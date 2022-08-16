ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Victim ID’d in fatal US-131 crash near Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The victim of a fatal crash on Sunday has been identified by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Harlan Slabaugh, 58, from Nappanee Indiana died in a crash on US-131 near the 46 mile marker. It happened on Sunday at midnight.

Responding deputies learned that a black Audi A4, driven by a Plainwell resident, had rear-ended a vehicle and drove off. The driver of the Audi was later arrested.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

