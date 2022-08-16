ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Wayne Gretzky hit with $10 million lawsuit over chewing-gum weight-loss allegations

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VOauO_0hJ9fp1F00

Wayne Gretzky is being accused of fibbing about weight loss using chewing gum in a new $10 million lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ Sports .

In the suit, Steven Sparks — who is said to have developed OMG Gum, a “natural gum used to manage weight” — alleges the hockey legend lied about dropping 35 pounds after using the product for a nearly two-month span.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtJcW_0hJ9fp1F00
Wayne Gretzky playing for the Rangers in 1998.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zy5zy_0hJ9fp1F00
Janet and Wayne Gretzky in November 2018.
Getty Images

Sparks claims that Gretzky, 61, made the fabrication to bolster the company’s stock. The organization, which allegedly brought on Gretzky’s wife, Janet, as a product spokesperson, is said to have faltered when the apparent falsehood was realized, however.

Sparks, who claims to have had reinvested both money and services into the brand, says the ordeal cost him $10 million.

Gretzky, who played in the NHL for 20 seasons, has a reported net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth . The couple, who has been married since 1988, have five children together, including 33-year-old model Paulina Gretzky .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Teases New Merchandise

Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac teased some of her new merchandise with tweet on Tuesday night. She referenced the ongoing drama between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour in her online message. "Don’t let the LIV/PGAT drama distract you from the fact that I’m dropping the greatest golf towel ever...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star

Janet Hill, the wife of former Dallas Cowboys running back Calvin Hill and mother to former NBA All-Star Grant Hill, passed away Monday. A Wellesley College graduate, Hill retired as the co-owner of a corporate consulting firm, Alexander & Associates, Incorporated, in 2010. She formerly taught, was a scientist, and served as the Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Army.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Paulina Gretzky
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Vacation Video

It's almost football season, as Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports crew will be back in action this upcoming weekend. However, Andrews and her Fox Sports colleagues are trying to soak up the final days of summer, too. Andrews posted an adorable video of a family beach trip on social...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Gary Player Shares Heartbreaking Message Wednesday

Gary Player took to social media with a heartbreaking message on Wednesday night. The longtime PGA Tour star revealed that it's been one year since he lost his longtime wife. Player said he's saddened every day by the loss of his longtime wife. "I cannot fathom that it's now been...
GOLF
Variety

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions Readies Launch of ESPN UFC ‘GronkCast’

Peyton Manning wants to go to the mat in his ongoing bid to create a sports-content empire. The football legend, who gained notice last year when he and his brother Eli launched an accompanying “ManningCast” for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” is backing a similar concept for ESPN’s UFC pay-per-view streams. Fans who opt to watch Saturday night’s welterweight bout between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards via ESPN+ will also have access to a second stream featuring Rob Gronkowski and his brothers Chris, Dan, Glenn and Gordie Jr. along with father Gordon, who will host what is being called “ UFC 278...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gum#Nhl#Chewing#Tmz Sports#Rangers
Outsider.com

CHECK IT OUT: Deion Sanders Hilariously Gifted Fake Toes for His 55th Birthday Following Amputation

NFL legend and Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders is a new man after celebrating his 55th birthday last Tuesday. Sanders, who had two of his toes amputated earlier this year, received a new set on his big day – albeit fake ones. “Coach Prime” was at the Jackson State facility when he was gifted massive rubber feet from a friend. Sanders was hardly offended by the gag gift, laughing it off and admitting he liked the look.
JACKSON, MS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy