Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Long COVID symptoms affect 1 in 8 adults, some for 2 years

Three new studies report on long-COVID symptoms and medical conditions in adults and children, with the first finding that one in eight adults experiences lingering symptoms; another detailing new cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic findings in children; and a third finding persistent loss of taste and smell after 2 years. 12.7%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant

As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellmind.com

What Is the Life Expectancy for People With Bipolar Disorder?

Living with bipolar disorder can be challenging enough. However, learning that having bipolar disorder has the potential to reduce life expectancy can be quite distressing. Here's what to know about life expectancy for bipolar disorder: what the studies say, what can cause reduced life expectancies, and what you can do to live a full life.
MENTAL HEALTH
Axios Raleigh

Extreme heat will pound Eastern NC in the coming decades

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsMore than a third of North Carolina's counties, most of them in the Coastal Plain, will have days where it feels like 125°F by 2053.And nearly all 100 counties can expect more days when the air temperature alone hits 100 degrees — in some places they'll see two additional weeks of 100-degree days each year. That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events published Monday...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Axios Charlotte

How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm

In a fight for control of Congress, political campaigns are vying for the support of a new group of voters with the numbers to influence the midterm. Consider the math: The total number North Carolinians newly naturalized over four years comes close to the margin in the state’s last presidential race. By the numbers: From […] The post How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Psych Centra

The Link Between PTSD and Social Anxiety

PTSD and social anxiety are sometimes connected, but with the right support, you can manage the symptoms of both. If you’ve experienced trauma that’s led to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), you may already have anxiety. If you also live with social anxiety disorder, this may increase the number of situations that cause you stress.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

No watering required: a drought-resistant garden for a changing climate

When garden designer Jane Gates moved out of London to the Sussex countryside in 2015, she fell in love with a traditional black barn conversion, and set about creating her perfect garden around it, inspired by celebrated plantswoman Beth Chatto’s gravel garden in Colchester, Essex. What she didn’t know was just how quickly her dry, drought-resistant garden would become relevant to today’s changing climate.
GARDENING
Futurity

Americans are taking a lot less sleep medication

The use of medication to treat sleep disturbances has fallen dramatically in the United States in recent years after several decades of climbing steeply, according to new research. The study in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine documented a 31% decline in the use of common sleep medications between 2013...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

Backyard mosquito spraying booms, but may be too deadly

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — It’s an increasingly familiar sight in U.S. cities and suburbs: A van pulls up to the curb. Workers wearing gloves, masks and other protective gear strap on backpack-type mechanisms with plastic hoses, similar to leaf blowers. Revving up the motors, they drench trees,...
ANIMALS
labroots.com

Fighting Cognitive Decline

Researchers examined genetic and life course factors that may contribute to a “cognitive reserve” that protects against neurodegenerative disease. The team of researchers associated with the American Academy of Neurology found that intellectual, social and physical activities lessen the risk of cognitive decline and dementia and published the findings in Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
DogTime

Study Shows Dogs Lower Stress in Children

Researchers recently proved that dogs lower stress in children. The body produces cortisol in response to traumatic situations. A new study from the University of Lincoln (UK) measured cortisol levels in elementary students’ saliva to test whether or not a dog could help with relaxation. Stress Affects Learning Children exposed to Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) often experience increased cortisol levels and may […] The post Study Shows Dogs Lower Stress in Children appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS

