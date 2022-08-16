Merlone Geier has stayed busy in 2022, trading retail properties in the Pacific Northwest. One recent deal recorded by King County on Aug. 15 showed another one of Merlone Geier’s shopping center assets traded for $53.1 million, or about $236 per square foo. The transaction appears to have been traded in an equity deal as both buyer and sellers are entities affiliated with the San Francisco-based company.

LAKE FOREST PARK, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO