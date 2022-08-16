ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Cows invade beach, take over sunbathing hot spots

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bAsC0_0hJ9fuQs00
A total of 24 cows invaded a UK beach - forcing sunseekers to move. Kennedy News/Jackie Holden

Moo-ve over, please.

Sun-seekers were forced to scooch after a herd of ill-tempered cows invaded a UK beach and stole the best tanning spots.

The cattle weren’t shy of taking over the area — in fact, they were later seen taking a well-earned dip as onlookers settled for nearby rocks.

Jackie Holden, a sun-worshipper who hails from West Yorkshire in England, recalled the striking moment she spotted 24 cows sprawled across Gaddings Dam beach while getting their daily sun fix.

“It was such an unusual sight,” the 47-year-old said after being forced to relocate to a rocky area.

“I went up there yesterday and there were still on the beach. I think they’d made themselves at home there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yk1Mo_0hJ9fuQs00
A herd of ill-tempered cows invaded a UK beach and stole the best tanning spots.

Holden said that while she kept her distance, other beach-goers opted for a more dangerous approach.

“There were people just sunbathing with them yesterday. There were kids swimming among them,” she said, adding, “It seemed a little dangerous to be honest.”

She continued, “They can be quite ill-tempted sometimes. I don’t know if they’re exceptionally docile at the moment because of the weather.”

“There were families up there on Sunday and they had their beach towels out, pop-up tents and the cows were just walking round sniffing at picnics.”

Holden’s wariness comes after she was chased by the herd of cows in the past when she and her pooch took a beach stroll.

She said the cows returned for another day of sun on Sunday and subsequently scared off most tourists with their second visit.

“It’s quite funny. I think a lot of the locals were quite happy about it because it’s been invaded by tourists recently,” she said.

“It’s like something you’d expect to see in Goa or something. It’s not something you see every day.”

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Moment terrified seals scramble off rocks and plummet into sea after being spooked by family on jet-skis - as experts warn holidaymakers to keep their distance

Wildlife experts have issued a warning to holidaymakers after a family of jet-skiers were filmed spooking a herd of seals off the Cornwall coast, endangering them. The jet-skiers terrified the seals, which were hauled-out on rocks by getting too close, causing them to scramble off the rocks and plummet into the sea in terror.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Beach Towels#Hot Spots#Cows#Sunbathing#Swimming
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight

This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
ANIMALS
LADbible

Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her

It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road

This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
PUBLIC SAFETY
scitechdaily.com

A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place

The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
ANIMALS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy