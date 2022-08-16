ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin; contest enters 7th year

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh year to put on the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. A news release says this annual competition is "a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry and will ultimately determine what is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin."
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 19-21

Eat great local food, see some animals and listen to music at Milwaukee a la Carte at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Some of the artists performing include Bella Cain, the Plain White Ts and Spin Doctors. There will also be kids activities and the usual zoo favorites like the train, goat yard and more. Tickets are available online or in-person day-of.
On Milwaukee

Meet the Milwaukee bands that are playing the Colectivo Back Room this Saturday

The Colectivo Back Room is a staple gig space in the Milwaukee music realm, hosting a ton of up-and-coming names from all over the place in a uniquely intimate setting. This weekend, its focus lands on several bands that call the city home. Social Cig, Bug Moment and Scam Likely – all Milwaukee born and raised – are playing a sold-out show at the venue this Saturday, Aug. 20, with doors opening at 7 p.m.
townandtourist.com

20 Best Romantic Getaways In Wisconsin (Hotels, Resorts, & Cabins)

Wisconsin is a place where nature meets the modern world. The state is known for its waterparks, outdoor activities, festivals, and, of course, cheese. It’s also known to have plenty of locations perfect for a romantic getaway, whether you consider yourself the outdoors type or not. It is home...
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Fall Events

While summer might be winding down, fun events are an every-season happening in Wisconsin. Fall brings not only colorful landscapes and crisp autumn air, but also celebrations full of comforting food, rhythmic tunes and good cheer. Across Wisconsin, don a lederhosen or dirndl to find your Gemütlichkeit at the many...
Door County Pulse

Wisconsin Book Earns National Award

On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community and Culture by Corey A. Geiger was named a finalist in the 16th annual National Indie Excellence Awards competition. The contest recognized three books in the Midwest Regional Nonfiction Category, and Geiger’s was among them. “The book contains colorful,...
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort

MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
On Milwaukee

Pabst Theater seat sale benefits MADACC and Artworks for Milwaukee

On July 27, The Pabst Theater Group installed new seats on the first floor of the 1895 Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St. The seats that were removed are now being sold online at pabstchairsforcharity.com. Proceeds from the sale will benefit Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Center (MADACC) and Artworks for Milwaukee, which organizes paid arts internships for Milwaukee high school students.
WISN

YouTuber finds skeleton in abandoned Milwaukee building

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's medical examiner shared information about a skeleton found on Aug. 10. The remains were found by a YouTuber filming abandoned buildings for his YouTube channel. Milwaukee Police Department said that the body was mostly skeletonized, and no resuscitation was attempted. They assume the skeleton is from...
wearegreenbay.com

Look up: Cops appearing on Dunkin’ rooftops in N.E. Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A strong stereotype that has followed police officers is their love for any kind of donuts and even stronger coffee. Well, cops all across the state are rising to the occasion and sitting on the roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts to help the Wisconsin Special Olympics.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks

MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
WISN

Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings

MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
On Milwaukee

Attendance at 2022 Wisconsin State Fair breaks one million mark

The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair...
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
