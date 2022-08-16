ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Mom runs active shooter drill with son, 5, using bulletproof backpack: ‘Our terrifying reality’

By Andrew Court
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

An Oklahoma mom has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a shocking video that shows her practicing an active shooter drill with her young son.

Cassie Walton, 23, uploaded the polarizing clip to the social media site last Tuesday, where it has since racked up more than 7 million views.

In the video, the protective mama can be seen coaching her 5-year-old son Weston, who is wearing a Spider-Man-themed bulletproof backpack.

“A call over the intercom says ‘This is not a drill, everybody go in the corner and be really quiet and still’ – what do you do?” Walton asks her boy, who rushes to a nook at the side of the room.

“Now show me how you use your bulletproof backpack,” she continues, coaching her son as he hides his face and torso behind the big bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrl58_0hJ9frmh00
Weston Walton is seen being coached through an active shooter drill by his mom, Cassie, in a viral TikTok that has racked up more than 7 million views.
@thewaltonfamily1

Happy back to school season…. #foryoupage #backtoschool #foryou #needschange #PostitAffirmations #momiktok

♬ L$d – Luclover

Walton keeps quizzing her boy over the course of the disturbing two-minute video, at one point asking him where he should run to if he manages to escape the school grounds.

“You run as far away from the school as you can go,” she subsequently stated. “Mom will find you.”

Walton told Today Parents that Weston is set to start elementary school later this month and has been alarmed by news of the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“He could see what was going on in Texas and, as kids do, he had questions,” the mom told the website. “I wanted him to be prepared and have somewhat of an idea of what to do if the situation should ever arise.”

A large majority of viewers praised Walton for educating her boy about the risks of school shooter, but bemoaned that it was the current reality for families across the US.

“This is terrifying but it’s our reality AND IT SHOULD’T be!” one wailed, before another disheartened mom chimed in claiming that the clip “made her cry.”

However, numerous TikTokkers critiqued Walton’s instructions, saying that young children were often forced to leave their backpacks on hooks outside the classroom, rendering them useless as a form of protection.

Others quizzed Walton on where she got the bulletproof backpack, which she appears to have fashioned herself.

There appear to be no sanctioned Spider-Man bulletproof backpacks for sale online — but there are plenty of companies touting “inserts” that “make any bag bulletproof.” One company sells bulletproof inserts starting at $149.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nbcC_0hJ9frmh00
Cassie Walton told Today Parents that Weston is set to start elementary school later this month and has been alarmed by news of the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=468ag4_0hJ9frmh00
The protective mama appeared to have fashioned the bulletproof backpack herself. It appears she purchased a regular Spider-Man backpack before adding a bulletproof insert.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Teen Charged With Shooting a Mom Dead as She Visited Her Son’s Grave in Texas

A teenager has been charged with murdering a woman as she visited her son’s grave in Texas. Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being held with no bond over the March slaying of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, the Killeen Police Department said. N’Gaojia was fatally shot while visiting her son’s grave at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery on what would have been her son’s 22nd birthday, according to reports. Cops arriving at the scene found two people with gunshot wounds—the second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene, while N’Gaojia died less than two hours after the shooting. As well as being charged with murder, Weston also faces an unrelated charge of carrying an unlicensed weapon. Texas law allows a 17-year-old to be tried as an adult. Read it at ABC News
KILLEEN, TX
The Independent

Mother teaches five-year-old son how to respond in event of school shooting in Oklahoma

A mother in Oklahoma has filmed herself teaching her five-year-old son how to react in the event of a school shooting as he prepares for a new term.The TikTok video shows the child demonstrating how he would hide in the corner of a room and shield behind his Spiderman bulletproof backpack if a shooter were to enter the kindergartener’s classroom.“If the shooter is in there you do not say a word, you stay absolutely silent,” the mother instructs before questioning the child on how he should react should he be able to flee the school.Sign up to our newsletters
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges

Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in connection with the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. They could face the death penalty if convicted.During a hearing in the eastern Idaho town of St. Anthony, Vallow Daybell’s attorneys said the conspiracy charges...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
Vice

A Year After QAnon Surfer Killed His Kids, Members of His Church Fear More Violence

In the early hours of Aug. 9, 2021, Matthew Coleman woke his 2-year-old son, Kaleo, and 10-month-old daughter, Roxy, in a room at the City Express Hotel, where they were staying in the Mexican seaside resort town of Rosarito. He bundled them into his van and drove them to a remote ranch a short distance away. Then he murdered them both by stabbing them over a dozen times each with a spearfishing gun.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Bulletproof#Active Shooter#Tiktok#Today Parents
Aabha Gopan

Dad's girlfriend punishes his son by throwing away blanket made by his mom

Raising a child is a hard task, especially when they are at an age that requires constant attention and guidance. But unlike adults, toddlers and preschoolers can’t comprehend all forms of punishment, and the person caring for them has to be careful not to set bad examples. So one should restrain from being rude to children as it’s an ineffective technique and can misshape their character.
Outsider.com

Woman Suffers ‘Unfortunate Tragedy’ as Both Feet Get Severed by Boat Propeller in Rafting Mishap

In a tragic incident that occurred over the weekend, a Chicago woman suffered an accident where a propeller severed both of her feet. The woman says she thought she was “going to die” on Lake Michigan. In this rafting accident, her raft became pulled into the wake of a passing vessel. She, along with passengers, got sucked under a passing boat, according to news outlets.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
GMA

Toddler's happy dance while learning colors is 'pure joy'

A Georgia toddler's reaction to learning her colors just might be the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today. Two-year-old Delilah is the star of a viral TikTok video that's already been viewed nearly 2 million times within the last week. The short clip features Allen Cooley, Delilah's dad, holding colorful books while he asks his daughter to identify each color. After each answer, Delilah and her parents scream in delight, while the toddler raises her arms in a happy dance and excitedly laughs and giggles.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Amy’s Son Turns 12-Years-Old & Her Daughter Heads to High School

Several years ago Amy met her son when he was only 2 1/2 years old, but at that point they weren't matched for adoption. Her and her husband adopted him when he was 7-years-old, and yesterday he just turned 12-years-old. Amy got him several gifts for his birthday, including some football items and other things he's excited about. He really wanted a drum set, so Amy found him a drum pad on Amazon that he can plug headphones in. She wondered if the gift was lame since it wasn't a complete drum set, but Bobby Bones said it's cool. Though she will likely have to get him a drum kit at some point if he enjoys the drum pad. Amy's daughter Stachira got him a gift as well, it was a card with a coupon in it. The coupon was to hang out with her anytime he wanted, and he loved it.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
classicfm.com

Piano teacher shot at by neighbour, following noise complaints

The shooting in California was reportedly incited by an ongoing dispute between two neighbours. Dr Pin-Hsin Lin was warming up before she was due to teach a piano lesson in her Californian apartment, when a bullet narrowly missed her and hit a lamp on her piano. The bullet had come...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy