ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Report gives first look at use of force by Connecticut police

A report by researchers at the University of Connecticut offers new insight into how often police officers use physical force to arrest or detain people. Since 2019, law enforcement agencies have been required to report all use-of-force incidents, such as hitting, kicking, or tackling subjects to subdue them, deploying pepper spray, using a stun gun or pointing a firearm.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people

Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Eyewitness News

West Nile virus now detected in 17 Connecticut towns

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Mosquitos with West Nile virus were detected in 17 Connecticut towns so far this season. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station on Thursday provided an updated list of the towns. The list included Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Ledyard, Milford, New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange#Occ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
wshu.org

New Haven cannabis business sues Connecticut over social equity rejection

CannaHealth, a medical cannabis certification company in New Haven, filed a lawsuit last week against the state Department of Consumer Protection and its Social Equity Council that oversees the rollout of Connecticut's legalized adult-use recreational cannabis industry. The company offers disadvantaged communities education about medical marijuana and legal access through...
FOX 61

Lamont announces $70M program to help CT workers impacted by COVID-19

GROTON, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the start of a $70 million program Tuesday to benefit Connecticut residents whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch of 19 job training programs, funded by the CareerConneCT program, provides workers with the skills needed for a variety of "high-quality" and "high-demand" careers, according to the webpage on CT.gov. Training and supportive services will be offered for free to eligible participants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Are CT tax cuts and COVID relief enough? Debate goes on

After a spring of high gasoline prices and a summer that saw inflation top 9%, Connecticut Democrats are reminding voters this week of the dollars the state is putting back into family budgets. But even as Gov. Ned Lamont was reminding shoppers to take advantage of another sales tax-free week...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Directors OK talks on Parkade with Texas-based developer

MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors voted 6-3 Tuesday night to continue negotiations with a Texas-based developer recommended by the Redevelopment Agency to build on the Broad Street Parkade site, despite ongoing litigation with the former developer that was fired in January. Board Secretary Tim Bergin, a Democrat, and...
MANCHESTER, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy