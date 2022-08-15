Read full article on original website
newschoolbeer.com
Standing Stone Brewing in Ashland, Oregon is For Sale
One of 2022’s more heartbreaking closures was Ashland, Oregon’s Standing Stone Brewing which was one of only 2 breweries in the city known for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Southern Oregon University. The good news is that the owners have opted to put the entire operation up for sale, restaurant, bar, and brewery all available turnkey in a desirable area of downtown with 2 additional retail spaces included in a purchase.
KDRV
Rain Rock Casino breaks ground on an exciting addition
Yreka, CA - Today the Rain Rock Casino in Yreka broke ground to begin its transformation from a pit stop casino to a travel destination. The future of the casino will provide more stability to Siskiyou County and the Karuk Tribe. Projected to be complete in 2024 the Rain Rock...
KTVL
Ask 10: When is the water park starting construction?
Jackson County, OR — News 10 viewer Daniel Alger asked "When is the Aqua Park going to start construction? We passed the levy/bill years ago." It may not look like much, but the city of Medford confirmed to News 10 on Tuesday that construction has already started, officially beginning back in March of this year on the Rogue Credit Union Community Complex.
kpic
Douglas County crews actively engaged on 22 fires in Dutchman Complex
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to aggressively engage on numerous fires across the Douglas District following thunderstorms across Douglas County Wednesday night, Douglas Forest Protective Association said Thursday afternoon. "In a 19-hour period, we have responded to approximately 55 reports of fires across the county," DFPA said....
opb.org
Southern Oregon homeless services provider fires founder amid conversion therapy allegations
The founder of the Rogue Valley’s largest homeless services organization was fired this week, following allegations of conversion therapy at his church. Pastor Chad McComas was told by the Rogue Retreat board Monday that he was being terminated from the Medford-based nonprofit. The board cited poor administrative and financial management when firing him. He’s been on administrative leave as the nonprofit’s executive director since mid-June over allegations that conversion therapy practices are being practiced at his church, Set Free Ministry in Medford.
KXL
Firefighter Killed Fighting Rum Creek Fire Identified
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A firefighter has died in the line of duty in Southern Oregon. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management say 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon died Thursday while fighting the Rum Creek Fire. “We are extremely saddened by the...
KDRV
2022 Oregon Wine Experience Competition has its winners
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Wine Experience is underway for its 2022 events, starting with an in-person gathering for its 2022 Oregon Wine Competition®. Oregon Wine Experience® (OWE) Medal Celebration announced its winners last night in person and online as three wines won Best of Show honors in this year's competition. The competition is one part of a philanthropic event supporting medical services. OWE says, "Since its inception, Oregon Wine Experience has raised more than $8.2 million, benefiting the Asante Children’s Miracle Network program and other health care programs at Asante. 100% of the event’s proceeds benefit charity, every year."
Historic Ashland bungalow settles into a quiet forested spot overlooking Lithia Park
An Ashland bungalow where the creator of the red-headed Raggedy Ann doll lived briefly a century ago has a new name, location and purpose. Instead of the historic home becoming a public museum on city property, as a few community members wanted, the renovated bungalow on a private lot overlooking the city’s fabled Lithia Park is a vacation rental.
Firefighter battling blaze in Josephine County dies
A firefighter working a fire in Josephine County died on Thursday, officials said.
kqennewsradio.com
CONTAINMENT LINES HOLD OVERNIGHT ON SOUTHWEST OREGON DISTRICT
Firefighters working the Lightning Gulch and Westside complexes in the Southwest Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry, were able to hold the majority of containment lines overnight and continue to build on forward progress and mop up operations. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said following a thorough run-through...
KFPD Investigates Motorcycle Crash On Washburn Way
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33pm, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The accident involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.
KTVL
19-hour search and rescue mission by foot and horseback leads hikers to safety
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. — Douglas County Search and Rescue led two hikers out of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area in a 19-hour mission that involved rescuers on foot and horseback. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says that on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:15 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received information...
KDRV
FireWatch Update: ODF says 56 fires are burning in Jackson & Josephine Counties
AUG. 19 UPDATE -- ODF says containment lines held overnight for the Lightning Gulch and Westside complex fires. Following a thorough run-through of the incidents in past 24 hours, ODF was able to determine there are 48 fires total, eight on the Westside Complex in Jackson County and 40 on the Lightning Gulch Complex in Josephine County.
KDRV
FireWatch Update: RRSNF firefighters are working on 14 wildfires tied to lightning
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service reports that Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest firefighters are busy with 14 fires burning in the Forest today (Friday), an increase from 12 fires reported last night. The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) Office says tonight, "Firefighters chased fires over much of the Forest...
KTVL
Medford woman suing Dairy Queen over onion rings oil burn
MEDFORD — A Medford woman filed a lawsuit on Aug 9 against T. A. U. Investments, owners of the Dairy Queen on West Main Street in Medford, claiming she was burned when hot oil poured out of an onion ring container. According to court documents, Mari Thompson is seeking...
KGW
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Crews hold the lines on over 60 fires in Jackson and Josephine counties
Applegate Valley, Ore. — Updated Aug 19 at 10:09 am:. The Westside and Lightning Gulch Complexes did not grow overnight, the Oregon Department of Forestry reported this morning. Firefighters were able to hold the majority of containment lines and continue to make progress in suppressing the flames. A firefighter...
Herald and News
NEW GUY IN TOWN: Bird scooter gives me wings to fly through Klamath Falls streets
If you’re anything like me, you’ve seen the electric scooters sitting around town, sometimes on sidewalks, often situated on or near Main Street. And if you’re anything like me, you’ve never tried to actually ride one before. On Tuesday, it was time to change all that....
clayconews.com
AUTHORITIES SEIZE 6,916 PLANTS DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (August 20, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department, served a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation at Ferguson Mountain Road and Tionarack Circle, near Beatty.
clayconews.com
UPDATE: PEDESTRIAN IDENTIFIED IN FATAL CRASH ON SOUTH SIXTH STREET NEAR HOPE STREET IN KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON
KLAMATH FALLS, OR (AUGUST 19, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that the identity of the pedestrian killed on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls has been released. UPDATE: The pedestrian is identified as:...
