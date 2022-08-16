ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senoia, GA

City
Senoia, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
WJCL

Georgia husband, wife hospitalized after domestic disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Georgia man and his wife are hospitalized following a domestic disturbance which led to an officer-involved shooting. According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded Wednesday morning to a home on Moore's Hill. Police say Reginald Lamar Saffold, 32, forced his wife into a vehicle at knife point.
LAGRANGE, GA
#Cnn
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
claytoncrescent.org

Animal Control full, warns it may put 14 dogs to sleep Thursday

In an urgent appeal late Tuesday, Clayton County Animal Control is asking the public to adopt 14 dogs from the county shelter by 1 p.m. Thursday, August 18 so that the animals will not be euthanized:. “Our facilities are overcrowded and we are in desperate need of rescue organizations or...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia families faced with losing free lunches

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
GAINESVILLE, GA

