ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Mark Whipple backtracks on previous criticism of offense, says tape 'looked better' than initially thought

Mark Whipple was very critical of how the Nebraska offense practiced on Aug. 10. On Thursday, he stated that the team looked much better on tape than he thought. Whipple went as far to say that the offense felt sorry for themselves, and that they didn’t like getting yelled at that day. It looks like he’s changing his opinion on the matter after looking at the tape according to Zack Carpenter of Rivals.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Shatel: For Bill Busch, nothing means more than coaching at Nebraska

LINCOLN — Somebody is shouting. Bill Busch has arrived. The army of Nebraska media types are scattered in the stadium concourse. But not for long. Busch yells “Let’s go, Nebraska media.” And suddenly there are folks with microphones and cameras afraid he wants push-ups and up-downs right there on the concrete.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Potential impact of landing transfer Keyontae Johnson

The calendar reads the middle of August and football is getting geared up so many put College Basketball on the backburner. Those of us who always keep this sport at the top also realize that this is prime time for breaking news and today Jamie Shaw of On3 dropped a big tidbit that not many are talking about. The 2020 preseason SEC Player of the year Keyontae Johnson, who is in the transfer portal has taken an official visit to Nebraska Basketball.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska men's basketball announces addition of assistant coach Ernie Ziegler

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska men's basketball announced the addition of assistant coach Ernie Ziegler on Wednesday. Ziegler brings over 20 years of Division I coaching experience to Fred Hoiberg's staff, including the past seven seasons at Mississippi State. He helped the Bulldogs make four postseason appearances between 2018 and...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nebraska Cornhuskers#Hvac#Sos Heating#Lsu
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
York News-Times

Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture

SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska

When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska grasslands decreasing yearly; experts say conservation is vital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says one-third of grasslands in the state are in danger of disappearing. T.J. Walker of the commission’s Wildlife Division says conservation is important for everyone, not just farmers. “The grasslands are pretty important to Nebraska,” he said. “I...
NEBRASKA STATE
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
43K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy