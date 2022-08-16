Victim ID’d in fatal US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The victim of a fatal crash on Sunday has been identified by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
Harlan Slabaugh, 58, from Nappanee Indiana died in a crash on US-131 near the 46 mile marker. It happened on Sunday at midnight.
Responding deputies learned that a black Audi A4, driven by a Plainwell resident, had rear-ended a vehicle and drove off. The driver of the Audi was later arrested.
The sheriff’s office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 3