind by crypto hedge fund’s collapse

The now bankrupt Three Arrows Capital (3AC) presented signs of mismanagement before the cryptocurrency hedge fund’s ultimate collapse. A report from New York Magazine reveals that 3AC co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu faced criticism from banks and other traders before the company even entered the crypto market. In...
cryptoglobe.com

$ETH: The “Merge” Protocol Upgrade Will Not Lower Ethereum’s Gas Fees

Contrary to what many seem to believe, Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” hard fork, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), will not lower Ethereum’s gas fees (i.e. transaction costs). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains The Merge, which...
blockworks.co

Buenos Aires Will Run Ethereum Validators Starting in 2023

Buenos Aires plans to deploy and operate Ethereum validators next year, the city government says. Buenos Aires will become one of the first public entities in the world to help run Ethereum’s network infrastructure, a city official announced during Argentina’s ETHLatam conference last week. Private companies will contract...
u.today

New SHIB Game Rocks in Vietnam, XRP Classified as “Digital Currency” by Goldman Sachs, “Big Short” Michael Burry Exits All Markets: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

"Big Short" hero Michael Burry exits all markets; is it a sign for crypto?. Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu Games’ alpha director William Volk shared a follow-up of the early testing of Shiba Eternity, a new collectible card game, in Vietnam. He stated that due to a higher-than-expected number of players, the team had to increase the capacity of gameplay servers 50-fold, which indicates that the game is already seeing great popularity. Shiba Eternity was created in partnership with Melbourne, Australia-based game developer PlaySide Studios, and its name was unveiled in early August to much fanfare. Apart from Shiba Inu Games’ success, the meme coin gladdened its community by climbing to 12th place by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap.
CoinDesk

'Don't Say Terra' and Other Reflections From Korea's Crypto Extravaganza

“Don’t say Terra.” Sometimes explicit, sometimes not – the message was clear. Earlier this month, the who’s who of South Korea’s crypto scene descended upon hotel ballrooms in Seoul’s ritzy Gangnam district. They were there to attend a string of conferences meant to showcase Asia’s budding crypto ecosystem.
