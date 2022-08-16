Read full article on original website
Well-Known Dollar Store Slapped With FinesCadrene HeslopHogansville, GA
Residential Rental Inspection, Maintenance Program Launched in Forest ParkNewsFocus AtlantaForest Park, GA
Creflo Dollar comes under fire for not returning money to church membersCheryl E PrestonCollege Park, GA
Back to school bookbag and school supply giveaway events in AtlantaSage NewsAtlanta, GA
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police need your help finding runaway 12-year-old boy
LITHONIA, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Isaiah Watson has been reported as a runaway. He was last seen Wednesday near Willowick Drive in Lithonia. Isaiah is described as 5 feet, 80 pounds with...
Ga. man shot by police after running wife over, dragging her behind car, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges after police say he ran over with his wife with a car before dragging her down a hill behind it. LaGrange police officers were called to a home on Moore’s Hill just before 11 a.m. in...
WJCL
Police: Gangs may be to blame for break-in at Mariah Carey's Georgia home
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Police in Georgia are investigating a break-in at the metro Atlanta home of pop star Mariah Carey. It happened in Sandy Springs. A Sandy Springs police sergeant indicated the incident may have been gang related. The sergeant said there have...
Missing Atlanta woman with Augusta ties found dead
Investigators say the search is over for a missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman who had ties to Augusta.
WJCL
Georgia husband, wife hospitalized after domestic disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Georgia man and his wife are hospitalized following a domestic disturbance which led to an officer-involved shooting. According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded Wednesday morning to a home on Moore's Hill. Police say Reginald Lamar Saffold, 32, forced his wife into a vehicle at knife point.
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed,...
Dogs at overcrowded animal control need homes by 6 p.m. today or they will be euthanized
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least a dozen dogs are in desperate need of new homes as a metro animal shelter deals with overcrowding issues. The Clayton County Animal Control posted photos and names of the dogs that need new homes. The shelter placed a deadline for Thursday or officials say they will have to begin to euthanize them for space.
The Daily South
"From Fulton Shelter to Super Stardom": Georgia Rescue Pup Stars in Summer Blockbuster
A Georgia dog is enjoying her time in the spotlight after a bit of a rough start. Fulton County Animal Services in Atlanta revealed on Facebook over the weekend that a former resident of theirs is the four-legged star of Hulu's new hit movie, Prey. "Fulton County Animal Services was...
Help your Georgia State Patrol troopers win annual ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol needs your help to win the annual “Best Looking Cruiser” Contest from the American Association of State Troopers. GSP has previously won the annual content in 2016, 2017 and 2020. This year’s submission features two GSP cruisers with the MLB World...
WJCL
Investigators in Georgia search for 16-year-old girl not seen in months
After months of searching, authorities in Georgia appear no closer to finding a missing teenage girl. According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen June 14 in Carrollton near Whooping Creek Church Road. Kaylee is described as 5 feet 8 inches, 135 pounds with brown...
Acworth man identified as robbery suspect who shot Miami officer in head, police say
MIAMI — A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami remained in “extremely critical condition” early Wednesday, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as he and other officers closed in a suspect wanted...
Decomposing soybeans from train car derailment kill wildlife in Georgia creek
ATLANTA — Three derailed train cars have created quite the mess after spilling soybeans - yes, soybeans - into Flat Creek, according to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. In a Facebook post, the organization notes how the creek feeds into the Chattahoochee River. As a result of the soybeans decomposing in the...
claytoncrescent.org
Animal Control full, warns it may put 14 dogs to sleep Thursday
In an urgent appeal late Tuesday, Clayton County Animal Control is asking the public to adopt 14 dogs from the county shelter by 1 p.m. Thursday, August 18 so that the animals will not be euthanized:. “Our facilities are overcrowded and we are in desperate need of rescue organizations or...
Teen swerves into opposing lane, dies in crash, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A teen who swerved a car into the opposing lane was killed in a crash on Sunday, Cobb County Police say. Donovan Williams, 19, of Dacula, Georgia was driving northbound on Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta just after 10 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lane, crashing into a car, police say.
Georgia man arrested after impersonating real estate agent, police officer to avoid arrest
Investigators say a metro Atlanta man claimed he was both a real estate agent and a police officer in order to avoid being arrested on charges of loitering, prowling, and criminal trespassing.
She was one of the first pediatric liver transplant patients in Georgia. Now, she's one of the longest surviving recipients
ATLANTA — When Terri Willis was 13 years old, she became one of the first pediatric liver transplant patients in Georgia. Now 31 years later, she's one of the longest surviving transplant recipients in the country. The liver transplant survival rate decreases significantly after about five to 10 years,...
WRDW-TV
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
wgxa.tv
GBI investigating after camera catches Georgia officer calling teen racial slur
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- State authorities are now investigating a Georgia police officer who was caught on a family's Ring camera calling a teen a racial slur before tossing the camera into some bushes. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation started looking into the incident on August 9. Their investigation...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
‘She chose wrong:’ Spalding County 911 dispatcher arrested on meth charges
SPALDING COUNTY ,Ga. — A 911 dispatcher in Spalding County is behind bars and facing multiple drug charges. Earlier this week, Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said deputies were serving an arrest warrant at 59-year-old Susan Kimberly Lynch’s home when they found methamphetamine in plain sight. Deputies also...
