The City of Davenport will be hosting an open house forum Aug. 23 to seek input from residents for the planned Main Street Landing. The forum will be held from 3:30-7:00 p.m. at the Davenport Skybridge. This public engagement process will allow citizens to envision the design and features of the $6-million Main Street Landing, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), according to a city release Wednesday. This project will provide opportunities to strengthen surrounding neighborhoods, provide additional play opportunities, and serve as a destination play area for both residents and visitors.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO