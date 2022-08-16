Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Related
Yardbarker
Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Craig Smith
When fully healthy, the Boston Bruins are over the salary cap. Although they are starting the year with several of their players out, they will, unfortunately, need to move out salary once they are healthy. As a result of this, Craig Smith has come up in the rumor mill. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now also reported that he heard from an NHL source that the Bruins “had in-depth trade talks with another team” about Smith, but they ended up being “put on hold.” It’s important to note that Murphy’s source did not specify which team general manager (GM) Don Sweeney was speaking to, however.
Yardbarker
Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Raty & Dufour Can Join NHL Roster Soon
Aatu Raty and William Dufour are two of the New York Islanders’ top prospects that are playing in the 2022 World Juniors. The two have not only been playing great in the tournament but have proven they can potentially make an impact on the Islanders’ roster shortly, specifically, sooner than many fans expected.
NHL
Levi, Sabres goalie prospect, facing bigger expectations at Northeastern
BUFFALO -- Devon Levi is returning for his third season at Northeastern University with his sights set on maintaining success under the weight of heightened expectations. The Buffalo Sabres goalie prospect didn't play in 2020-21 because of an injury, but sparkled last season, when he won the Mike Richter Award as the top goalie in NCAA men's hockey.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Penguins Prospect Rankings: Defensemen
The Pittsburgh Penguins prospect system isn't exactly flooded with top tier prospects. According to Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, the Penguins currently have the 29th ranked prospect system in the NHL. This article is the final of a series of articles breaking down the Penguin's prospects by position. Few areas...
Yardbarker
2022 FlamesNation Prospect Rankings: #19 Walker Duehr
Walker Duehr took two big leaps in his hockey career in the 2021-22 season by firstly becoming a full-time professional in the AHL and secondly, earning his NHL debut. Duehr got a handful of games in with the Stockton Heat in the 2020-21 season but really kicked things into another gear straight out of training camp.
NHL・
NBC Sports
Ranking Bruins' top 10 prospects entering 2022-23 NHL season
The Boston Bruins do not have one of the best groups of prospects in the NHL. In fact, The Athletic's latest prospect pool ranking from February put Boston 27th out of the 32 teams. However, there are plenty of intriguing players in the Bruins organization, including a couple with the...
NHL
Brylin: 'Together We Can Do Something Really Special' | FEATURE
Sergei Brylin first arrived at the New Jersey Devils when he was 20 years old. In 1994-95 Brylin made his NHL debut with the Devils and would go on to call New Jersey his home ever since. Every career milestone, every career step was played with the Devils franchise and he is just one of five players to win all three Stanley Cup titles in the franchise's history. And now at 48 years old, Brylin is taking one more step in the franchise.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Minnesota Gophers’ Josefin Bouveng Headlines NCAA Rookies
How do you better a program that has lost only 57 games out of 918 and won seven national championships? Gophers head coach Brad Frost didn’t have to ask himself that at the end of his 15th season at the University of Minnesota. He already announced the answer on Jan. 24 when he introduced Bouveng among the newest class of Gophers for the 2022-23 season.
NBC Sports
A look at the offseason moves of the Caps' Metro Division rivals
The Washington Capitals had one of the busiest and most impactful summers of any team in the NHL this season. But was it enough to propel them higher in the divisional standings?. The Metropolitan Division might not be as top-heavy as the Atlantic, which boasts the Panthers, Maple Leafs and...
Yardbarker
Grading the Avalanche’s 2022 Free Agent Signings
Considering the number of pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) on the Colorado Avalanche roster in 2021-22, the fact that the team experienced massive turnover this summer comes as no surprise. A majority of their most significant moves came on the trade front, highlighted by bringing in Alexandar Georgiev to replace the outgoing Darcy Kuemper. Even so, the organization inked several consequential contracts of their own, opting to re-sign their own pending free agents over pursuing unfamiliar options elsewhere.
NHL
Sergei Brylin Named Assistant Coach | RELEASE
Brylin is the final addition to Lindy Ruff's coaching staff. The New Jersey Devils today officially named Sergei Brylin as an assistant coach to complete Head Coach Lindy Ruff's staff. He is the final addition joining Associate Coach Andrew Brunette, Assistant Coaches Ryan McGill and Chris Taylor, and Goaltending Coach Dave Rogalski. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Edge Releases Co-Branded Shirt With NHL Team
WWE will be making its long-awaited return to Toronto, Canada this coming Monday, August 22, marking the first time the company has done a televised show or premium live event in the capital of Ontario since 2019. Since Canadian wrestling fans have been waiting three long years to see their...
WWE・
Yardbarker
Joni Jurmo, Team Finland advance to 2022 World Junior semifinals
Vancouver Canucks defence prospect Joni Jurmo is off the the semifinals with Team Finland at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship. Jurmo logged 17:09 for the Finns in Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup against Team Germany at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The 6’3″, 207-pound left-handed defenceman did not record any points in the game but finished with a plus-one rating.
NHL・
Jonquel Jones guides Sun to rout of Wings in Game 1
Jonquel Jones collected 19 points and eight rebounds to propel the Connecticut Sun to a 93-68 victory over the Dallas
Comments / 0