Saint Louis, MO

tncontentexchange.com

Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans

Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17

ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisan Who Stole Man's Identity for 30 Years Faces Jail Time

A 59-year-old man from St. Louis admitted to one count of passport fraud after State Department agents discovered him living in Germany for the past three decades under a false identity — a name he stole from another St. Louisian. DeLeo Barner entered a plea agreement in May in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX 2

What is ‘quiet quitting’ and why is it trending?

ST. LOUIS – Recently, TikTok users have been making videos about #QuietQuitting, but the trend’s name can be misleading. Career coach Allison Peck, who has over 430,000 followers on TikTok, said quiet quitting is when people coast at work. They aren’t putting their 100 percent effort into work. “People are not going above and beyond […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Saxophonist goes viral, becomes social media influencer

ST. LOUIS – Saxophonist Rhoda G. was just ranked #9 in TikTok’s Weekly Rankings. She also performed online for actor, comedian, and host Howie Mandel. Rhoda shared how being a new social-media influencer is enhancing her music career. Rhoda G. Revamped. Saturday, October 1. 7 p.m. CDT. .Zack.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

10,000th hellbender released into wild from MDC project

ST. LOUIS – Over 10,000 hellbenders have now been released into area rivers as a part of a conservation effort by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Saint Louis Zoo, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Saint Louis Zoo started raising and releasing endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders into the wild in 2008. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Eric Foster chosen Madison County Board chair pro tem

Madison County Board members voted for some new leadership on Wednesday night. Republican Eric Foster of Granite City takes over as chair pro tem. He defeated Republican Terry Eaker of Bethalto for the position. Republican Stacey Pace of Troy will be Foster’s vice chair. Following those votes, County Board...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Did Not Flood, Some Insurance Companies Say

In south city’s Ellendale neighborhood, almost all the homes on Hermitage Avenue are condemned, leaving residents displaced. Hermitage backs up to the River Des Peres and amid late July's unprecedented rainfall, the houses on the street were some of the worst-hit in an area that saw widespread damage. Residents...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
