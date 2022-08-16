Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issuesCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Celebrity-Backed Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens Its First NYC Location
In 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken was open less than a week before lines were around the block. A sparkling writeup in Eater’s LA edition that year turned the late night chicken spot into a must-try food haven. As the story famously goes, the founders–Arman Oganesyan, Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, and chef Dave Kopushyan–together had $900 they used to buy a fryer; the Rubenyans’ mother encouraged them to start their business the next day. Dave’s Hot Chicken set up in the parking lot near where the Rubenyans’ parents had a flower shop in a Los Angeles’s Thai Town neighborhood.
boweryboogie.com
After 120 Years, Future of Parisi Bakery Looks Uncertain on Mott Street
an institution in Little Italy dating back to the turn of the last century, appears to be on shaky ground. The landlord (May Leun Realty) last week taped an official Notice of Termination to the shuttered roll-down gate at 198 Mott Street. Seemingly signaling the end an era. The letter noted a cancelation of the tenancy that is effective September 30, and that “no current lease is in effect.”
therealdeal.com
Top Rock to buy huge Queens synagogue for teardown
Joseph Yushuvayev and Uri Mermelstein’s Top Rock Holdings and RJ Capital are in contract to buy the Forest Hills Jewish Center, not as a synagogue but as a tear-down development site. Public documents show the memorandum of contract was signed last year but filed this week with the city....
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Best NYC Ice Cream Shops | The Best Ice Cream In New York City
When most people think of eating in New York City, they think of starting their morning with a bagel or chowing down a slice of pizza, but what if I told you that the city that never sleeps is filled with phenomenal ice cream shops? I deem this to be true, and I’ve had a lot of ice cream throughout my lifetime.
Annual Feast of Santa Rosalia kicks off in Bensonhurst
Many Brooklyn residents turned up to celebrate the first night of Bensonhurst’s famous feast of Santa Rosalia.
cititour.com
Is the pizza at Di Fara's new outpost as good as the original?
Di Fara Pizza, the beloved Brooklyn pizzeria founded by the late Domenico “Don” Di Fara, now has a location on South Street in the Seaport District just steps away from Pier 17. The space boasts indoor and outdoor seating and offers several specialty pies at any given time....
17 Best Theater District Restaurants To Eat At Before A Broadway Show
Hitting a Broadway show is a NYC tradition for both locals and tourists, but finding a good restaurant near it can be quite the daunting task. When you think of the Theater District, Midtown, and even parts of Hell’s Kitchen, you may assume that finding a good culinary variety can prove difficult. But fear not! We rounded up the best spots to grab some food before you hit the show. Here are the best Theater District restaurants for your big night out! We’re starting off our list on the fancier side, but why not treat yourself right before a Broadway...
Herald Community Newspapers
Sidewalk sale is a boon for Cedarhurst businesses
Shoppers flooded the sidewalks of Central Avenue and side streets for the Cedarhurst’s Business Improvement District’s four-day Summer Sidewalk Sale, during which retail outlets and restaurants offered patrons tremendous bargains. Central Avenue — known as the fashion center of Long Island’s South Shore for more than 100 years...
Order up! Food truck dishes out free meals to NYC kids
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City kids flocked to a food truck Wednesday to order their chicken or peanut butter sandwiches as part of an initiative offering free meals to children this summer. No Kid Hungry and the Department of Education teamed up to bring a revamped food truck to Sara D. Roosevelt Park […]
therealdeal.com
I-sales roundup: RJ Block buys Harlem mixed-use portfolio
After a quiet first week of August, investment sales of mid-market commercial properties in New York City picked up last week, highlighted by an 11-building portfolio in Harlem trading hands. Other sales involved the site of an abandoned hotel project in Downtown Brooklyn and a Queens industrial property that sold for six times more than its 2005 price.
achildgrows.com
The Best Ice Cream in Park Slope is (Still) Not Ice Cream
There are so many great ice cream options in Park Slope in the summer. From Uncle Louie G’s and ice cream trucks to Van Leeuwen designer ice cream with vegan options. There are interesting flavors and slightly different textures as Bklyn Cream and Teo’s Ice Cream Shop. We had a really good strawberry jam scoop at Teo’s and I usually don’t like strawberry ice cream. I liked that the Teo flavors were all pretty mild.
