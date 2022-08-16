Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theregistryps.com
Tacoma Multifamily Buyer Secures $28.5MM Acquisition Financing for 111-Unit Sixth & Alder Apartments
SEATTLE – August 17, 2022 – Berkadia announced today the financing secured for 6th & Alder, a 114-unit midrise-style multifamily property in Tacoma, Washington. Managing Director Rob Doxsee and Associate Director Michael Manolides of Berkadia Seattle secured $28.5 million in acquisition financing through a local regional bank on behalf of the borrower, Tacoma-based Tacoma Apartments LLC. The deal closed on August 3.
theregistryps.com
Rush Development & Pastakia + Associates Breaking Ground 93-Unit Hue Apartments in Redmond
Hue Apartments Will Be The Rush Companies Latest Multifamily Project. August 16, 2022 (Tacoma, WA.) —The Rush Companies have acquired and begun the development process for Hue Apartments in Redmond, Washington. Located at 8460 164th Ave NE, Hue Apartments are a joint project between Rush Development and Pastakia + Associates, LLC. Designed by Urbal Architecture, Hue Apartments will be 101,606 SF with 93 units across 6 floors. Hue will be built by Rush Commercial Construction and managed by Edison47.
theregistryps.com
Meta Leases 220,000 SQFT Tech Center in Redmond ￼
Meta Platforms Inc. has, for a long time, maintained a presence in Redmond. Looking to further its growing footprint in the area, the Menlo Park, Calif.-based social media conglomerate recently leased more than 220,0000 square feet of commercial office space in the city’s Willows neighborhood. According to the Puget...
theregistryps.com
Merlone Geier’s 224,666 SQFT Retail Center in Lake Forest Park, Wash. Trades in Equity Deal Valued at $53.1MM￼
Merlone Geier has stayed busy in 2022, trading retail properties in the Pacific Northwest. One recent deal recorded by King County on Aug. 15 showed another one of Merlone Geier’s shopping center assets traded for $53.1 million, or about $236 per square foo. The transaction appears to have been traded in an equity deal as both buyer and sellers are entities affiliated with the San Francisco-based company.
Comments / 0