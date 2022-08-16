ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegeville, PA

papreplive.com

Spring-Ford determined to finish close games stronger in 2022

A record of 6-5 falls short of the standard established by Spring-Ford’s football program. But it wasn’t the record itself the Rams found most frustrating in 2021. While the team’s six victories came by an average of 41 points per game, the losses came by a combined total of 31 points with four games decided by less than one score, including the season-ending loss to Downingtown East in the District 1 Class 6A playoffs.
ROYERSFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Phoenixville hoping to pick up where it left off after strong finish in 2021

The start of the 2021 season was one Phoenixville would just as soon forget. The finish? One it definitely wants to reprise. From a COVID-affected 1-4 beginning to a four-game win streak that made them playoff-worthy, the Phantoms effected one of the biggest turnarounds the area saw last fall. They rolled past Pioneer Athletic Conference opponents Upper Perkiomen, Upper Merion and Pottstown before holding off Owen J. Roberts, 6-2, in their divisional crossover pairing.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Aiden O’Brien, Tommy Hannon set tone for Plymouth Whitemarsh

WHITEMARSH >> In the District 1-5A quarterfinals last season, Plymouth Whitemarsh faced a 4th-and-7 in the final minute while trailing Upper Dublin by eight points. Quarterback Aiden O’Brien dropped back to pass. He broke away from a sack, avoided another tackle at the line of scrimmage and fell forward through contact to pick up the first down.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
aroundambler.com

Barstool Sports’ Riggs at Blue Bell Country Club

Barstool Sports’ Riggs, who is focused on golf content, was at Blue Bell Country Club this week and posted a video of him playing the sixth hole on the Arnold Palmer Signature course. The sixth hole is a par 3 and 193 yards. You can watch the video here.
BLUE BELL, PA
MONTCO.Today

In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter

Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
PhillyBite

South Philly's Devils Den Will Close it Doors After 14 Years

- After fourteen years on 11th street in South Philadelphia, The Devil's Den is closing its doors on October 10; owner Erin Wallace made the announcement on the bar's Instagram account. See post below. Devil's Den Instagram Post. It's with a heavy heart that after 14 amazing years, our time...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chestercounty.com

Obituaries for the week of August 15

Sophie Pearl Butler, a resident of Laurel, Del. and formerly of southern Chester County, passed away at home on Aug. 6, 2022. She was 101. She was the wife of the late Russell M. Butler, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Rising Sun, Md., she was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Penn Entertainment to buy 100% of Barstool Sports

Berks County-based Penn National Gaming announced earlier this month that it had rebranded and changed its name to Penn Entertainment. On Wednesday, the company made another big announced in a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Penn Entertainment said it plans to purchase the remaining shares of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Time running out to claim $100,000 jackpot for Powerball ticket sold in Montgomery County, lottery officials say

A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in the suburbs is on the verge of expiring, Pennsylvania Lottery officials say. The ticket for the Sept. 20, 2021, drawing was bought at a Wawa in Whitpain, Montgomery County. It matches four of the five winning numbers – all of which are 37, 51, 54, 58 and 60 – along with the Powerball number, 19.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