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Manhattan, NYC
Though many wonder why the lower level of the A/C/E track was constructed under the Port Authority, as it never operated as part of the IND or IRT systems, it was used between 1959 and 1981 as the origin for the special Aqueduct Racetrack train. This transit path provided access to the Rockaway Amusement Park as well as football games at the Polo Grounds in upper Manhattan.
hypebeast.com
8 Must-Visit Gems in NYC's Chinatown
Amidst the guiding aroma of freshly-roasted duck, the simplicity of sidewalk negotiations at fruit vendor carts and the cacophony of booked-and-busy passersby, New York City’s Chinatown is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in all of Manhattan. Among the myriad of storefronts — some freshly minted and others decades-old — the lively downtown spot is home to not only some of the best Asian cuisine, but also some of the oldest businesses and the most unique store concepts in the city. (Not to mention, it also houses the first U.S. brick-and-mortar flagship store for Hypebeast’s e-commerce and retail platform HBX.)
Delicious Lobster Food Truck From “Shark Tank” Sets Another Capital Region Visit
Did you miss the most recent Cousins Maine Lobster to the Capital Region? You will have another opportunity this month to get a taste of the Maine Coast!. If you love the TV reality investment show "Shark Tank" you probably know about Cousin Maine Lobster and their backstory. If you are not aware, you can revisit their story with CNBC: as the story goes, the food truck was started by 2 Maine natives who wanted to bring the real Maine lobster experience to where they were living in California. After the Shark Tank visit and investment, they grew into a nationwide franchise with restaurants and food trucks operating all over the country, including in New York City.
Thrillist
Where to Order Show-Stopping Seafood Towers in NYC
In the summer, diving hands-first into a feast of fresh seafood just feels right. And there’s no better (or more Instagrammable) vessel for such decadent meals than via a seafood tower. One or two (or three, if you’re really flexing) tiers loaded up with everything from oysters and clams...
MTA upgrades app, plans next steps for OMNY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — What’s next for the bus and subway fare payment system in New York City? The OMNY system, which stands for “One Metro New York,” started its rollout in 2019. The most recent big change was the tap-and-go system, which is still a work in progress. “I think it’s pretty efficient … […]
bkreader.com
It’s Become ‘Virtually Impossible’ to Find Street Parking in New York City
A spike in car ownership, dining sheds and the comeback of alternate-side parking are making it tougher than ever to find spaces. As car ownership in New York City surges, parking spaces dwindle. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg Now more than ever, New York City car owners watching “Seinfeld” on Netflix […]...
Broadway Week is back with amazing two-for-one ticket deals this fall
We're delighted to report that after a really long three-year hiatus, Broadway Week is back with two-for-one tickets this fall. The program has been running twice a year since it first debuted over a decade ago but, given the COVID-19 pandemic and the extensive shutdown of the district, the fall iteration of the project had been put on hold for the past three years.
newyorkled.com
Flatbush Back-To-School Giveaway At Kings Theatre
In partnership with: Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, Flatbush Avenue BID, Church Avenue Bid, Target, Metroplus Health, Empire Bluecross Blueshield Healthplus, Honeydew Drop, Cookies Department Store, McDonald’s & Council Member Rita Joseph. August 16, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre is thrilled to host the second annual...
forgotten-ny.com
GOODBYE, CUBBERLY, New Dorp
I always love it when I can uncover ancient street signage. One such sign is, or was until recently, right here on Oakley and Cubberly Places. It was a true Staten Island ancient artifact…a mounted yellow and black street sign that dates from Staten Island’s first examples of standardized street signage. Examples of these are indeed precious and few today. I am not sure when these were installed but we can safely say it’s somewhere between 1925 and 1950 judging from the lettering.
Comments / 2