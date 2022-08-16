Read full article on original website
ctexaminer.com
Rise in ‘Suicides by Train’ Sparks Effort by Rail Officials in Connecticut
In a Wednesday meeting of the Connecticut Commuter Rail Council, state railroad officials acknowledged that suicides by train are on the rise in 2022 and discussed possible solutions. There have been four suicides so far on state rails this year, including the recent death of a Greenwich man who was...
Report gives first look at use of force by Connecticut police
A report by researchers at the University of Connecticut offers new insight into how often police officers use physical force to arrest or detain people. Since 2019, law enforcement agencies have been required to report all use-of-force incidents, such as hitting, kicking, or tackling subjects to subdue them, deploying pepper spray, using a stun gun or pointing a firearm.
Register Citizen
Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people
Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
A housing-abundant Fairfield County will be an engine for the American Dream
We need state leadership to usher in a just, housing-abundant Fairfield County and help thousands achieve their American Dream.
Eyewitness News
West Nile virus now detected in 17 Connecticut towns
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Mosquitos with West Nile virus were detected in 17 Connecticut towns so far this season. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station on Thursday provided an updated list of the towns. The list included Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Ledyard, Milford, New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk,...
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in 17 towns, cities in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Officials reported Thursday that mosquitoes found in 17 Connecticut towns and cities have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV), and they said they expect more to come. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) reports infected mosquitos in Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Ledyard, Milford,...
NewsTimes
EV battery fires burn hot and long. CT firefighters may be ill-equipped to handle them.
Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Connecticut, firefighters across the state have received little to no training on how to combat the intense fires that can erupt in their specialized high-voltage batteries, fire officials say. The lack of adequate training became apparent last month when one of the...
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
NewsTimes
Hartford among U.S. cities that could see housing prices increase next year, report shows
It’s no secret that Connecticut’s housing market has seen prices increase over the past several years. Whether for apartment leases or home purchases, low inventory and high demand have created ripe conditions for prices to skyrocket. And one Connecticut city is expected to see this trend continue into 2023, according to a new report.
Connecticut state government jobs in high demand, according to report
With the state facing a large amount of job vacancies, a workforce data report shows state jobs are in high demand. The post Connecticut state government jobs in high demand, according to report appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
News 12
Guide: How to dispose of prescription medicines in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
Have you ever needed to dispose of prescription medicines, but didn’t know how?. If the pill bottle is empty, remove the label, or black out your personal information, and recycle it. But if there is medication left over, you’ll want to dispose of it in a special place.
With CT safe harbor law passed, clinicians training to perform abortions
Now that Connecticut allows advanced practice clinicians to perform aspiration abortions, some nurses have begun learning the procedure.
wshu.org
New Haven cannabis business sues Connecticut over social equity rejection
CannaHealth, a medical cannabis certification company in New Haven, filed a lawsuit last week against the state Department of Consumer Protection and its Social Equity Council that oversees the rollout of Connecticut's legalized adult-use recreational cannabis industry. The company offers disadvantaged communities education about medical marijuana and legal access through...
Lamont announces $70M program to help CT workers impacted by COVID-19
GROTON, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the start of a $70 million program Tuesday to benefit Connecticut residents whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch of 19 job training programs, funded by the CareerConneCT program, provides workers with the skills needed for a variety of "high-quality" and "high-demand" careers, according to the webpage on CT.gov. Training and supportive services will be offered for free to eligible participants.
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Child Tax Rebate Checks to Begin Going Out Next Week: Governor
The state will start sending child tax rebate checks out next week, according to Gov. Ned Lamont. Eligible families had to apply by July 31 to receive $250 per child, up to $750 per family. As many as 300,000 families were eligible and the Connecticut Department of Revenue received 238,668...
Gov. Lamont announces start of second tax-free week this year; first in Connecticut history
Connecticut will have its second tax-free week this year starting Sunday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced.
Journal Inquirer
Are CT tax cuts and COVID relief enough? Debate goes on
After a spring of high gasoline prices and a summer that saw inflation top 9%, Connecticut Democrats are reminding voters this week of the dollars the state is putting back into family budgets. But even as Gov. Ned Lamont was reminding shoppers to take advantage of another sales tax-free week...
Reports: Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in some Connecticut towns
Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing in some areas of Connecticut. Data obtained by News 12 from local police departments reveals some of the numbers have already doubled from last year's incidents.
Directors OK talks on Parkade with Texas-based developer
MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors voted 6-3 Tuesday night to continue negotiations with a Texas-based developer recommended by the Redevelopment Agency to build on the Broad Street Parkade site, despite ongoing litigation with the former developer that was fired in January. Board Secretary Tim Bergin, a Democrat, and...
milfordmirror.com
Here’s where the wealthiest Connecticut residents moved in the pandemic
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During COVID's first wave in early 2020, many Connecticut residents packed up and headed down to Florida, according to data from the Internal Revenue Service. IRS tax return data for 2019-2020 shows where people moved to from Connecticut by...
