ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

2 Eastern Kentucky men sentenced to years in prison on trafficking convictions

By Taylor Six
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AOPgy_0hJ9gC4T00

Two men were sentenced to years in federal prison on Monday for various methamphetamine trafficking and firearm charges.

Riccardo Rothwell, 42, and Aaron McWhorter, 29, both from Ashland, were sentenced to six years and 11 years by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, according to court documents.

Rothwell was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Rothwell was stopped by law enforcement on July 10, 2021, where they found him in possession of 96.8 grams of methamphetamine, 11.35 grams of fentanyl, 0.97 grams of cocaine, and 2.2 grams of marijuana, according to his plea agreement

Rothwell was in possession of $7,683 which was obtained as a result of drug trafficking, according to court documents.

McWhorter was sentenced after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. McWhorter was charged after law enforcement officers were dispatched to a report of a man passed out in a vehicle on July 5, 2021, according to his plea agreement.

The man turned out to be McWhorter, and he was found with a gun and narcotics, according to court records.

McWhorter admitted he knew he was previously convicted in Carter County Circuit Court for felony possession of a controlled substance and was prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to court records.

Rothwell and McWhorter both pleaded guilty in May, according to court documents.

Under federal law, Rothwell and McWhorter must serve 85% of their prison sentences. Upon their release from prison, they will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

The sentencings were jointly announced by Carlton S. Shier IV, U.S. Attorney for the eastern region of Kentucky; Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge at the FBI Louisville Field Office; J. Todd Scott, special agent in charge at the DEA Louisville Field Division; Chief Todd Kelley from the Ashland Police Department; and Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Woods.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA, FBI, Ashland Police Department, and Boyd County Sheriff’s Office. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Greenfield in the cases.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KY
State
Kentucky State
Ashland, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

Woman Sentenced to One Year and a Day in Federal Prison for Her Role in $400,000 GoFundMe Scam That ‘Went Viral’

A New Jersey woman behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in what the U.S. Department of Justice dubbed “a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention.”
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bunning
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
Fox News

West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser

A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
FORT GAY, WV
The Independent

Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced to 7 years

A disgraced Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison – marking the joint longest sentence handed down to any rioter to date.Thomas Robertson, 49, was sentenced on Friday to 87 months in prison as well as two months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.Robertson was an officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department in Virginia back on January 6 2021 when he travelled to Washington DC with fellow officer Jacob Fracker and stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fbi#Eastern Kentucky#Dea
Oxygen

Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With

A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
450
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy