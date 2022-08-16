Read full article on original website
Many hearing aids will now be easier (and cheaper) to buy in the US
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a final rule today that clears the way for adult hearing aids to be available over-the-counter (OTC), or without a prescription. The rule is also expected to lower the cost of hearings aids, while not compromising on quality and safety standards. About 30 million American adults could benefit from using hearing aids, with men twice as likely to have hearing loss among adults ages 20-69.
Who wins — or loses — with over-the-counter hearing aids
People with hearing loss could soon buy hearing aids without needing to have an exam, prescription or special fitting first. Driving the news: In a move years in the making, the FDA on Tuesday issued a final rule allowing over-the-counter sales of hearing aids to adults with mild or moderate hearing loss. Kids and those with serious hearing loss will still need a prescription.
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans will be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription later this fall, under a long-awaited rule finalized Tuesday. The regulation creates a new class of hearing aids that don’t require a medical exam, a prescription and other specialty evaluations, the Food and Drug Administration said. That’s expected to increase competition and eventually lower costs. The devices will be sold online or over-the-counter at pharmacies and other retail stores. The devices are intended for adults with mild to moderate hearing problems. The FDA estimates that nearly 30 million adults could potentially benefit from a hearing aid, though only about one-fifth of people with hearing problems currently use one. “Today’s action by the FDA represents a significant milestone in making hearing aids more cost-effective and accessible,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, told reporters Tuesday.
FDA finalizes rule allowing some Americans to buy hearing aids over the counter
The US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday it has finalized a rule allowing people over the age of 18 with mild to moderate hearing impairment to be able to purchase hearing aids over the counter.
The Verge
The line between headphones and hearing aids is about to get way blurrier
Hearing aids will soon be able to be sold over the counter and without a prescription, the Biden administration announced Tuesday. A new final rule from the Food and Drug Administration created a new category for over-the-counter hearing aids — which wouldn’t need an exam or an expensive fitting. The devices could be in stores as soon as mid-October.
massdevice.com
New FDA ruling may lower costs for over-the-counter hearing aids
The FDA today issued a final rule that may improve access to hearing aids by potentially lowering costs for the devices. By establishing a new category of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, consumers with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment may purchase hearing aids directly from stores or online retailers without the need for a medical exam, prescription or fitting adjustment by an audiologist.
Vox
americanmilitarynews.com
Engadget
FDA greenlights over-the-counter hearing aids
Over-the-counter hearing aid sales should soon become a practical reality in the US. The Food and Drug Administration has issued a final rule allowing the sales of hearing aids for mild-to-moderate impairment without requirements for exams, prescriptions or audiologist fittings. The measure is expected to take effect in mid-October, when you should see aids reach physical retail stores.
TechCrunch
FDA decision to allow over-the-counter hearing loss technology will be a catalyst for innovation
On Monday, the FDA announced that hearing aids and other hearing technology can now be sold over the counter. This ends a system that mandated a prescription, which resulted in high costs due to low competition — not to mention being a time-consuming and hard-to-navigate endeavor for patients. Founders and insiders in the audiology field think this decision will be a catalyst to bring better products and care to those with hearing loss.
FDA・
Defense One
ajmc.com
What We're Reading: OTC Hearing Aids; Respiratory Devices Failing; Postpartum Medicaid Extended
A new FDA rule will allow hearing aids to be purchased without prescriptions; the FDA has received more than 48,000 reports of faulty Philips respiratory devices between May and July; HHS has extended postpartum Medicaid in Hawaii, Maryland, and Ohio. Hearing Aids to Be Available Without a Prescription. An FDA...
Comments / 0