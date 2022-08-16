ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, CA

CBS San Francisco

Multiple lightning strikes in Santa Cruz Mountains; Cal Fire crews on alert

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cal Fire teams were in the Santa Cruz Mountains late Wednesday morning, checking for possible brush fires after numerous lightning strikes were recorded in the tinder-dry timberland.The agency took to social media to assure local residents that these were merely precautionary visits."With multiple lightning strikes in the area, CAL FIRE CZU has enacted it's Lightning Plan. Though there are NO CONFIRMED FIRES from any lightning strikes at this time, we send an engine to the location of each strike to put eyes on the area and make sure there is no fire."Quick bursts of rain were reported...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Rain and isolated thunderstorms expected across Northern California during heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, despite the temperature expected to hit over 100 degrees, monsoon moisture spreading across Northern California might cause showers and isolated thunderstorms. According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, thunderstorms with light showers are possible across portions of Northern California throughout the day. Due to the little rainfall expected, the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Heat advisory issued for Bay Area Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A heat advisory has been issued for inland portions of the Bay Area for Tuesday with high temperatures forecast from the mid-90s to low 100s, the National Weather Service Bay Area announced. The advisory warns of dangerous inland heat from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Inland areas throughout the North […]
marinmagazine.com

Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive

A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Invasive Species of Mosquitoes Found in Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County is home to 23 native species of mosquitoes. Earlier this month the Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District (District) found a non-native species of mosquito, Aedes aegypti, in a residential area of Martinez, south of Highway 4. This is an invasive species that can transmit the causative agents of Zika, Dengue fever, Chikungunya, and Yellow fever.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Contra Costa County (CA) Fire Opens New, Bigger Fire Station

Contra Costa County (CA) Fire Protection District has opened a new station to cover the unincorporated areas of Bay Point, Pittsburg and other communities in the area, according to a report published by NBC BAY AREA. According to the report, the new station replaces Station 86 which was in service...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multi-Vehicle Accident on Warm Springs Boulevard in Fremont Area

A Fremont PD officer was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Mission Boulevard on the morning of Monday, August 16, 2022. The incident took place in the area of Warm Springs Boulevard and Mission Boulevard, according to officials. Details on the Crash on Mission Boulevard in Fremont. A preliminary report...
FREMONT, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Firefighters Battle Fire at Tow Yard in Antioch

At 2:28 pm Wednesday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the area of E 18th Street in the City of Antioch. While responding, crews observed a large column of black smoke. Upon further investigation, they located a 25-ft trailer on fire inside a towing junk yard on Wymore Way near the Antioch Youth Sports Complex.
ANTIOCH, CA

