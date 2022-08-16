ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Suspect nabbed in broad-daylight NYC execution: cops

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HIWuR_0hJ9fx5300

The suspect in the broad-daylight May execution of a Virginia man on the Upper West Side has been arrested, authorities said.

Donta King, 24, was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 1 — exactly three months after the afternoon slaying of Ronald Thomas, 27, who was shot in the head while sitting in a white Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 near West 102nd Street and Amsterdam Avenue, cops said.

King was transported back to Manhattan on Friday by the Regional Fugitive Task Force, and was charged with murder, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal use of a firearm, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yO0so_0hJ9fx5300
The scene where Ronald Thomas, 27, of Virginia was executed in broad daylight as he sat in a white Mercedes-Benz GLA at West 102nd Street and Amsterdam Avenue May 1.
G.N.Miller/NYPost

At the time of the shooting, Thomas had been brawling with his girlfriend. He “threw her to the ground” before getting back into his car, police sources said.

Then the gunman rolled up in another vehicle and fired at him near the Frederick Douglass Houses — about a block from the NYPD’s 24th Precinct station house, cops said.

Thomas — who was in the city from Virginia to visit his cousin — was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Photographs from the scene show the victim seated in his SUV with a sheet draped over his body and a distraught woman nearby. It wasn’t clear if the woman was the girlfriend.

The woman told cops she had walked behind the vehicle when she heard multiple gunshots, a police source said.

“They all knew each other,” another police source said at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215UUX_0hJ9fx5300
A distraught woman speaks to police after Ronald Thomas, 27, was fatally shot.
G.N.Miller/NYPost
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BC3aP_0hJ9fx5300
Investigators examine the vehicle where Ronald Thomas, 27, was fatally shot on May 1.
G.N.Miller/NYPost

Police could not confirm the relationship between Thomas and King Tuesday morning.

Daily News

Suspect nabbed for caught-on-video shooting of driver in the Bronx

A suspect has been nabbed for shooting into a car in the Bronx, killing the driver, police said Tuesday. Cesar Santana, 27, was arrested Monday for murder, manslaughter and gun possession for allegedly shooting 19-year-old Travis Griffiths on July 22. On August 3, the NYPD released surveillance video of the shooting and asked the public’s help identifying the killer. Griffiths pulled up in his ...
BRONX, NY
HipHopWired

NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males

Talking reckless because you are White is a quick way to end up on your back. One NYC racist got knocked out after threatening some Black men in New York City. As per Raw Story John Borzumato recently learned a life lesson after he allegedly tried to intimidate three Black men and another man who reportedly […] The post NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
