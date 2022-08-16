Read full article on original website
College football player Decoldest Crawford commercial goes viral
With a name like Decoldest Crawford, a good NIL opportunity was bound to come available, and now the Nebraska football player has found one. Enter SOS Heating and Cooling, the Lincoln, Nebraska, based company which signed a NIL deal with the Cornhuskers wide receiver. The pairing led to one of this ...
Running Back by Committee Looking Likely for Huskers
No clear No. 1 identified in Thursday’s post-practice talk; two- or three-man rotation possible in opener
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple backtracks on previous criticism of offense, says tape 'looked better' than initially thought
Mark Whipple was very critical of how the Nebraska offense practiced on Aug. 10. On Thursday, he stated that the team looked much better on tape than he thought. Whipple went as far to say that the offense felt sorry for themselves, and that they didn’t like getting yelled at that day. It looks like he’s changing his opinion on the matter after looking at the tape according to Zack Carpenter of Rivals.
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: For Bill Busch, nothing means more than coaching at Nebraska
LINCOLN — Somebody is shouting. Bill Busch has arrived. The army of Nebraska media types are scattered in the stadium concourse. But not for long. Busch yells “Let’s go, Nebraska media.” And suddenly there are folks with microphones and cameras afraid he wants push-ups and up-downs right there on the concrete.
Nebraska Basketball: Potential impact of landing transfer Keyontae Johnson
The calendar reads the middle of August and football is getting geared up so many put College Basketball on the backburner. Those of us who always keep this sport at the top also realize that this is prime time for breaking news and today Jamie Shaw of On3 dropped a big tidbit that not many are talking about. The 2020 preseason SEC Player of the year Keyontae Johnson, who is in the transfer portal has taken an official visit to Nebraska Basketball.
Nebraska basketball hosting Florida grad transfer Keyontae Johnson
The Nebraska basketball team will get an official visit from Florida grad transfer Keyontae Johnson on Wednesday night following visits to Kansas State and Western Kentucky last month. The 6-foot-6 wing was once a first-round NBA draft prospect before a heart condition sidelined him for a couple of years. He...
Nebraska’s Alternate Uniform: Good Execution, Odd Timing
It’s a well-done throwback to the 1983 team, but why now?
KETV.com
Nebraska men's basketball announces addition of assistant coach Ernie Ziegler
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska men's basketball announced the addition of assistant coach Ernie Ziegler on Wednesday. Ziegler brings over 20 years of Division I coaching experience to Fred Hoiberg's staff, including the past seven seasons at Mississippi State. He helped the Bulldogs make four postseason appearances between 2018 and...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
Defensive Depth Chart Still Taking Shape for Nebraska
Blackshirts will be issued early next week, Erik Chinander says after Tuesday’s practice
Kearney Hub
John Cook on the radio: The reaction to No. 1 national rank; Waverly pipeline and more
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook is in the grind of preseason practice, including two-a-day workouts. So front and center for him — more than a No. 1 preseason national ranking — is getting new players ready to go quickly. Cook says he was a little surprised when the...
How Collin Klein is helping K-State QB Adrian Martinez shed turnover-prone reputation
“My biggest message to him on that is, you cannot play quarterback scared to make a mistake.”
widerightnattylite.com
This Is The Most Beautiful Sunflower Field In Nebraska
Soak them up before they're gone for the season.
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
York News-Times
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
klkntv.com
A bug’s bite: UNL studying viruses transmitted to Nebraska crops and gardens
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Bugs are waging war on Nebraska crops by transmitting viruses. UNL’s Department of Entomology is looking into the insects carrying viruses to crops here in the state. With many unknowns currently within this topic of research, the faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska
When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
klkntv.com
Nebraska grasslands decreasing yearly; experts say conservation is vital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says one-third of grasslands in the state are in danger of disappearing. T.J. Walker of the commission’s Wildlife Division says conservation is important for everyone, not just farmers. “The grasslands are pretty important to Nebraska,” he said. “I...
