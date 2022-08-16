ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TechCrunch

Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant has been fired by her board

In a statement provided to TechCrunch, a Black Girls Code spokesperson writes that it “believes the decision to remove Ms. Bryant as CEO and as a board member is in the best interests of the organization, the girls it serves, its employees, and its donors. BGC has been focusing its efforts on moving forward and expanding on the success of the organization since its inception.”
The Associated Press

Macy’s, Inc. Appoints Emilie Arel to Board of Directors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced the appointment of Emilie Arel, president and chief executive officer of Casper Sleep, to its board of directors, effective August 15, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005617/en/ Macy’s, Inc. Appoints Emilie Arel to Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
FOXBusiness

Consumer group issues alert over BlackRock's woke crusade: 'No regard for American families'

A conservative consumer advocacy group issued an alert Wednesday urging Americans to be wary about investments managed by BlackRock, the world's largest investment firm. Consumer's Research warned that BlackRock uses its massive clout to push a "radical agenda" on consumers. BlackRock, which manages an $8.5 trillion global portfolio, has pushed so-called environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards prioritizing green energy infrastructure like wind and solar development over traditional fossil fuel investments, the group said in the warning.
Investopedia

Why a Former Top Sustainability Investor Says the Industry is a Dangerous Fraud

Welcome to the Green Investor, powered by Investopedia. I'm Caleb Silver, the Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia, and your guide and fellow traveler on our journey into what it means to be a green investor today and where this investing team is headed in the future. On this week's show, don't call it a comeback—at least not yet—but renewable energy stocks and ETFs are on the move up and to the right. The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and an uptick in the broader stock market has brought green energy stocks back to life, and the money is spreading into private companies as well. We'll name some names. And speaking of naming names, we'll hear from one of the top former leaders of sustainability investing in the industry who dropped it all, dropped out and dropped a multipart essay on why the sustainable investing industry is a fraud. Tariq Fancy joins the show for an explosive interview.
The Associated Press

Beacon Appoints Birte von Schwarzenfeld as Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Birte von Schwarzenfeld as Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions. Ms. von Schwarzenfeld joins Beacon in a newly created strategic role where she will be responsible for the Company’s Commercial business serving non-residential roofing customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005033/en/ Birte von Schwarzenfeld, Beacon’s SVP, Commercial Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Tremendous Names Craig Whitmer Vice President of Sales

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Tremendous, a payouts platform enabling businesses to send money to anyone around the world, named Craig Whitmer as Vice President of Sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005200/en/ Tremendous Names Craig Whitmer Vice President of Sales, Veteran Sales Executive Brings Nearly Three Decades of Team Building Experience (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com

Stord names Tom Barone president and CCO

Continued business expansion has created the need for additional executive-level expertise at cloud supply chain company Stord. On Thursday, the Atlanta-based company named Tom Barone, an experienced e-commerce and logistics executive, its first president and chief commercial officer. Most recently chief revenue officer for CommerceHub, Barone boasts more than 20...
The Associated Press

OptionMetrics Adds Two Executives to Leadership Team

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- OptionMetrics, an options database and analytics provider for institutional investors and academic researchers worldwide, is announcing it has added Diarmuid Kelleher as Chief Financial Officer and Moti Mizrahi as Vice President, Product & Technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005560/en/ Diarmuid Kelleher joins OptionMetrics as Chief Financial Officer. As CFO he will work closely with the CEO at the options database and analytics provider on short- and long-term financial planning and maximizing revenues; measuring productivity, assessing market expansion strategies, and evaluating partnerships. Most recently Kelleher was VP, Head of Financial Planning and Analysis at a tech-enabled, integrated, professional services firm. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Phenom Ranked Among Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Companies Three Years In A Row

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in talent experience, earned recognition today as one of Inc. magazine’s fastest-growing private businesses in America in 2022. This marks Phenom’s third consecutive appearance on Inc.’s prestigious list. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005410/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Black Enterprise

What National Black Business Month Means To America

The value of entrepreneurship has long been a major influence in the Black community, making it an essential contributor to the nation’s economy. Simultaneously, recent forces like the devastating impact of the pandemic and ongoing socioeconomic battles like lack of access to much-needed capital to open or expand ventures have made it extremely challenging for Black entrepreneurs trying to advance in the highly competitive business mainstream.
Reason.com

Upcoming Speaking Engagements

Below is a list of my upcoming speaking engagements for the Fall 2022 semester. Unless otherwise noted, all events are free and open to the public - and in person. Unless otherwise noted, the event times are those in the time zone where the event is being held. I will...
bloomberglaw.com

Facebook’s Former Top Lawyer Resurfaces at Latham (Correct)

Former Facebook Inc. General Counsel Colin Stretch, who left the company in 2019, is joining Latham & Watkins to advise emerging and other companies, the firm said Monday. Stretch will work in an of counsel role in Latham’s Washington, D.C. office, according to the firm. He’ll counsel pre-IPO and public companies and boards of directors on matters including transactions, regulatory, public policy and litigation, the firm said.
bloomberglaw.com

Yale, MIT Lose Bid to End Suit Alleging Admissions Collusion (1)

More than a dozen elite US colleges—including Yale, Columbia, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology—must face antitrust litigation over their alleged conspiracy to hold down financial aid packages while telling the world they admit applicants regardless of financial need, a federal judge in Chicago ruled Monday. Judge. Matthew...
