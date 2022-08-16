Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin; contest enters 7th year
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh year to put on the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. A news release says this annual competition is "a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry and will ultimately determine what is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin."
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 19-21
Eat great local food, see some animals and listen to music at Milwaukee a la Carte at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Some of the artists performing include Bella Cain, the Plain White Ts and Spin Doctors. There will also be kids activities and the usual zoo favorites like the train, goat yard and more. Tickets are available online or in-person day-of.
On Milwaukee
Meet the Milwaukee bands that are playing the Colectivo Back Room this Saturday
The Colectivo Back Room is a staple gig space in the Milwaukee music realm, hosting a ton of up-and-coming names from all over the place in a uniquely intimate setting. This weekend, its focus lands on several bands that call the city home. Social Cig, Bug Moment and Scam Likely – all Milwaukee born and raised – are playing a sold-out show at the venue this Saturday, Aug. 20, with doors opening at 7 p.m.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
townandtourist.com
20 Best Romantic Getaways In Wisconsin (Hotels, Resorts, & Cabins)
Wisconsin is a place where nature meets the modern world. The state is known for its waterparks, outdoor activities, festivals, and, of course, cheese. It’s also known to have plenty of locations perfect for a romantic getaway, whether you consider yourself the outdoors type or not. It is home...
On Milwaukee
An espresso, a martini, a negroni, a panini: Enjoy them all at the new Vendetta
When Vendetta Coffee Bar opened their Italian style cafe at 7613 W. State St. in Wauwatosa last July, it marked a first for the Milwaukee area, offering guests a taste of the traditional coffee houses found in cities across Italy. And thanks to the success of their inaugural venture, partners...
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Fall Events
While summer might be winding down, fun events are an every-season happening in Wisconsin. Fall brings not only colorful landscapes and crisp autumn air, but also celebrations full of comforting food, rhythmic tunes and good cheer. Across Wisconsin, don a lederhosen or dirndl to find your Gemütlichkeit at the many...
Door County Pulse
Wisconsin Book Earns National Award
On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community and Culture by Corey A. Geiger was named a finalist in the 16th annual National Indie Excellence Awards competition. The contest recognized three books in the Midwest Regional Nonfiction Category, and Geiger’s was among them. “The book contains colorful,...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort
MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
On Milwaukee
Pabst Theater seat sale benefits MADACC and Artworks for Milwaukee
On July 27, The Pabst Theater Group installed new seats on the first floor of the 1895 Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St. The seats that were removed are now being sold online at pabstchairsforcharity.com. Proceeds from the sale will benefit Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Center (MADACC) and Artworks for Milwaukee, which organizes paid arts internships for Milwaukee high school students.
On Milwaukee
It's time to show up for 1700 Pull Up, slated to open in the former Tandem
The signs which once marked The Tandem restaurant at 1848 W. Fond Du Lac Ave. are officially down. And the plans for the restaurant’s predecessor, 1700 Pull Up, are moving forward. But 2022 is a tough time to open a restaurant. Costs are high, staffing is tough, and even...
WISN
YouTuber finds skeleton in abandoned Milwaukee building
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's medical examiner shared information about a skeleton found on Aug. 10. The remains were found by a YouTuber filming abandoned buildings for his YouTube channel. Milwaukee Police Department said that the body was mostly skeletonized, and no resuscitation was attempted. They assume the skeleton is from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Look up: Cops appearing on Dunkin’ rooftops in N.E. Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A strong stereotype that has followed police officers is their love for any kind of donuts and even stronger coffee. Well, cops all across the state are rising to the occasion and sitting on the roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts to help the Wisconsin Special Olympics.
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't already
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great local places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Metal detector hobbyist visits dozens of Milwaukee homes searching for treasure
Bruce Ratwkowski is a metal detector hobbyist. He searches Milwaukee homes for buried treasure. After all, one man's trash is another man's treasure.
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks
MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
WISN
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
On Milwaukee
Attendance at 2022 Wisconsin State Fair breaks one million mark
The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair...
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
Comments / 0