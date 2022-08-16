‘Soft swinging’ Mormon reveals depression battle: I’m ‘almost down to 90 lbs’

Life as a “soft swinger” has turned into a battle for a Mormon TikTok star.

MomTok influencer Taylor Frankie Paul took to the platform to reveal she’s struggling with depression, anxiety and extreme weight loss, weighing in at nearly 90 pounds.

In the tell-all clip from last week, Paul dished to her followers how she’s doing amidst her divorce and “soft swinging” scandal : “I’m f- -king sad.”

“I actually texted one of my doctors today asking if I can go on some anti-anxiety, depression meds because I’m really, really struggling,” the 28-year-old said in the video, which racked up 1.7 million views on her page .

“I’m actually almost down to 90 pounds, which is extremely unhealthy for my height and age.”

She added that she’s “struggling to be a good mom, a good friend, a good person right now” and feels like “a lost soul.”

Coming up on her scheduled “mental breakdown” time, she explained she allows herself an hour to cry, laugh or do “whatever” it takes to “feel the feelings.”

“I don’t know if this is just the process of it, process of divorce, major loss, loss of my best friends, I got betrayed, I betrayed someone,” she said, adding that there’s “so much” people didn’t see and don’t know.

“As you can see, I am an emotional wreck on here,” she admitted. “That’s why I think it’s so entertaining because these are my raw emotions, this is my real life falling apart.”

The star of MomTok has been transparent about her mistakes and struggles throughout the “swinging” saga. TikTok / @taylorfrankiepaul

Paul chowed down on a donut after revealing her extreme weight loss. TikTok / @taylorfrankiepaul

The viral clip comes mere weeks after debuting her new beau on the app , with the caption , “I will not be sharing this one.”

Two months prior, she revealed on TikTok that she and her close-knit friends of MomTok influencers were supposedly “swingers.” She even revealed she went “too far” with someone’s spouse and culminated in her own husband, Tate Paul, filing for divorce.

“The whole group was intimate with each other,” Paul revealed on previous a TikTok livestream . “Tate has made out with several girls and other things, and I’ve made out with all of the husbands and vice versa.”

The mother of two — to her daughter, Indy, and son, Ocean — posted cryptic TikToks back in May, claiming her life was “ falling apart, ” showing clips of her moving boxes and even admitting to getting divorced and starting therapy .

Since the shocking split, Paul’s TikTok account has turned into a tell-all , posting clips about other mom influencers and how she might even get booted from the church .

Amid her candid confession, MomTok’s devout viewers flocked to Paul’s comment section to send her well wishes, sticking up for the mom-of-two.

Earlier this month, the Mormon mom went viral on TikTok for revealing her friends participated in “soft swinging.” Instagram / @taylorfrankiepaul

“Everyone makes mistakes… just bc you’re a public person doesn’t mean you should have no feelings. Truly hope you feel better soon,” one kind user wrote.

“So many of us have been there. praying for you girlie. Promise you’ll come out stronger on the other side,” another assured her.

“This is the realest I’ve ever seen her and I appreciate that,” commented someone else.

Paul posted multiple cryptic videos leading up to a tell-all livestream two months ago. TikTok / @taylorfrankiepaul

“You’re so likeable when you’re honest,” agreed another, possibly a nod to Pauls’ more playful TikToks.

While being a swinger might seem too taboo for the LDS church, some in the Mormon faith have opened up about their OnlyFans success, including one woman who makes $37,000 a month to support her family .