Dexter, MO

KFVS12

2 arrested in ATV theft in Caruthersville, Mo

Business owners in Cape Girardeau are raising concerns involving the community center. Herrin School District adds school resource officer. House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation. The Breakfast Show headlines 8/17. Updated: 13 hours ago. |
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
Kait 8

Southeast Missouri fire chief to retire

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A fire chief in Dunklin County has plans to retire in September. Kennett Fire Chief Paul Spain left his retirement letter on the podium of Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “And again, with my family’s blessings and with Lord Jesus Christ’s blessing, it was best...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Discovery of extension cord leads to investigation in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a theft not often reported. Caruthersville officers were called to the 700 block of West Third Street in reference to a theft of electricity on Wednesday, August 17. Police said a caller told them he found an extension cord connected to an...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
kzimksim.com

Poplar Bluff man in custody on fleeing and stealing

A Poplar Bluff man is in custody in Stoddard County on multiple charges. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 46-year-old Jeffery Gilbreath was arrested Monday on charges of receiving stolen property, stealing – $750 or more, and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing. Gilbreath led authorities on a chase from Stoddard County to Butler County with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour. He was apprehended after abandoning the vehicle, which had reportedly been stolen out of Poplar Bluff, near Butler County Road 630. He also admitted to stealing items from a property in Stoddard County. Gilbreath is being held in the Stoddard County Jail on a $35,000 cash only bond. He is scheduled to appear in court this morning.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
kzimksim.com

One arrested for stolen vehicle

On Aug 4, The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office received a stolen vehicle report on State Highway 74, located in Cape Girardeau County. An investigation resulted in the arrest of 37-year-old Thomas Womack Jr., of Glenallen. The Prosecuting Attorney’s office issued an arrest warrant charging Womack with felony burglary and felony stealing. The warrant came with a $35,000 bond. Womack remains incarcerated in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
kzimksim.com

Stolen car found in ditch by Cape Girardeau PD

The Southeast Missourian reports that a stolen car was located by the Cape Girardeau Police Department around noon Wednesday in the 1800 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau. The abandoned car was found in a ditch and reported stolen from the 3000 block of Aspen Drive earlier Wednesday. No suspects were arrested and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621, text CAPEPD at 847411 or at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.
kzimksim.com

Broseley man arrested on meth charge

A Broseley man was taken into custody over the weekend on a felony drug charge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 48-year-old Stanley Vest was arrested late Saturday night on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance for meth along with a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Vest also reportedly had a warrant out of Carter County for possession of a controlled substance. Following the arrest, Vest was transported to the Butler County Jail.
BROSELEY, MO
kbsi23.com

Woman arrested in connection to Cape Girardeau robbery

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police arrested a woman in connection with a robbery that happened on August 9. Emma E Stroup, 20, faces a class B felony charge of robbery in the first degree. Stroup is one of the suspects identified after a robbery on Hillcrest...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Glenallen man faces charges after vehicle stolen

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Glenallen man faces charges after the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office investigated a stolen vehicle. Thomas W. Womack Jr., 37, faces a Class D felony of burglary and a Class C felony of stealing. On Aug. 4 the sheriff’s office received...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
kzimksim.com

Preliminary investigation says that house explosion in Wyatt was caused by gas leak, one dead

One person is dead following a house explosion in Wyatt. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office reports that the explosion occurred at a home in Wyatt Monday morning around 7 am. A total of 10 victims were located at the scene. Ages range from 6 months to mid-twenties. All the victims were transported to medical facilities for medical treatment. All the injuries range from serious to life-threatening. Officials say that a male in his twenties later died at an area hospital. His name was not released. A preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of the explosion was a gas leak in the home. It is not determined yet where the gas leak was coming from. The Missouri State Fire Marshal Service, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gas Commission investigation unit are looking into the exact cause of the explosion. Numerous area agencies responded to the scene for this incident.
WYATT, MO
KFVS12

Kennett boy finalist in USA Mullet competition

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett is in the running for a big prize, if his mane is voted supreme. Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Voting for the competition began online Monday, August 15 and runs through Friday, August...
KENNETT, MO

