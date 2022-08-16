ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 1

Related
Phys.org

Climate-resilient breadfruit might be the food of the future

In the face of climate change, breadfruit soon might come to a dinner plate near you. While researchers predict that climate change will have an adverse effect on most staple crops, including rice, corn and soybeans, a new Northwestern University study finds that breadfruit—a starchy tree fruit native to the Pacific islands—will be relatively unaffected.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Scientists welcome ‘enormous’ US climate bill — but call for stronger action

Biden signs historic legislation to pour billions into fighting climate change as the global temperature continues to rise. You have full access to this article via your institution. Several US agencies, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Department of Energy (DOE), will see a significant influx...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster#Daegu Haany University#Seoul Digital University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Nature.com

Impacts of climate change and extreme weather on food supply chains cascade across sectors and regions in Australia

Disasters resulting from climate change and extreme weather events adversely impact crop and livestock production. While the direct impacts of these events on productivity are generally well known, the indirect supply-chain repercussions (spillovers) are still unclear. Here, applying an integrated modelling framework that considers economic and physical factors, we estimate spillovers in terms of social impacts (for example, loss of job and income) and health impacts (for example, nutrient availability and diet quality) resulting from disruptions in food supply chains, which cascade across regions and sectors. Our results demonstrate that post-disaster impacts are wide-ranging and diverse owing to the interconnected nature of supply chains. We find that fruit, vegetable and livestock sectors are the most affected, with effects flowing on to other non-food production sectors such as transport services. The ability to cope with disasters is determined by socio-demographic characteristics, with communities in rural areas being most affected.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Climate change driving unprecedented forest fire loss

Forest fires supercharged by climate change are burning twice as much global tree cover as 20 years ago, according to a data Wednesday showing the equivalent of 16 football pitches are now lost every minute. The research showed in unprecedented detail how wildfires have progressed over the past two decades,...
ALASKA STATE
Phys.org

Risk of volcano catastrophe 'a roll of the dice,' say experts

The world is "woefully underprepared" for a massive volcanic eruption and the likely repercussions on global supply chains, climate and food, according to experts from the University of Cambridge's Center for the Study of Existential Risk (CSER), and the University of Birmingham. In an article published in the journal Nature,...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Rethinking how youth learn about climate change

This summer's fires, floods and heat waves have reinforced what we already know—the effects of climate change are happening now and the need for action is urgent. But what steps should be taken to mitigate and adapt are often not well understood. This is where the interactive game Illuminate can fill this knowledge gap.
AGRICULTURE
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Big Oil’s Fossil Fuel Plans Are Inconsistent With The Paris Agreement

Decarbonization scenarios by BP, Royal Dutch Shell, and Equinor are inconsistent with Paris Agreement’s aims for a clean and livable Earth. This is the conclusion of a new study that shows how the global decarbonization scenarios proposed by these energy companies indicate slowed reductions in fossil fuel consumption and risk overshooting crucial climate goals. The findings of the study, which were led by the research organization Climate Analytics and included contributors from Imperial College London, were published today in Nature Communications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

International team uncovers surprising evolutionary secrets of microfossil Saccorhytus

One step forward, one step back for paleobiologists. Shuhai Xiao, a paleobiologist with the Department of Geosciences, part of the Virginia Tech College of Science, is part of a large, international team to take a new look at Saccorhytus, a roughly 535 million-year-old microfossil discovered in rocks in China by two researchers who were each once visiting professors in Xiao's lab. The new find Saccorhytus is not in fact the earliest representative of the deuterostomes, that is, animals with a secondary mouth (humans are part of this evolutionary lineage in case you're wondering) but rather a protostome, or an animal with a primary mouth.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Federal study: New climate law to slice carbon pollution 40%

Clean energy incentives in the new spending package signed this week by President Joe Biden will trim America's emissions of heat-trapping gases by about 1.1 billion tons (1 billion metric tons) by 2030, a new Department of Energy analysis shows. The first official federal calculations, shared with The Associated Press...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The New York Times

Climate Bill ‘Transformative’ for Auto and Energy Industries

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) The $369 billion climate and tax package Democrats in the Senate proposed this week could have far-reaching effects on the kinds of cars that Americans drive, where those cars are made and how the country produces its energy. The legislation also aims to break China’s hold on battery supply chains.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy