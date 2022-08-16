Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Climate-resilient breadfruit might be the food of the future
In the face of climate change, breadfruit soon might come to a dinner plate near you. While researchers predict that climate change will have an adverse effect on most staple crops, including rice, corn and soybeans, a new Northwestern University study finds that breadfruit—a starchy tree fruit native to the Pacific islands—will be relatively unaffected.
Nature.com
Scientists welcome ‘enormous’ US climate bill — but call for stronger action
Biden signs historic legislation to pour billions into fighting climate change as the global temperature continues to rise. You have full access to this article via your institution. Several US agencies, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Department of Energy (DOE), will see a significant influx...
One Green Planet
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
Phys.org
Expert discusses why gas prices still high despite oil getting cheaper—and what will happen next
While thermometers have been well into the red across the northern hemisphere, people are panicking about the cost of energy bills once winter starts to bite. According to the latest forecasts in the UK, the minimum price cap for households' electricity and heating costs is set to more than double over the winter.
World’s Largest Beer Exporter Will Cut Production Due to Climate Change
In a development that may finally get more Americans to pay attention to climate change, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced earlier this week that beer production in the northern regions of his country will cease due to severe water shortages, according to Fortune. Heineken and Mexican beer giant...
National Academy of Sciences sanctions White House climate official for ethics violation
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. National Academy of Sciences has sanctioned White House official Jane Lubchenco, and barred her from working on publications or programs for the academy for five years, for violating its ethical code of conduct. The NAS took the punitive action because it said Lubchenco violated...
natureworldnews.com
Experts Are Suggesting Converting Coal Plants To Produce Clean Geothermal Energy
Coal energy is created when fossil fuel is burned to create heat and steam, both of which are used to turn turbine generators into electrical generators. Coal energy, together with the steam engine, contributed to and supported the Industrial Revolution. Panelists speaking about the topic at PIVOT2022, an online geothermal...
Phys.org
New study cautions against over-interpreting influence of climate on cultural change and catastrophe
El Nino has been a major driver of societal collapse, various catastrophes and cultural change in coastal Peru for millennia, but it isn't the only culprit. In a new study, University of Maine researchers warn against over-interpreting the role climatic change, like an El Nino event, plays in societal and cultural transition.
Nature.com
Impacts of climate change and extreme weather on food supply chains cascade across sectors and regions in Australia
Disasters resulting from climate change and extreme weather events adversely impact crop and livestock production. While the direct impacts of these events on productivity are generally well known, the indirect supply-chain repercussions (spillovers) are still unclear. Here, applying an integrated modelling framework that considers economic and physical factors, we estimate spillovers in terms of social impacts (for example, loss of job and income) and health impacts (for example, nutrient availability and diet quality) resulting from disruptions in food supply chains, which cascade across regions and sectors. Our results demonstrate that post-disaster impacts are wide-ranging and diverse owing to the interconnected nature of supply chains. We find that fruit, vegetable and livestock sectors are the most affected, with effects flowing on to other non-food production sectors such as transport services. The ability to cope with disasters is determined by socio-demographic characteristics, with communities in rural areas being most affected.
Phys.org
Climate change driving unprecedented forest fire loss
Forest fires supercharged by climate change are burning twice as much global tree cover as 20 years ago, according to a data Wednesday showing the equivalent of 16 football pitches are now lost every minute. The research showed in unprecedented detail how wildfires have progressed over the past two decades,...
China vows to support digitalisation of 4,000-6,000 small firms by 2025
BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China will support around 300 service platforms to help with the digital transformation of 4,000-6,000 small- and medium-sized enterprises till 2025, the country's industry and information technology ministry and finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Phys.org
Risk of volcano catastrophe 'a roll of the dice,' say experts
The world is "woefully underprepared" for a massive volcanic eruption and the likely repercussions on global supply chains, climate and food, according to experts from the University of Cambridge's Center for the Study of Existential Risk (CSER), and the University of Birmingham. In an article published in the journal Nature,...
Oil industry gears up to tap U.S. climate bill for carbon capture projects
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Tax credits in the $430 billion U.S. climate and tax bill set to be signed into law this week will kickstart carbon sequestration projects, say oil and gas proponents, offsetting startup costs for some of the anti-pollution initiatives.
Phys.org
Rethinking how youth learn about climate change
This summer's fires, floods and heat waves have reinforced what we already know—the effects of climate change are happening now and the need for action is urgent. But what steps should be taken to mitigate and adapt are often not well understood. This is where the interactive game Illuminate can fill this knowledge gap.
Big Oil’s Fossil Fuel Plans Are Inconsistent With The Paris Agreement
Decarbonization scenarios by BP, Royal Dutch Shell, and Equinor are inconsistent with Paris Agreement’s aims for a clean and livable Earth. This is the conclusion of a new study that shows how the global decarbonization scenarios proposed by these energy companies indicate slowed reductions in fossil fuel consumption and risk overshooting crucial climate goals. The findings of the study, which were led by the research organization Climate Analytics and included contributors from Imperial College London, were published today in Nature Communications.
Leonardo DiCaprio traveled on gas-guzzling private jets, yachts while funding climate nuisance lawsuits
Leonardo DiCaprio traveled across the world on gas-guzzling private jets and embarked on long yacht trips while his foundation quietly funded climate change lawsuits levied against Big Oil. DiCaprio, a famous actor and climate activist, has embarked on multiple fossil fuel-powered trips over the last several years while pushing for...
Biden energy secretary insists nuclear essential to clean energy initiatives
Energy Sec. Jennifer Granholm has stressed that any clean energy initiative must include nuclear energy as the Biden administration touts clean energy to help inflation relief. "Nuclear has to be part of the array of clean energy technologies," Granholm said during an appearance on "State of the Union" Sunday, saying...
Phys.org
International team uncovers surprising evolutionary secrets of microfossil Saccorhytus
One step forward, one step back for paleobiologists. Shuhai Xiao, a paleobiologist with the Department of Geosciences, part of the Virginia Tech College of Science, is part of a large, international team to take a new look at Saccorhytus, a roughly 535 million-year-old microfossil discovered in rocks in China by two researchers who were each once visiting professors in Xiao's lab. The new find Saccorhytus is not in fact the earliest representative of the deuterostomes, that is, animals with a secondary mouth (humans are part of this evolutionary lineage in case you're wondering) but rather a protostome, or an animal with a primary mouth.
Phys.org
Federal study: New climate law to slice carbon pollution 40%
Clean energy incentives in the new spending package signed this week by President Joe Biden will trim America's emissions of heat-trapping gases by about 1.1 billion tons (1 billion metric tons) by 2030, a new Department of Energy analysis shows. The first official federal calculations, shared with The Associated Press...
Climate Bill ‘Transformative’ for Auto and Energy Industries
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) The $369 billion climate and tax package Democrats in the Senate proposed this week could have far-reaching effects on the kinds of cars that Americans drive, where those cars are made and how the country produces its energy. The legislation also aims to break China’s hold on battery supply chains.
