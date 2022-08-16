A record of 6-5 falls short of the standard established by Spring-Ford’s football program. But it wasn’t the record itself the Rams found most frustrating in 2021. While the team’s six victories came by an average of 41 points per game, the losses came by a combined total of 31 points with four games decided by less than one score, including the season-ending loss to Downingtown East in the District 1 Class 6A playoffs.

ROYERSFORD, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO