Kansas City, MO

Man dies two weeks after being hit by customized truck

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A man run over by a customized truck on July 30 died Monday from his injuries.

The incident happened in a parking lot across the street from the Peppermill Lounge in south Kansas City.

According to police, officers were called to the area just after 2 a.m. The investigation showed that the man was lying in the parking lot for an unknown reason.

A black Chevrolet pickup truck, with custom black 5-spoke rims, a bed cover, sunroof and Kansas City Chiefs emblem on the back window, pulled out of the parking lot and ran over the victim.

The driver stayed for an unknown amount of time before she left without leaving any information for the police.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The owner of the vehicle was found a week after the incident occurred .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

