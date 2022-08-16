Read full article on original website
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
The Verge
The M1 MacBook Air is discounted to its lowest price yet at Best Buy
Start your week off right with these handpicked deals, all part of this balanced breakfast. Our inaugural discount this week sees the M1-equipped MacBook Air discounted to $849.99 at Best Buy from its usual $999.99 price. This is the best discount we’ve seen yet on the 256GB model of the M1-equipped MacBook Air, making this an excellent chance to snag this lightweight Apple laptop. If you need a model with a little more storage space, you can also get the 512GB model for $1,049.99, a discount of $200 off the regular price.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Which should you wear?
Samsung's 2022 Galaxy Watch lineup consists of two models: the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro. The Watch 5 Pro is a new addition to the series featuring a more durable design that can take on rugged terrains easily. But the Galaxy Watch 5 also features a strengthened screen and a bigger battery. If you are in the market for one of the best Android smartwatches, do you take home the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro? Is the extra protection worth the cost? Let's find out.
NFL・
PC Magazine
The Best Tablet Deals for August: Apple iPads, Amazon Fire HD 10, More
Save big with these back-to-school savings on tablets from Amazon, Apple, Lenovo, and Samsung, including Apple iPads from $299 and Fire HD 10 tablets for $99. Not quite a laptop and not quite a smartphone, tablets are an in-between category that offer the best of both worlds: the portability of a smartphone and the power and larger screen of a laptop. Nowadays, many tablets can take the place of a standard laptop, and for many industries—from restaurants to sales calls—tablets are an indispensable part of the work day.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
Honda Unleashes The Accord Hellcat
This bad boy is pushing a monstrous 270-horsepower…. Back in 2014 Dodge made one of the most epic car commercials ever by trolling the Volkswagen Passat and everyone who chooses such a car. As the camera pans around the Charger, an announcer talks about the available Hemi V8 with up to 470-horsepower, which was a lot before the Hellcats stormed onto the scene. After that buildup, the announcer says it’s the Volkswagen Passat, then says he’s joking. It irked a lot of straight-laced VW fans, but we’re wondering if it didn’t inspire a few Honda people, given that one of them slapped a Hellcat graphic on their Accord.
CARS・
Man measures every appliance in house and is astonished at electricity charge for two standby items
A man has tested the appliances in his home to work out how much they’re costing him while on standby. With prices already sky-high and set to get higher, one bloke purchased an electric usage meter and set about finding out just how much his inactive appliances were costing - and was shocked with the results.
Apple didn’t want to pay hourly workers for the time spent searching their bags. It has now settled a $30.5 million lawsuit
Apple store employees were forced to stay up to 45 minutes after work for security checks. A California judge has approved a $30.5 million settlement by Apple following a decade-long court battle after store employees were forced to stay after work for mandatory bag checks. Back in 2013 when the...
Engadget
The Morning After: Russia teases its own space station ahead of leaving the ISS
Russia decommissioned its last self-run space station, Mir, in 2001. Now Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, has shared a model of the country’s future station, as it prepares to move out of the International Space Station. Nicknamed ROSS by state-controlled media, it would launch in two phases, starting with four modules and expanding to six with a service platform. The design would accommodate four people in rotating tours and reportedly offer better monitoring of Earth than Russia gets from the ISS today.
CNET
Save Hundreds on Refurb iPad Pros, With Models Starting at Just $180
Apple has a few different models of the iPad, but the iPad Pro is by far its most advanced. Its high-tech hardware lets it compete with some lower-level laptops. It's sleek and versatile, but also quite pricey -- a problem that's not helped by the fact that Apple almost never drops the price on its products directly.
CNET
Apple's New MacBook Pro M2 Sees First Amazon Discount With $100 Off
The MacBook Air is the go-to option for those looking for a more affordable portable Apple computer but, in 2022, the entry price of the popular laptop rose by $100. With the unveiling of the redesigned MacBook Air M2, Apple increased the starting price to $1,199, though you can cut the price back down to size with a $100 discount via Amazon right now. The markdown applies to the starlight colorway and is the best MacBook Air M2 deal around currently, even matching Apple's education-exclusive pricing.
Best S Pen cases for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in 2022
Not all Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases come with an S Pen holder. Lucky for you, we've gathered all the best S Pen holding covers for your foldable.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air is currently on sale
Amazon has started to apply discounts to the latest iteration of Apple’s MacBook Air. The latest offer lets you take one of these new and powerful laptops home, starting at $1,099 after receiving a $100 discount. This will get you and beautiful 2022 MacBook Air with an Apple M2 8-core CPU and more cores in the GPU section to deliver tons of power. You will also get a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space in its Starlight finish.
Digital Trends
The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors
If you're planning to invest a few hundred dollars in the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, it's only fair to also invest in protective screen covers to keep your new device safe. While newer and better options will continue to flood the market in the next few weeks, we've rounded up the best Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors available right now, so you can be prepared from day one.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13 Plus vs. MacBook Air M2: which is more cutting edge?
Dell and Apple have put out two of the most cutting-edge laptops we’ve seen in a while. The Dell XPS 13 Plus and the M2 MacBook Air both push the boundaries of laptop design but in different ways. Which is more forward-thinking and most worthy of your money?. Having...
Engadget
SanDisk's 1TB Extreme Portable SSD falls to an all-time low of $109
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There's a good chance you want an external SSD you can take...
We Tried The Cheapest Cordless Power Drill At Home Depot. Here's How It Went
Outside of buying, say, a 2x4 or a flat of pansies, what could be a more prototypical Home Depot shopping experience than picking up a cordless drill?
Engadget
Amazon sale slashes the price of Kindle Kids and Fire Kids tablets
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you have a child in your life who needs a new...
Engadget
Apple's M2-powered MacBook Air is $100 off at Amazon
Apple's MacBook Air M2 may not have completely reshaped the PC landscape like the M1 laptop did, but it's arguably the best version of the notebook to date. It earned a score of 96 from us and it would make a solid daily driver for anyone, from college students to working professionals. One of the few downsides is that the M2 laptop is more expensive than its predecessor, but now you can grab one for $100 less than usual from Amazon. The online retailer has the 256GB MacBook Air M2 in starlight for $1,099, which is the best price we've seen since launch.
Digital Trends
The redesigned new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 officially launches today
The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is available, and you can order it on Dell’s website now. The new model is reminiscent of Microsoft’s Surface Pro series with its folio design and touch stylus (sold separately). However, don’t dismiss the laptop as a rip-off. In classic XPS fashion, it’s...
