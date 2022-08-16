ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

FOXBusiness

How to get an emergency loan with bad credit

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Every...
CREDITS & LOANS
Money

Rocket Mortgage Review | Mortgage Lenders

Rocket Mortgage, formerly known as QuickenLoans, is a pioneer in online mortgage lending. It's perhaps best known for its fast and easy application process, and consistently good customer service. Its user-friendly website gives prospective home buyers access to several different types of mortgages, and plenty of online resources to help...
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Public Student Loan Forgiveness Waiver: Who Qualifies, Deadlines and More

Are you eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness? Some 3.5 million federal student loan borrowers who work in public service careers could qualify to pay off their loans faster under a temporary expansion of the PSLF program. But the window to apply for this "limited PSLF waiver" is closing. The...
EDUCATION
CBS News

U.S. Bank opened fake accounts for unsuspecting customers

One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers' credit reports, opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers' authorization in order to increase sales, the CFPB found in a five-year-long investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

Is It Better to Buy or Rent Your Home?

For the vast majority of Americans, a home stands as the largest purchase you will ever make. That's scary in a normal economy, but in one where the housing market has been on an upward tear (although it appears to be slowing in some markets), and mortgage rates have been higher than they have been in a very long time, it's downright terrifying.
REAL ESTATE
CNET

State Tax Rebates 2022: See Which States Are Mailing Payments Next

High inflation and budget surpluses have 18 states doing something unusual this year -- giving money back to their residents, usually in the form of tax rebates or stimulus checks. Colorado started sending up to $1,500 to eligible Coloradans last week. Indiana is next up on the calendar, with payments...
COLORADO STATE

