ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders TE Darren Waller named 'bounce-back' candidate by ESPN

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ob1sW_0hJ9dx0d00

On paper, the Raiders have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. They have a Pro Bowl player at every skill position spot and a few players who simply can’t be covered by one defender.

One of those players is Darren Waller, who is coming off a down season. During the 2019 and 2020 seasons, he went over 1,100 yards and caught 90 or more passes both times. But last season, Waller’s production dipped in a big way as he missed six games.

In a recent article by ESPN’s 32 beat writers, they each named one player who could have a bounce-back season with their respective teams. That player for the Raiders is none other than Waller.

Here is what senior writer Paul Gutierrez had to say about the former Pro Bowl tight end entering the 2022 season:

“On one hand, Waller, who is only the 17th-highest-paid tight end in the NFL, is playing for a new contract, so he is more than motivated. On the other, the presence of Davante Adams on the outside will only present more opportunities for Waller, with so many double-teams going Adams’ way.

Waller might not approach the franchise-record 107-catch season he had for the Raiders in 2020, but he might end up being more effective. And that more than counts as a bounce-back season.”

Waller has missed the last few weeks of training camp due to a hamstring injury, but the belief is that it’s not a serious injury. Still, he hasn’t gotten many chances to work with the first-string offense this season and that is a bit concerning considering the new head coach and offensive coordinator.

Still, Waller should be just fine for the 2023 season and could even have a career year. He should see more one-on-one opportunities in the middle of the field and should be the preferred option in the red zone.

Look for Waller to have another 1,000-yard season and get back to the Pro Bowl.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought about Danny Shelton's first practice

The Kansas City Chiefs made things official with DT Danny Shelton on Monday. ESPN reported that Shelton had agreed to terms with the Chiefs a week ago, but with such a quick turnaround before preseason Week 1, the team didn’t make things official until the new practice week. Shelton reported for his first training camp practice on Monday, providing fans in attendance and the coaching staff with a first look at his skill set.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Raiders#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick continues to admire this Panthers player

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick still has admiration for Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker, as the Patriots work with the Carolina Panthers in joint practices. Hekker has put together a solid career with four Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro nods. The Oregon State product was named to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade team and was a staple of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams special-teams unit from 2012-2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players

This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

When will Tom Brady return to the Bucs?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent the past two days in Nashville, taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans in advance of Saturday’s preseason matchup. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was not in attendance, as he continues an extended absence from the team for personal reasons. Bucs head coach...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks RT Abe Lucas absolutely dominated in his first NFL game

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the NFL’s most successful teams over the last decade, but they have, more often than not, fielded offensive lines that have ranked at or near the bottom of the league. Having former offensive line coach Tom Cable in charge of personnel for that group from 2011-2017 certainly didn’t help, and outside of the occasional expenditure, the front five hasn’t seemed to be a top priority for head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.
SEATTLE, WA
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Scout Reveals Major X-Factor For Raiders In 2022

After all of the hurdles that the Las Vegas Raiders had to overcome during the 2021 season, they are looking to take that positive momentum and build on it in 2022. The team battled injuries, a head coaching change and off-the-field issues yet still qualified for the postseason. While their...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
186K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy