Read full article on original website
Related
Source Confirms White House Dog Has Been Running Country During Biden’s COVID Isolation
A White House insider confirmed today that the Bidens’ German Shepherd Major has been running the country during the president’s COVID isolation period. Government insiders are already praising the dog for overseeing the most action-packed two-week period of the Biden presidency. “Major has been doing a fantastic job...
Biden had a private lunch with Bill Clinton during which the former president urged him to take credit if inflation decreases, report says
Bill Clinton told President Joe Biden to set himself up to take credit if inflation decreases ahead of the midterms, sources told The Washington Post.
David Axelrod says Biden not benefiting from Democratic legislative wins because they seem like 'compromises'
David Axelrod, former senior adviser to Barack Obama, said Wednesday that President Biden wasn't benefiting from Democratic legislative accomplishments because of the high expectations the president set and the fact that Biden is "not stellar" while on camera. On CNN's New Day, anchors Brianna Keliar and John Avalon asked Axelrod...
Rudy Giuliani says Trump will 'raid every one of Biden's houses' if the former president wins the 2024 presidential election
Giuliani says Trump will "raid every one of Biden's houses" if the ex-president runs and wins in 2024. "Breaking into the home of a former president is a political act," Giuliani told The New York Post. The FBI is probing Trump for potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Biden deserves credit for passing bipartisan legislation on guns and infrastructure
"There are plenty of us up there who fight and work together," Sen. Lindsey Graham said, noting bipartisan accomplishments on guns and infrastructure.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
RELATED PEOPLE
Al Franken Jokes Trump Has ‘Screwed Himself so Badly’ He Should ‘Write Himself a Check for $130,000’ (Video)
This week, former U.S. senator and “SNL” vet Al Franken is guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and since his whole thing is the intersection of comedy and politics, you can guess his monologue on Tuesday’s show was mainly about politics. In particular, he had some pretty...
Reince Priebus reveals dinner Trump had with Chinese President Xi that sets him apart from Biden
Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus dished on a dinner that then-President Trump had with China's President Xi Jinping that encapsulates the difference between Trump and President Biden Thursday on "Hannity." TRUMP SAYS CHINA 'ABSOLUTELY' GOING AFTER TAIWAN AFTER RUSSIA-UKRAINE 'DISASTER'. PRIEBUS: I was at the meeting in...
Hunter's vice: Joe Biden reportedly met with Chinese businessmen tied to son at White House in 2014
Joe Biden reportedly met with two Chinese businessmen tied to Hunter Biden's company at the White House in 2014, according to White House visitor logs.
Biden arrives on secluded South Carolina island for week-long family vacation
President Biden flew to a South Carolina island for a vacation with his family Thursday, a trip that is expected to last at least one week. The Biden family will be staying at a private residence owned by a friend on Kiawah Island, a wealthy and secluded destination. The president's son, Hunter Biden, accompanied Biden and first lady Jill Biden on the Air Force One flight from Washington. Biden's daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen and grandson Beau also attended.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Naomi Biden, president's granddaughter, to be married at White House
July 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's eldest granddaughter will tie the knot this fall on the South Lawn of the White House. Naomi Biden, 28, announced on social media Thursday that she and fiance Peter Neal, 24, have finalized plans for the Nov. 19 ceremony. "Much to the relief...
Washington Examiner
'The American people won': Biden praises passage of Inflation Reduction Act
President Joe Biden celebrated the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act Friday afternoon, praising a far-reaching bill that was left for dead less than one month ago. Biden, who is vacationing at a South Carolina mansion, called the bill a win for the people in a tweet fired off soon after the act's party-line passage.
Biden claims a win with the Inflation Reduction Act
President Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law after months of negotiations. Democrats said the measure addresses climate change and health care costs. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the legislation and provide an update on first lady Jill Biden, who is isolating following her COVID-19 diagnosis.
Fox News
'Your World' on Democrats' spending bill, Biden's foreign policy
This is a rush transcript from "Your World," August 15, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. CHARLES PAYNE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: After the signing, the selling. President Joe Biden said to put pen to paper tomorrow and put that massive spending bill...
Comments / 0