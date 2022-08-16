Read full article on original website
KFVS12
2 arrested in ATV theft in Caruthersville, Mo
Kait 8
Southeast Missouri fire chief to retire
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A fire chief in Dunklin County has plans to retire in September. Kennett Fire Chief Paul Spain left his retirement letter on the podium of Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “And again, with my family’s blessings and with Lord Jesus Christ’s blessing, it was best...
kbsi23.com
Look in your backseat, you might have left something important behind
CAPE GIRARDREAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A three year old girl died after being left in a hot car in Carthage, Mo. Authorities says the girl was in the car for a little more than an hour when a family member discovered her unresponsive. Following this tragic event, the Cape...
Kait 8
Discovery of extension cord leads to investigation in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a theft not often reported. Caruthersville officers were called to the 700 block of West Third Street in reference to a theft of electricity on Wednesday, August 17. Police said a caller told them he found an extension cord connected to an...
kzimksim.com
Poplar Bluff man in custody on fleeing and stealing
A Poplar Bluff man is in custody in Stoddard County on multiple charges. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 46-year-old Jeffery Gilbreath was arrested Monday on charges of receiving stolen property, stealing – $750 or more, and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing. Gilbreath led authorities on a chase from Stoddard County to Butler County with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour. He was apprehended after abandoning the vehicle, which had reportedly been stolen out of Poplar Bluff, near Butler County Road 630. He also admitted to stealing items from a property in Stoddard County. Gilbreath is being held in the Stoddard County Jail on a $35,000 cash only bond. He is scheduled to appear in court this morning.
kzimksim.com
One arrested for stolen vehicle
On Aug 4, The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office received a stolen vehicle report on State Highway 74, located in Cape Girardeau County. An investigation resulted in the arrest of 37-year-old Thomas Womack Jr., of Glenallen. The Prosecuting Attorney’s office issued an arrest warrant charging Womack with felony burglary and felony stealing. The warrant came with a $35,000 bond. Womack remains incarcerated in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.
wpsdlocal6.com
After deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, experts give advice on preventing gas-related accidents
WYATT, MO — A man is dead and nine other people are injured after a house explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, Monday. The man who died because of the blast was in his 20s, and two of the nine injured remain in critical condition Tuesday. The sheriff's office says the remaining seven victims are in stable condition.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office confirms name of victim killed in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, KY — Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a Monday morning propane gas explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan says 23-year-old Corey Coleman Sr. died because of his injuries Monday. Morgan says Coleman had burns on 100% of his body.
kzimksim.com
Stolen car found in ditch by Cape Girardeau PD
The Southeast Missourian reports that a stolen car was located by the Cape Girardeau Police Department around noon Wednesday in the 1800 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau. The abandoned car was found in a ditch and reported stolen from the 3000 block of Aspen Drive earlier Wednesday. No suspects were arrested and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621, text CAPEPD at 847411 or at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.
kzimksim.com
Broseley man arrested on meth charge
A Broseley man was taken into custody over the weekend on a felony drug charge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 48-year-old Stanley Vest was arrested late Saturday night on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance for meth along with a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Vest also reportedly had a warrant out of Carter County for possession of a controlled substance. Following the arrest, Vest was transported to the Butler County Jail.
kbsi23.com
Woman arrested in connection to Cape Girardeau robbery
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police arrested a woman in connection with a robbery that happened on August 9. Emma E Stroup, 20, faces a class B felony charge of robbery in the first degree. Stroup is one of the suspects identified after a robbery on Hillcrest...
kbsi23.com
Glenallen man faces charges after vehicle stolen
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Glenallen man faces charges after the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office investigated a stolen vehicle. Thomas W. Womack Jr., 37, faces a Class D felony of burglary and a Class C felony of stealing. On Aug. 4 the sheriff’s office received...
wpsdlocal6.com
‘I thought it was an earthquake’ — witnesses share details of Missouri house explosion
WYATT, MO — One man is dead and nine people are injured after a home on Pecan Street in Wyatt, Missouri, exploded early Monday morning. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan says the explosion is gas related. The victims range in age from 6 months old to adults....
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office warns of potential phone scam
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a potential phone scam. Someone calls and says you have a summons or that someone in your family needs the summons to be served to them. They go as far as to give...
KFVS12
Some business owners concerned about recovery community center in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s growing concern in downtown Cape Girardeau involving a local community center and the crowds of people it’s bringing to Broadway. The We Do Recover Community Center sits in the 700 block of Broadway. According to the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change, the...
kzimksim.com
Preliminary investigation says that house explosion in Wyatt was caused by gas leak, one dead
One person is dead following a house explosion in Wyatt. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office reports that the explosion occurred at a home in Wyatt Monday morning around 7 am. A total of 10 victims were located at the scene. Ages range from 6 months to mid-twenties. All the victims were transported to medical facilities for medical treatment. All the injuries range from serious to life-threatening. Officials say that a male in his twenties later died at an area hospital. His name was not released. A preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of the explosion was a gas leak in the home. It is not determined yet where the gas leak was coming from. The Missouri State Fire Marshal Service, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gas Commission investigation unit are looking into the exact cause of the explosion. Numerous area agencies responded to the scene for this incident.
thunderboltradio.com
“Most Wanted” for TennCare Fraud finally arrested in Benton County
A Benton County woman, considered one of the “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud, has been arrested after more than a year on the run. The Office of Inspector General says 39-year-old Lindsey Horner, of Big Sandy, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services. Investigators say Horner...
KFVS12
Kennett boy finalist in USA Mullet competition
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett is in the running for a big prize, if his mane is voted supreme. Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Voting for the competition began online Monday, August 15 and runs through Friday, August...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri kid in competition for best mullet in country
KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s all business up front and a party in the back. We’re talking about mullets of course. And right now, 25 kids from across the country are vying for the title of “best mullet” in the USA. Zander Trainer is one...
