ourquadcities.com
QC Tennis Club finds love with national award
The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced the Quad City Tennis Club in Moline is a winner in the USTA’s annual Outstanding Facility Awards program, which recognizes excellence in the construction and/or renovation of tennis facilities throughout the country. Chris and Pamela Ontiveros, owners of Quad City Tennis...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport dancer advances in Iowa State Fair Talent Search
Five talented Sprout division acts (ages 2-12) have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley’s 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, August 18, Friday, August 19 or Saturday, August 20. Among the acts is Kenna Whitacre, 12, Lyrical Dance Solo;...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf competitors cream of the crop at state fair contests
Farm crop aficionados from across the state gathered to have their crops judged Thursday, Aug. 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Hybrid Commercial, Standard Bushel Basket Ear Field Corn. 1) David Klindt, Bettendorf. 2) James Klindt, Bettendorf. 3) Darrell Jamison, Van Meter. Hybrid Commercial, First Time Exhibitors, Yellow Corn.
ourquadcities.com
QC performers advance to next round of Bill Riley Talent Search at fair
Five talented Sprout division acts (ages 2-12) and six Senior division acts (ages 13-21) have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley’s 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Senior acts include:. Brooklyn Frantz, 14, Solo Tap Dance;...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf plans ‘wow factor’ with $18-million water park
Bettendorf plans to get out of the swimming pool and fitness center business, as a new partnership with the Iowa-side YMCA would transform Splash Landing and the Life Fitness Center. The Landing is a new project comprised of three parts – a community water park, a versatile ice rink, and...
ourquadcities.com
Burlington girl advances to semi-final round in talent search
A Burlington girl is among performers who have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley’s 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Emily Weiss, 10, Acrobatic Dance Solo, will be among the contestants. The Bill Riley Talent Search...
ourquadcities.com
Four candidates train at Muscatine Fire Academy
Four candidates have started training at the Muscatine Fire Academy in preparation to become members of the Muscatine Fire Department. The Muscatine Fire Academy is being conducted at Station 2 under the guidance of Lt. Andrew McSorley, Critical Care Paramedic, and Firefighter Reece Hall, a news release says. Marissa Janssen,...
ourquadcities.com
Community invited to Sikorski retirement party
The community is invited to a retirement open house for Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, hosted by the City of Davenport. Join in wishing Chief Sikorski well in his retirement Thursday, August 18 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the Davenport Police Department Community Room, located at 416 N. Harrison St., Davenport.
ourquadcities.com
Hawkeyes star Luka Garza: Players & parents can ‘always improve’
The NBA player brings his Luka Garza Academy to Davenport. NBA player and Hawkeyes all-time leading scorer Luka Garza is coming to the Quad Cities on Tuesday, holding a camp for kids from third grade through high school and a talk with his father, Frank, about the importance of parental roles and boundaries in their child’s athletic careers.
ourquadcities.com
Music on the River presents Central Marching Band
Enjoy the sounds of summer along the riverfront with Music on the River!. Experience the historic venue of Petersen Pavilion with gorgeous sunsets over the Mississippi River while enjoying your favorite local music and treats. Wrap up this season’s Music on the River with the Central High School Marching Band Wednesday, August 24, 7:00 p.m. at LeClaire Park, located at 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport.
ourquadcities.com
African-American artist to talk Thursday at Figge
The Figge Art Museum will host African-American artist LaToya Hobbs in the Quad City Bank & Trust Grand Lobby for a free talk Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. With a major corporate gift from Quad City Bank & Trust, Hobbs’ artwork, “The Everyday,” was acquired this past March for the permanent collection and is on display in the Figge’s second-floor gallery. Admission is free every Thursday from 5-8 p.m.
BMX races will be held all weekend at fairgrounds
The East Moline BMX track at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds will host BMX races all weekend, a news release says. Friday Night – Double Point Bob Warnicke Scholarship Race with registration from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and races ASAP Saturday Night – Single Point Race with registration from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and races […]
ourquadcities.com
Fejervary Family Fun Days event series continues
The Fejervary Family Fun Days event series will continue from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday at Fejervary Learning Center, 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport. The free Back 2 School Bash, for all ages, will connect Davenport youth and families with local resources agencies with a day of fun, games, and hands-on activities.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf proposes multi-million-dollar water park, ice rink, rec center
The City of Bettendorf, in partnership with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, is proposing three new amenities to replace Splash Landing, Frozen Landing, and the Life Fitness Center off Middle Road and 23rd Street. City and YMCA officials will meet Wednesday to discuss the project with local journalists.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport seeks input on new $6M Main Street Landing
The City of Davenport will be hosting an open house forum Aug. 23 to seek input from residents for the planned Main Street Landing. The forum will be held from 3:30-7:00 p.m. at the Davenport Skybridge. This public engagement process will allow citizens to envision the design and features of the $6-million Main Street Landing, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), according to a city release Wednesday. This project will provide opportunities to strengthen surrounding neighborhoods, provide additional play opportunities, and serve as a destination play area for both residents and visitors.
ourquadcities.com
Adult day camp | John Deere
Day Camps aren’t just for kids! Director of Programs and Collections Gretchen Small sat down with us to talk about how Deere-Wiman house is hosting a History Day Camp for adults in part of Moline’s 150th Anniversary Celebration. For more information visit butterworthcenter.com.
ourquadcities.com
‘Rent It Forward’ event will provide dialogue between agencies, landlords
A “Rent It Forward” event for landlords and community-resource agencies will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at The Salvation Army, 2200 5th Ave., Moline. The event will include a panel discussion and question-and-answer session with community-resource vendors for landlords to learn about different housing-assistance programs, and to improve relationships between the landlords and agencies, a news release says.
ourquadcities.com
Moline gets $3 million grant for street reconstruction
Moline’s plan to reconstruct 7th Avenue between 12th and 23rd streets – including the addition of a traffic roundabout at 23rd Street and upgrading the entire corridor for multimodal traffic – has received a $3 million boost through a State of Illinois Main Streets Capital Program grant.
ourquadcities.com
ComedySportz QC to return in Moline
ComedySportz Quad Cities is re-launching at The Spotlight Theatre’s new Spotlight Studio this November, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. ComedySportz is a fast-paced, all-ages improvisational comedy show that uses audience suggestions in a highly competitive “game” between a red team and a blue team. The teams compete for the most laughs. There is no script or plan prior to each performance resulting in non-stop laughs for the players and audience.
ourquadcities.com
Freedom Fest | East Moline Main Street
East Molin Main Street’s President Patricia Hansen sat down with us to highlight a popular summer event that’s making it’s way back to 15th Avenue and Runner’s Park.
